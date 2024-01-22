Monday 22 January 2024

FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Valencia - 17 January

Valencia, Spain



All times GMT +1



Men



21 Jan 2024 10:00 JPN v UKR (7/8) 6 - 2

21 Jan 2024 12:30 EGY v AUT (5/6) 4 - 3

21 Jan 2024 15:30 IRL v KOR (3/4) 4 - 3 Ireland Qualify for Paris 2024

21 Jan 2024 18:00 ESP v BEL (Final) 3 - 2



Final Pool standings



FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Oman (M) - 17 January

Muscat, Oman



All times GMT +4



21 Jan 2024 13:00 CHN v CHI (7/8) 3 - 3 (SO 4 - 5)

21 Jan 2024 15:30 CAN v MAS (5/6) 0 - 0 (SO 1 - 3)

21 Jan 2024 18:00 PAK v NZL (3/4) 2 - 3 New Zealand Qualify for Paris 2024

21 Jan 2024 20:30 GER v GBR (Final) 1 - 0



Final Pool standings



Belgium triumphs over Spain in men's final, Ireland qualifies for Paris 2024



The Belgian men followed in the footsteps of the women's side beating Spain in their final of the 2024 FIH Olympic Qualification tournament. The two finalists and Ireland secured quota spots for Paris 2024.



By Ockert de Villiers





Florent van Aubel (getty images)



Belgium delivered double delight at the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024, with the men’s team replicating the women’s side with a 3-2 victory over hosts Spain on Sunday (21 January).







Ireland Men Qualify For Paris 2024 Olympics Following Korea Win



IRELAND 4:3 KOREA





Ireland wins with 4-3 from Korea and is going to the Olympics. COPYRIGHT WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Ireland became the 12th and final team to qualify for the Men’s Olympic Hockey tournament next summer in Paris by virtue of their 4-3 win over Korea .Earlier in the afternoon Irish time New Zealand had beaten Pakistan in Oman to become the 11th team to make it and the winner of this game was thus going to be the 12th and last team to make the games.







Ireland’s men’s hockey team qualify for Olympics with defeat of Korea



Irish team hang on in final stages to secure famous victory and spot in summer Games



Mary Hannigan





Matthew Nelson celebrates scoring Ireland's first goal against Korea. Photograph: Frank Uijlenbroek/Inpho



The nerves of Irish hockey supporters? Shredded. But after an excruciatingly tense game against South Korea in Valencia on Sunday, their joy was unconfined when the clock struck 60 minutes, Ireland’s 4-3 victory in their qualifying tournament’s third-place play-off booking their place in this summer’s Olympic Games.







Ireland’s men’s hockey team deliver divine performance after Munster test followers’ faith



Mary Hannigan





The Ireland team celebrate qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after beating South Korea. Photograph: Frank Uijlenbroek/Inpho



RTÉ News isn’t the best at updating its on-screen schedules. Those who tuned in to watch the Irish men’s hockey team attempt to qualify for the Olympic Games would have been told they were viewing “Sunday Mass”. But as it turned out, the third place play-off was quite a religious experience, in the sense that it would have turned even an atheist to prayer.







‘Incredible feeling’: Ireland men secure final Paris Olympic hockey ticket in classic match



By Rod Gilmour





Shane O'Donoghue celereates scoring at 4-2 for Ireland PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Valencia — Goalkeeper David Harte called it “indescribable”. Coach Mark Tumilty heralded it his greatest day as a player or coach. Captain Sean Murray called it a “special moment”.







Ireland's men beat Korea to qualify for Paris Olympics



By Nigel Ringland



Ireland will compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics after a sensational 4-3 win over Korea in the third/fourth place play-off at the qualifiers tournament.







Speedy Tigers finish fifth in Olympic Qualifiers



By Aftar Singh





The Speedy Tigers finished fifth in thr Olympic Qualifiers in Muscat when they edged Canada 3-1 in a shootout following a 0-0 draw in regulation time on Sunday. PIC COURTESY OF FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers finished fifth in thr Olympic Qualifiers in Muscat when they edged Canada 3-1 in a shootout following a 0-0 draw in regulation time on Sunday.







Fierce battle for fifth: Canada falls to Malaysia in shootout



Despite Shootout Loss, Canada Eyes Future with Young and Veteran Core







In today’s FIH Olympic Qualifier tournament in Oman, Canada faced off against Malaysia for fifth place in Oman. Despite both teams finishing winless in their respective pools, Canada defeating China and Malaysia triumphing over Chile in the crossovers set the stage for a spirited clash for fifth, their final match of the tournament.







Black Sticks Men qualify for Paris







The Vantage Black Sticks Men team have clinched a berth at the 2024 Olympic Games with a 3-2 playoff win over Pakistan in Oman on Sunday (Monday NZ time).







Black Sticks qualify for Paris Olympics





New Zealand men's hockey team showed their elation at beating Pakistan to a berth in the 2024 Olympic Games.HOCKEY NZ



The Black Sticks men’s team clinched a berth at the 2024 Olympic Games with a 3-2 playoff win over Pakistan in Oman on Sunday (Monday NZ time).







Green shirts gallant effort fails in Olympic Qualifier.



By Shahid Khan in Muscat







Pakistan men's hockey team have fallen short in securing a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics, suffering a 3-2 defeat against New Zealand in the third/fourth place match in Muscat, Oman.







Pakistan fail to qualify for Paris Olympics



New Zealand defeat Pakistan 3-2





Pakistan were 2-1 up before New Zealand added two goals - Oman Sports TV/ YouTube



Pakistan men's hockey team have fallen short in securing a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics, suffering a 3-2 defeat against New Zealand in the third/fourth place match of the ongoing qualifiers in Muscat, Oman.







Pakistan hockey team out of Olympics race for third consecutive time



New Zealand join Great Britain and Germany in 2024 Paris Olympics following 3-2 win over Pakistan





Pakistan hockey player grieves after 3-2 defeat against New Zealand during Paris Olympics Qualifiers on January 21, 2024, in this photo taken from a video. — YouTube/Oman Sports TV



For the third consecutive time, Pakistan men’s hockey crashed out of the Olympics race after being defeated 3-2 against New Zealand in the third/fourth place match of the ongoing qualifiers played in Muscat, Oman.







PAK hockey team fails to qualify for Olympics former players say it's depressing



Karachi: Pakistan's embattled men's hockey team has failed to qualify for the Olympic Games for a third consecutive time after losing its final shot at a Paris ticket in the FIH Qualifiers in Oman, a result that left the game's former greats here sad and outraged in equal measure.







Both GB teams qualify for Paris 2024



by Patrick Rowley



Both Great Britain’s men’s and women’s team qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics at their respective Olympic Qualifying tournaments.







GB Men Lost 0-1 Against Germany To Finish Second In FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024







Great Britain Men's Team fought valiantly in the final of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 but fell short as they suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat against the reigning World Champions Germany in Muscat, Oman on Sunday.







Great Britain's men lose to Germany in Olympic qualifiers final



Great Britain's men conceded a late goal as they were beaten 1-0 by Germany in the Olympic qualifiers final.







FIH apologise after GB Hockey women field 12 players in Olympic qualifier







Hockey Ireland have made no official complaint to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) after Great Britain women fielded 12 players during their win to secure Olympic qualification.







Indian Women’s Hockey5s Squad leaves for FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup Oman 2024



India is grouped with the United States of America, Poland and Namibia in Pool C







Bengaluru: The Indian Women’s Hockey5s Team commenced their journey from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru to Muscat, Oman on Sunday morning to take part in the first edition of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup.





2024 Test Matches RSA v FRA (W)

Cape Town, South Africa

18 Jan 2024 19:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 0

20 Jan 2024 14:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 1

22 Jan 2024 17:30 RSA v FRA

23 Jan 2024 17:30 RSA v FRA

26 Jan 2024 15:45 RSA v FRA

28 Jan 2024 15:00 RSA v FRA

2024 Test Match RSA v NED (M)

Cape Town, South Africa



Time GMT +2



22 Jan 2024 19:45 RSA v NED



Preview: Indian Men's Hockey Team gears up for South Africa tour as preparations begin for Paris Olympics 2024



India will play four matches in South Africa between 22nd January and 28th January







New Delhi: With just over six months left for the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Indian Men's Hockey Team is set to compete in a series of preparatory matches in Cape Town, South Africa, between 22nd January and 28th January, against World No. 9 France, World No. 13 South Africa and the current World No. 1 side the Netherlands. The Indian Men’s Hockey Team, led by Captain Harmanpreet Singh and Vice-Captain Hardik Singh, will face France twice on 22nd January and 24th January. Then, India will play the hosts South Africa on 26th January and finish the tour with a match against the Netherlands on 28th January.







Watsonians join Western Wildcats, Grove Menzieshill and Inverleith in the men’s top four



There was no change to the pecking order in the Scottish Men’s Indoor National League 1 as Western Wildcats are still ahead by three points from Grove Menzieshill and Inverleith who share second spot on 16 points with the former having the advantage of two goals. However, Watsonians confirmed their fourth place status with back to back wins and join the top tier for the next stage in the competition.







Faisalabad face Sargodha in Rising Punjab Games hockey final



LAHORE - Faisalabad and Sargodha division teams stormed into the final of the Rising Punjab Games 2024 Hockey Cham­pionship after winning their respective semifinals here at National Hockey Stadium on Sunday.



