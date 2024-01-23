Tuesday 23 January 2024

FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 (W)

Muscat



All times GMT +4



24 Jan 2024 08:00 AUS v UKR (Pool B)

24 Jan 2024 08:50 RSA v ZAM (Pool B)

24 Jan 2024 09:40 MAS v OMA (Pool A)

24 Jan 2024 10:30 NED v FIJ (Pool A)

24 Jan 2024 11:20 IND v POL (Pool C)

24 Jan 2024 12:10 USA v NAM (Pool C)

24 Jan 2024 13:00 NZL v THA (Pool D)

24 Jan 2024 13:50 URU v PAR (Pool D)

24 Jan 2024 14:40 UKR v ZAM (Pool B)

24 Jan 2024 15:40 RSA v AUS (Pool B)

24 Jan 2024 16:30 MAS v NED (Pool A)

24 Jan 2024 18:00 FIJ v OMA (Pool A)

24 Jan 2024 18:50 POL v NAM (Pool C)

24 Jan 2024 19:40 USA v IND (Pool C)

24 Jan 2024 20:30 THA v PAR (Pool D)

24 Jan 2024 21:20 URU v NZL (Pool D)



2024 Test Matches RSA v FRA (W)

Cape Town, South Africa

18 Jan 2024 19:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 0

20 Jan 2024 14:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 1

22 Jan 2024 17:30 RSA v FRA 1 - 4

23 Jan 2024 17:30 RSA v FRA

26 Jan 2024 15:45 RSA v FRA

28 Jan 2024 15:00 RSA v FRA

2024 Test Match RSA v NED (M)

Cape Town, South Africa



Time GMT +2



22 Jan 2024 19:45 RSA v NED 0 - 3



India hammers France 4-0 to start campaign on winning note



Harmanpreet Singh (13th, 26th minutes) converted two penalty corners, while Lalit Upadhyay (42nd) and vice-captain Hardik Singh (49) were the other goal-getters for India.





Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored twice and helped India record a brilliant win over France. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as the Indian men’s hockey team thrashed France 4-0 to begin its campaign in the Four-Nation Tournament on a rousing note on Monday.







South Africa Women’s Hockey lead French Test Series 2-0



Selina Munsamy





The final straight to the Paris Olympics began in earnest for the SA Women’s Hockey team in Cape Town, with South Africa assuming home ground advantage against France for an early 2-0 lead in the six-match Test Series. Photo: (c) Ray Chaplin www.raychaplin.photography



The final straight to the Paris Olympics began in earnest for the SA Women’s Hockey team opening up an early 2-0 lead against world #21 France in the six-match Test Series, with the third test on Monday evening in Cape Town.







Pools for Paris 2024 Olympic hockey tournaments revealed!







Lausanne, Switzerland: Following the completion of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers yesterday, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) can reveal the Pools of the Paris 2024 Olympic hockey tournaments as follows:







Indian men’s hockey team placed in tough Pool B at Paris 2024 Olympics



Asian Games champions and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists India is place in a tough Pool B in the men’s hockey competition at this year’s Paris 2024 Games.





Asian Games gold medallist India will compete in Pool B at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI



Asian Games champions and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists India is place in a tough Pool B in the men’s hockey competition at this year’s Paris 2024 Games.https://sportstar.thehindu.com/hockey/indian-mens-hockey-team-placed-tough-pool-b-paris-







‘No protest at this point’ from Ireland after Britain’s women’s hockey team had 12 players on pitch



Irish grievance over playoff at Olympic qualifying tournament in Spain is highly unlikely to go anywhere



Mary Hannigan





Ireland’s Elena Neill dejected after losing to Britain during their third-place playoff at a Olympic qualifying tournament in Valencia, Spain, on Saturday. Photograph: Frank Uijlenbroek/Inpho



Contrary to one claim by an English hockey outlet on Sunday, Ireland have not – yet – submitted an official protest after Britain’s women briefly had 12 players on the pitch in the sides’ third-place playoff at the Olympic qualifying tournament in Valencia, Spain, on Saturday.







New Zealand and Ireland book last tickets for Paris 2024



By David Rubio Salguero





New Zealand book a ticket for Paris 2024. FIH



Just two more tickets to Paris were up for grabs on the final day of the FIH Hockey 2024 Olympic Qualifiers in Valencia, Spain and Muscat, Oman on Sunday.







Irish eyes smiling as Olympic line-up complete







Another 18 players set for EHL action at Easter’s FINAL8 helped propel their nations to the Olympic Games over the weekend in Valencia and Muscat.







What men's qualification for Paris means for Irish hockey



By Nigel Ringland



If history has taught us anything, it is that nothing comes easy for Ireland hockey.







Meet the Aussie hockey hero off to the Olympics with NZ



Tony Smith





Black Sticks strikers Scott Boyde (R) and Sam Lane celebrate qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games. HOCKEY NZ / Stuff



Australian-born sharpshooter Scott Boyde admits he never dreamed a year ago that he’d be going to the 2024 Paris Olympics in Kiwi colours.







Pakistan hockey coach blamed poor umpiring for loss against NZ in Olympic qualifier



Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh, who also manages the team, claimed on returning home that Pakistan lost 2-3 to New Zealand because of the inapt umpiring.





FILE PHOTO: Pakistan coach Shahnaz Sheikh (l) and Muhammad Imran Captain with rose at the press breifing. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA



Pakistan hockey team head coach Shahnaz Sheikh has blamed “biased” and “poor” umpiring for the defeat against New Zealand in the FIH Olympic qualifiers which ended their chances of making it to the Paris Games.







FIH Rankings: Pakistan rise after Paris Olympics Qualifiers



The Green Shirts are now in 15th place





Pakistan hockey team. - FIH



Pakistan men’s hockey team improved their rankings after participation in the Paris Olympics Qualifiers in Muscat, Oman, recently.







Pakistan hockey players unpaid for last six months



Ammad Butt opened up on lack of facilities players need to face while pursuing the passion of playing the game





The Men in Green fell short in securing a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics- ammadbutt_16/Instagram



Pakistan hockey captain Ammad Butt revealed on Monday that the players are not being paid by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for the last six months.







The games, field hockey and some homework to be done



Lacrosse in Los Angeles 2028 and even the creation of the Hockey 5 World Cup are, for some people, a threat to a game that, beyond its charm, needs to correct some flaws.



By Gonzalo Bonadeo





United States will compete in the Group B of the women's tournament of Paris 2024 against Australia, Argentina, Great Britain, Spain and South Africa Crédito. USA Field Hockey



Of the boxes that are being filled in the places available for the qualifying tournaments for Paris 2024, that of the United States women’s field hockey team deserves a highlight.







Coach Arul will know his fate soon



By Aftar Singh





A. Arul Selvaraj. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) Coaching Committee will decide national coach A. Arul Selvaraj's fate in two weeks' time.







Time for pied piper Arul to move on



By Jugjet Singh





A. Arul Selvaraj. -NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: TAKE a bow, coach A. Arul Selvaraj and then lead eight of your men into pastures like the Pied Piper of Hamelin in the Middle Ages.







MHC looking for a coach from Punjab?



By Jugjet Singh





While the Speedy Tigers and their coaches are busy packing up after a disastrous outing at the Olympic Qualifier in Muscat, Oman, plans are already in motion to hire a coach from Asia. - Pic courtesy from MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: While the Speedy Tigers and their coaches are busy packing up after a disastrous outing at the Olympic Qualifier in Muscat, Oman, plans are already in motion to hire a coach from Asia.







2023 USA Field Hockey National Umpire Award Winner: Allie Mikelson





Allie Mikelson (R)



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the announcement of all winners, USA Field Hockey is individually highlighting each recipient of USA Field Hockey's 2023 Annual Awards. This week, USA Field Hockey is honored to feature the 2023 National Umpire Award winner, Allie Mikelson.







Mannheimer HC reach German indoor semis







Mannheimer HC’s women are through to the Final4 of the German indoor championships where they will meet UHC Hamburg in Frankfurt.







Faisalabad clinch Rising Punjab Games hockey, volleyball titles



LAHORE - Faisalabad division teams won the hockey and volleyball titles in the Rising Punjab Games 2024 here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Monday.



