Wednesday 24 January 2023

FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 (W)

Muscat



All times GMT +4



24 Jan 2024 08:00 AUS v UKR (Pool B) 3 - 6 (0 - 3)

24 Jan 2024 08:50 RSA v ZAM (Pool B) 9 - 1 (4 - 1)

24 Jan 2024 09:40 MAS v OMA (Pool A) 10 - 0 (4 - 0)

24 Jan 2024 10:30 NED v FIJ (Pool A) 14 - 1 (4 - 0)

24 Jan 2024 11:20 IND v POL (Pool C) 5 - 4 (3 - 2)

24 Jan 2024 12:10 USA v NAM (Pool C) 6 - 1 (3 - 1)

24 Jan 2024 13:00 NZL v THA (Pool D)

24 Jan 2024 13:50 URU v PAR (Pool D)

24 Jan 2024 14:40 UKR v ZAM (Pool B)

24 Jan 2024 15:40 RSA v AUS (Pool B)

24 Jan 2024 16:30 MAS v NED (Pool A)

4 Jan 2024 18:00 FIJ v OMA (Pool A)

24 Jan 2024 18:50 POL v NAM (Pool C)

24 Jan 2024 19:40 USA v IND (Pool C)

24 Jan 2024 20:30 THA v PAR (Pool D)

24 Jan 2024 21:20 URU v NZL (Pool D)



25 Jan 2024 08:00 AUS v ZAM (Pool B)

25 Jan 2024 08:50 UKR v RSA (Pool B)

25 Jan 2024 09:40 NED v OMA (Pool A)

25 Jan 2024 10:30 FIJ v MAS (Pool A)

25 Jan 2024 11:20 NZL v PAR (Pool D)

25 Jan 2024 12:10 THA v URU (Pool D)

25 Jan 2024 13:00 IND v NAM (Pool C)

25 Jan 2024 13:50 POL v USA (Pool C)

25 Jan 2024 18:00 3rd Pool A v 4th Pool B (Pool D)

25 Jan 2024 19:10 3rd Pool D v 4th Pool C (Pool D)

25 Jan 2024 20:20 3rd Pool B v 4th Pool A (Pool D)

25 Jan 2024 21:30 3rd Pool C v 4th Pool D (9th-16th Place)



Six nations enter their first ever Hockey World Cup as Hockey5s goes global







When the FIH Hockey5s World Cup was first proposed and accepted at the FIH Executive Board meeting in 2019, the purpose of the tournament was laid down as a tournament to “boost the development of hockey globally through the promotion of the FIH Hockey5s World Cup.”







South Africa Women’s Hockey5s Team Embarks on Historic Journey at Inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Muscat







South Africa’s Women’s Hockey5s team is set to make history as they kick off their participation in the first-ever FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman on Wednesday. The highly anticipated tournament features 16 teams, divided into four groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the quarter-finals.







SA Hockey5s Team Receives a Heart-Warming Send-Off





The SA Hockey5s Women’s Team has safely arrived in Muscat, Oman, to represent the nation participating in the FIH’s inaugural Hockey5s World Cup, where SA is up against stern opposition in Zambia, Australia and Ukraine. Photo: FIH



The South African Hockey5s Women’s Team experienced an emotional blazer ceremony and send-off today at the Garden Court Hotel, OR Tambo. Surrounded by loved ones and a select group of media representatives, the team is set to embark on their journey to Muscat, Oman, to participate in the inaugural Hockey5s World Cup.







2024 Test Matches RSA v FRA (W)

Cape Town, South Africa

18 Jan 2024 19:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 0

20 Jan 2024 14:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 1

22 Jan 2024 17:30 RSA v FRA 1 - 4

23 Jan 2024 17:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 2

26 Jan 2024 15:45 RSA v FRA

28 Jan 2024 15:00 RSA v FRA

South African Hockey Women held by France in fourth test.







The South African Women’s Hockey team were determined to produce a stellar performance in the fourth test after defeat in the third against France. The two teams, who now know the identity of their Olympic opposition are both looking to make the most of the series as the program races forward towards Paris.







France Upsets South Africa 4-1 in Third Hockey Test in Cape Town





The France national women’s hockey team thumped SA 4-1 in the third Test at the WPCC in Cape Town on Monday evening, the 6-match series delicately poised with the first of three remaining fixtures in Newlands this evening. Photo: (c) Ray Chaplin www.raychaplin.photography



It’s taken two matches for the visiting French national women’s hockey team to acclimatise to South Africa’s balmy conditions, but they turned up in style with a 4-1 win in the third Test against hosts South Africa, at the WPCC in Cape Town on Monday, 22 January, 2024.







Bold, fit and aggressive: Mandeep Singh vows to win gold for India at Paris Olympics



Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh vows to win gold medal for India in the 2024 Paris Olympics.



By Sudipta Biswas





Mandeep Singh



A crafty attacker and livewire in the striking circle, Mandeep Singh is an integral feature in the Indian men's hockey team for over a decade.







East Grinstead and Old Georgians ready for indoor semis







East Grinstead and Old Georgians are hoping to light up the English Super 6s Championships next Sunday in Derby.



