Thursday 25 January 2024

FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 (W)

Muscat



All times GMT +4



24 Jan 2024 08:00 AUS v UKR (Pool B) 3 - 6 (0 - 3)

24 Jan 2024 08:50 RSA v ZAM (Pool B) 9 - 1 (4 - 1)

24 Jan 2024 09:40 MAS v OMA (Pool A) 10 - 0 (4 - 0)

24 Jan 2024 10:30 NED v FIJ (Pool A) 14 - 1 (4 - 0)

24 Jan 2024 11:20 IND v POL (Pool C) 5 - 4 (3 - 2)

24 Jan 2024 12:10 USA v NAM (Pool C) 6 - 1 (3 - 1)

24 Jan 2024 13:00 NZL v THA (Pool D) 4 - 3 (2 - 1)

24 Jan 2024 13:50 URU v PAR (Pool D) 10 - 1 (4 - 0)

24 Jan 2024 14:40 UKR v ZAM (Pool B) 9 - 0 (4 - 0)

24 Jan 2024 15:40 RSA v AUS (Pool B) 6 - 3 (2 - 1)

24 Jan 2024 16:30 MAS v NED (Pool A) 0 - 10 (0 - 5)

24 Jan 2024 18:00 FIJ v OMA (Pool A) 3 - 2 (0 - 1)

24 Jan 2024 18:50 POL v NAM (Pool C) 5 - 1 (3 - 0)

24 Jan 2024 19:40 USA v IND (Pool C) 3 - 7 (2 - 0)

24 Jan 2024 20:30 THA v PAR (Pool D) 3 - 1 (2 - 1)

24 Jan 2024 21:20 URU v NZL (Pool D) 6 - 1 (3 - 1)





25 Jan 2024 08:00 AUS v ZAM (Pool B) 3 - 2 (1 - 1)

25 Jan 2024 08:50 UKR v RSA (Pool B) 2 - 6 (0 - 4)

25 Jan 2024 09:40 NED v OMA (Pool A) 21 - 1 (9 - 0)

25 Jan 2024 10:30 FIJ v MAS (Pool A) 4 - 4 (1 - 1)

25 Jan 2024 11:20 NZL v PAR (Pool D) 2 - 1 (0 - 1

25 Jan 2024 12:10 THA v URU (Pool D)

25 Jan 2024 13:00 IND v NAM (Pool C)

25 Jan 2024 13:50 POL v USA (Pool C)

25 Jan 2024 18:00 3rd Pool A v 4th Pool B (Pool D)

25 Jan 2024 19:10 3rd Pool D v 4th Pool C (Pool D)

25 Jan 2024 20:20 3rd Pool B v 4th Pool A (Pool D)

25 Jan 2024 21:30 3rd Pool C v 4th Pool D (9th-16th Place)



Netherlands, Ukraine, South Africa & India secure quarter-final spots on Day 1 of FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024







Lausanne, Switzerland – An imposing total of 138 goals were scored on the first day of the women’s tournament at the inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman on Wednesday.







South Africa secure Quarter-Final Progress at inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup







The inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup got underway in Muscat, Oman on Wednesday. South Africa had two pool matches to navigate starting with Zambia in the morning session and Australia in the afternoon.







USWNT Opens Inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup with Victory Over Namibia







MUSCAT, Oman – It was a historic moment for the U.S. Women’s National Team as they lined up to compete in the first-ever FIH Hockey5s World Cup, held in Muscat, Oman. The red, white and blue dominated their first pool play match, tallying six unanswered goals after going down 1-0 against Namibia.







USWNT Falls to India in Second Match of FIH Hockey5s World Cup







MUSCAT, Oman – The U.S. Women’s National Team took on India in their second match in the opening day of the FIH Hockey5 World Cup in Muscat, Oman. After taking a 2-0 lead at the break, USA was unable to hold off a flurry of goals from India, eventually falling 7-3.







Indian Women's Hockey Team records 7-3 comeback win over United States



Mariana Kujur and Deepika Soreng scored a brace each in the Indian win







Muscat: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team secured an astounding 7-3 comeback victory over the United States in their second game of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup 2024 in Pool C. The goalscorers for India were Mahima Choudhary (17’), Mariana Kujur (20’, 22’), Deepika Soreng (23’, 25’), Mumtaz Khan (27’), and Ajmina Kujur (29’). Meanwhile, Jacqueline Sumfest (4’, 18’) and Captain Linnea Gonzales (14’) got on the scoresheet for the United States.







Indian Women's Hockey Team overcomes Polish challenge



Mumtaz Khan and Deepika Soreng scored braces







Muscat: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team won a thrilling Pool C game against Poland 5-4 to kick start their FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup 2024 with a win. Mumtaz Khan (4’, 14’) and Deepika Soreng (6’, 29’) scored braces for India.







Deepika Soreng and Mumtaz Khan scored a brace each as the Indian women’s hockey team eked out a narrow 5-4 win over Poland in its opening Pool C match of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup here on Wednesday. Mumtaz (4th, 23th minutes) and Deepika (6th, 29th) struck twice, while Mariana Kujur (23rd) was the other goal scorer for India.







A crazy day for Malaysian women in Muscat



By Aftar Singh





A Malaysia player (left) tussling for the ball with an Oman player at the Hockey 5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman, yesterday.



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia women's team had a bizarre day at the Hockey 5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman yesterday.







Indian Men’s Hockey Team leaves for FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup Oman 2024



The Indian Team is grouped in Pool B alongside Egypt, Jamaica, and Switzerland







Bengaluru: Setting off from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Thursday morning, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team embarked on their journey to Muscat, Oman, for the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup.







Ammad dropped from FIH Hockey 5s World Cup squad







LAHORE: In a surprising move, Pakistan’s captain Ammad Butt has been dropped from the squad for the FIH Hockey 5s World Cup.







Indian Men's Hockey Team records 2-2 draw with France on South Africa Tour



Mandeep Singh and Amit scored the goals for India







Cape Town: The Indian Men's Hockey Team recorded a 2-2 draw with France in their second game of the South Africa Tour on Wednesday. Mandeep Singh (8'), and Amit Rohidas (19') scored the two goals for India, while France came back in the contest with goals from Timothee Clement and B Gaspard in the 37th and 59th minute respectively to level the scoreline.







Amsterdam and SCHC make up half of latest Dutch panel







Seven AH&BC Amsterdam stars and a quintet of SCHC players account for half of the latest Dutch women’s side that will travel to India next week for the latest phase of the FIH Pro League.







Three Welsh athletes secure qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games







Great Britain's women and men have both secured their places at the Paris 2024 Olympics via FIH Qualification tournaments in Valencia and Muscat.







Hockey grand masters prepare for 2024 World Cup



Hockey Grand Masters trials were held in Morningside.



Lebogang Tlou





Keith Daunchy (left) chases Barry Coxhill. Players photographed in the background include Dave Ben-Susan, Sean Wanckel and Dave Gale from the Johannesburg South men's 70 team. Photo: Lebogang Tlou



Hockey World Cup season is only months away, and Johannesburg’s grand masters hockey players are getting their conditioning ready for the occasion to represent their nation.







EY Hockey League 2 Preview



Week 2 of EY Hockey League 2 for men and women.







There is a full round of games in the Irish Women’s Hockey Challenge, Irish Hockey Trophy and fixtures continue in the Men’s Irish Hockey Trophy.



