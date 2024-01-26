Friday 26 January 2024

FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 (W)

Muscat



All times GMT +4



25 Jan 2024 08:00 AUS v ZAM (Pool B) 3 - 2 (1 - 1)

25 Jan 2024 08:50 UKR v RSA (Pool B) 2 - 6 (0 - 4)

25 Jan 2024 09:40 NED v OMA (Pool A) 21 - 1 (9 - 0)

25 Jan 2024 10:30 FIJ v MAS (Pool A) 4 - 4 (1 - 1)

25 Jan 2024 11:20 NZL v PAR (Pool D) 2 - 1 (0 - 1

25 Jan 2024 12:10 THA v URU (Pool D) 1 - 11 (0 - 5)

25 Jan 2024 13:00 IND v NAM (Pool C) 7 - 2 (2 - 0)

25 Jan 2024 13:50 POL v USA (Pool C) 5 - 1 (2 - 1)

25 Jan 2024 18:00 FIJ v ZAM (9th-16th Place) 6 - 3 (3 - 3)

25 Jan 2024 19:10 THA v NAM (9th-16th Place) 2 - 5 (2 - 4)

25 Jan 2024 20:20 AUS v OMA (9th-16th Place) 8 - 2 (5 - 1)

25 Jan 2024 21:30 USA v PAR (9th-16th Place) 3 - 0 (1 - 0)

26 Jan 2024 08:00 NED v UKR (Quarter Final) 4 - 2 (3 - 2)

26 Jan 2024 09:10 URU v POL (Quarter Final) 3 - 5 (1 - 4)

26 Jan 2024 10:20 RSA v MAS (Quarter Final) 6 - 4 (2 - 4)

26 Jan 2024 11:30 IND v NZL (Quarter Final) 11 - 1 (6 - 1)

26 Jan 2024 12:40 ZAM v THA (13th-16th Place)

26 Jan 2024 13:50 OMA v PAR (13th-16th Place)

26 Jan 2024 15:00 FIJ v NAM (9th-12th Place)

26 Jan 2024 16:10 AUS v USA (9th-12th Place)

26 Jan 2024 18:00 UKR v URU (5th-8th Place)

26 Jan 2024 19:10 MAS v NZL (5th-8th Place)

26 Jan 2024 20:20 NED v POL (Semi Final)

26 Jan 2024 21:30 RSA v IND (Semi Final)



Final Pool Standings



Women’s quarter-final lineups confirmed on Day 2 of FIH Hockey5s World Cup







The final day of pool matches at the FIH Hockey5s World Cup determined which teams will go head-to-head in the quarter-finals of the women’s tournament on Friday.







Top of the table for SA Women’s Hockey5s as they complete perfect group stage At FIH Hockey5s World Cup.







The inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup is flying past, and the group stage has already met its conclusion. South Africa and Ukraine both took to the field with two wins out of two on day one and their battle was one for top spot.







USWNT Misses Out on FIH Hockey5s World Cup Quarterfinals After Loss to Poland







MUSCAT, Oman – The U.S. Women’s National Team faced Poland in their final pool play match of the FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman. The red, white and blue missed out on advancing to the quarterfinals after falling 5-1 to their opponent.







Indian Women's Hockey Team defeats Namibia to win three in three; faces New Zealand in Quarters



Mahima Choudhary and Deepika Soreng scored braces







Muscat: The Indian Women’s Team won their final Pool C match of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup 2024 against Namibia 7-2 and qualified for the Quarter-Finals having finished on top of their group. They will play New Zealand, the second placed team in Pool D, on 26th January at 1300hrs IST for a place in the Semi-Finals.







Malaysia come from behind to enter Hockey 5s World Cup last eight



By Aftar Singh





A Malaysia player (in yellow) tries to stop a Fiji player in a women's Hockey 5s World Cup match in Muscat, Oman, today.



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia fought back from 3-1 down to hold Fiji to a 4-4 draw to qualify for the quarter-finals of the women's Hockey 5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman, today.







USWNT Shuts Out Paraguay at FIH Hockey5s World Cup





World Sport Pics



MUSCAT, Oman – The U.S. Women’s National Team took on Pan American opponent Paraguay in a 9th through 16th placement game of the FIHHockey5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman. After struggling to convert, USA took the lead just before the half and tallied two more on their way to a 3-0 shutout win.







Remarkable comeback secures South Africa a semi-final spot.







The final 8 were battling it out this morning in Muscat, Oman for a place in the semi-finals of the inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup. South Africa had secured their spot winning three out of three in the group stage, while the Malaysians had survived a scare against Fiji to make it into the top 8.





Fiji at Hockey5s: ‘This will do so much for our sport back home’



By Rod Gilmour





Fiji line up for the national anthem in Muscat PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS / Rodrigo Jaramillo



Muscat — “We wanted to put our best foot forward and showcase to the world that we are here,” said Fiji’s Tiara Dutta, moments after the islanders were narrowly pipped to a Hockey5s World Cup berth in Oman. “The girls were quite emotional, we had it in the bag and we fumbled at the end.”





Hockey5s men tackle Nigeria in World Cup warm-up



by Nigel Simon





T&T’s men’s hockey5s team and technical staff officials after arriving at the team hotel Best Western in Muscat, Oman ahead of their participation in the inaugural 16-nation FIH Hockey 5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman, from Sunday until Wednesday. Courtesy TTHB



T&T’s men’s hockey5s team will come up against Nigeria Friday (January 26) from 8 am in their first of two warm-up matches ahead of the start of the inaugural 16-nation FIH Hockey 5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman, from Sunday to Wednesday (January 28 - 31).







2024 Test Match RSA v IND (M)

Cape



Time GMT +2



26 Jan 2024 18:00 RSA v IND



2024 Test Matches RSA v FRA (W)

Cape Town, South Africa

18 Jan 2024 19:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 0

20 Jan 2024 14:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 1

22 Jan 2024 17:30 RSA v FRA 1 - 4

23 Jan 2024 17:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 2

26 Jan 2024 15:45 RSA v FRA

28 Jan 2024 15:00 RSA v FRA

Ex-internationals Aura, Otieno to coach national men's team



By Agnes Makhandia



Kenya Hockey Union has made changes to the men's national team technical bench ahead of the Africa Games scheduled for 8 - 23 March in Accra, Ghana







Hockey India names 40-member core probable group for Junior Men's National Coaching Camp



The core group will report to Coach Janardhana CB in SAI, Bengaluru on 29th January







Bengaluru: Hockey India on Thursday announced a 40-player core probable group for the upcoming Junior Men's National Coaching Camp set to commence on 29th January 2024, at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility in Bengaluru. The selection of this new core group was based on their notable performances during the domestic championships held in 2023.







Super 6s Final Weekend Is Coming







Sunday 28 January marks the final weekend of the Super 6s Adult Championship and with a European qualification at stake, there is set to be a lot of action.







Super 6s Rankings Update



England Hockey has revised the final Super 6s rankings for Womens Division One due to Beeston inadvertently fielding an ineligible player in their three matches of the league’s first weekend, 6-7 January.







Holcombe promoted after Beeston punished



It means a return to Premier Division action in 2025 for Holcombe for the first time since 2022, when they were relegated alongside Wimbledon.





The Super 6s Finals have moved from the Copper Box



Holcombe have been promoted as champions from the Super 6s Division One to the Premier Division following a decision by the National Game Panel to punish Beeston for fielding an ineligible player in their fixtures earlier this month, writes Lucas Ball.







Terengganu leave six hanging



By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: National women's players have been left without a team in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) after Terengganu HA decided not to field a side this season.







Campo and Polo’s U14 sides qualify for EHL







Club de Campo’s Under-14 girls will make it three teams from the Madrid club set for next Easter’s ABN AMRO EHL FINAL8 party.



