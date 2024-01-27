Saturday 27 January 2024

FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 (W)

Muscat



All times GMT +4

26 Jan 2024 08:00 NED v UKR (Quarter Final) 4 - 2 (3 - 2)

26 Jan 2024 09:10 URU v POL (Quarter Final) 3 - 5 (1 - 4)

26 Jan 2024 10:20 RSA v MAS (Quarter Final) 6 - 4 (2 - 4)

26 Jan 2024 11:30 IND v NZL (Quarter Final) 11 - 1 (6 - 1)

26 Jan 2024 12:40 ZAM v THA (13th-16th Place) 3 - 9 (2 - 5)

26 Jan 2024 13:50 OMA v PAR (13th-16th Place) 3 - 6 (1 - 4)

26 Jan 2024 15:00 FIJ v NAM (9th-12th Place) 3 - 9 (0 - 3)

26 Jan 2024 16:10 AUS v USA (9th-12th Place) 4 - 8 (2 - 3)

26 Jan 2024 18:00 UKR v URU (5th-8th Place) 3 - 5 (1 - 2)

26 Jan 2024 19:10 MAS v NZL (5th-8th Place) 5 - 3 (3 - 1)

26 Jan 2024 20:20 NED v POL (Semi Final) 3 - 1 (2 - 1)

26 Jan 2024 21:30 RSA v IND (Semi Final) 3 - 6 (2 - 2)



27 Jan 2024 09:00 ZAM v OMA (15th-16th Place) 11 - 3 (7 - 1)

27 Jan 2024 10:10 THA v PAR (13th-14th Place) 5 - 3 (2 - 1)

27 Jan 2024 11:20 FIJ v AUS (11th-12th Place) 3 - 8 (2 - 5)

27 Jan 2024 12:40 NAM v USA (9th-10th Place) 0 - 2 (0 - 1)

27 Jan 2024 13:50 UKR v NZL (7th-8th Place) 6 - 0 (3 - 0)

27 Jan 2024 18:00 URU v MAS (5th-6th Place)

27 Jan 2024 19:10 POL v RSA (3rd-4th Place)

27 Jan 2024 20:20 NED v IND (Final)



Netherlands and India to clash for women’s FIH Hockey5s World Cup title







The Netherlands women will take on India with the first ever FIH Hockey5s World Cup title on the line in Muscat, Oman on Saturday.







Malaysia come from behind to enter Hockey 5s World Cup last eight



By Aftar Singh





A Malaysia player (in yellow) tries to stop a Fiji player in a women's Hockey 5s World Cup match in Muscat, Oman, today.



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia fought back from 3-1 down to hold Fiji to a 4-4 draw to qualify for the quarter-finals of the women's Hockey 5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman, today.







Malaysia bounce back to beat New Zealand



By Aftar Singh





A Malaysia player (in red) tries to stop an attempt from a New Zealand player in the women's Hockey 5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman. - Courtesy pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will meet Uruguay for fifth placing in the women's Hockey 5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman, today.







USWNT Clinches Spot in Challenger Trophy Final at FIH Hockey5s World Cup





Cassie Sumfest concentrates on the ball. WorldSportsPics



MUSCAT, Oman – For a spot in the Challenger Trophy Final at the FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman on the line, the U.S. Women’s National Team took on Australia. After a close first half, USA went on to claim the 8-4 win, powered by four goals from Linnea Gonzales (Bel Air, Md.).







Netherlands aided by precision to set up India finale



By Rod Gilmour





The Dutch women edged Poland in skilled semi-final PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS / Rodrigo Jaramillo



Muscat — Along with the wealth of goals that Hockey5s can serve up – take the Netherlands, who scored 45 in their group games against largely developing nations – also comes precision hockey. But on Friday night, it was the umpire’s precision play which perhaps cost Poland the chance of winning through to the first 5s World Cup final.







Indian Women's Hockey Team defeats South Africa by 6-3 in Semi-Final



India will now face the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup Final







Muscat: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team registered a thrilling 6-3 victory in the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup 2024 Semi-Final against South Africa on Friday. Akshata Abaso Dhekale (7’), Mariana Kujur (11’), Mumtaz Khan (21’), Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (23’), Jyoti Chhatri (25’), Ajima Kujur (26’) scored for India. Meanwhile, Teshawn De La Rey (5’), Captain Toni Marks (8’), and Dirkie Chamberlain (29’) were on target for South Africa.







Semi-Final disappointment for the South Africans as India triumph







In a clash of titans at the FIH Hockey5s World Cup, South Africa’s aspirations for glory were dashed by a formidable Indian team delivering a masterclass performance.







FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 (M)

Muscat



All times GMT +4



28 Jan 2024 08:00 NED v POL (Pool A)

28 Jan 2024 08:50 PAK v NGR (Pool A)

28 Jan 2024 09:40 IND v SUI (Pool B)

28 Jan 2024 10:30 EGY v JAM (Pool B)

28 Jan 2024 11:20 AUS v TTO (Pool C)

28 Jan 2024 12:10 NZL v KEN (Pool C)

28 Jan 2024 13:00 MAS v OMA (Pool D)

28 Jan 2024 13:50 USA v FIJ (Pool D)

28 Jan 2024 14:40 POL v NGR (Pool A)

28 Jan 2024 15:40 PAK v NED (Pool A)

28 Jan 2024 16:30 SUI v JAM (Pool B)

28 Jan 2024 18:00 EGY v IND (Pool B)

28 Jan 2024 18:50 TTO v KEN (Pool C)

28 Jan 2024 19:40 NZL v AUS (Pool C)

28 Jan 2024 20:30 USA v MAS (Pool D)

28 Jan 2024 21:20 OMA v FIJ (Pool D)



2024 Test Match RSA v IND (M)

Cape



Time GMT +2



26 Jan 2024 18:00 RSA v IND. 0 - 3



Indian Men's Hockey Team registers solid 3-0 win over hosts South Africa



Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, and Sumit scored the goals against South Africa







Cape Town: The Indian Men's Hockey Team continued their unbeaten run on the South Africa tour with a sensational 3-0 win over the hosts South Africa in Cape Town on Friday. Captain Harmanpreet Singh (2'), Abhishek (13'), and Sumit (30') were on the scoresheet for India in the match and helped the team set up the win.







India triumph over South Africa in One-off test







The South African Hockey Men had the opportunity to play their second test match of 2024 with another massive challenge taking on World number 3 India. The Indians have won every meeting between the two sides since 2012 including the most recent at the FIH Hockey World Cup in 2023. South Africa awarded a debut cap to Calvin Davis, who was one of the stars for the South Africans at the Junior World Cup in Malaysia.









2024 Test Matches RSA v FRA (W)

Cape Town, South Africa

18 Jan 2024 19:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 0

20 Jan 2024 14:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 1

22 Jan 2024 17:30 RSA v FRA 1 - 4

23 Jan 2024 17:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 2

26 Jan 2024 15:45 RSA v FRA 1 - 2

28 Jan 2024 15:00 RSA v FRA

France weather South African storm to level series







After a couple of days rest South Africa and France renewed their rivalry in the fifth test match on Friday afternoon with the South Africans leading the series 2-1.







China Women's Hockey Team arrives in Bhubaneswar for FIH Pro League 2023/24 matches



China will open their campaign against India on 3rd February







Bhubaneswar: Excitement is brewing as the China Women's Hockey Team arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, this morning, gearing up for the FIH Pro League 2023/24. Their arrival was met with a warm and enthusiastic reception as they aim to showcase their prowess in the aforementioned tournament.







Hockey India announces 24-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for FIH Pro League 2023-24



Savita will serve as Captain, while veteran forward Vandana Katariya has been named her deputy







New Delhi: Hockey India, on Saturday, named a 24-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the Bhubaneswar and Rourkela legs of the FIH Pro League 2023-24. The Bhubaneswar leg will begin on 3rd February and end on 9th February while the Rourkela leg will commence on 12th February and last till 18th February.







New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea are the early birds



By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: New Zealand, Pakistan and South Korea have confirmed participation in the six-nation Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup in Ipoh from May 4-11







How three-time hockey gold medallists Pakistan completed a disastrous hat-trick of not qualifying for the Olympics



Unpaid coaches, a federation in debt, players reduced to driving taxis, lack of basic hockey balls to train and an archaic playing system without midfielders, Pakistan hockey is in the absolute doldrums the last dozen years.



By Mihir Vasavda







Tongue firmly in his cheek, a television presenter harks back to the time when hockey was ‘sone ka phuwara’, golden fountain. Another anchor, less sarcastic but more dramatic, sheds ‘khoon ke aansu’.







Field Hockey Canada announces Hall of Fame induction class of 2023



Largest-ever Hall of Fame class features builders, coaches, officials and athletes that shaped the game







Field Hockey Canada is delighted to announce the 2023 induction class of the Field Hockey Canada Hall of Fame. There are 11 inductees this year, the Hall’s largest-ever induction class. Comprehensive stories and videos about each inductee will be produced and released in the summer of 2024.







Places in the Scottish Gala Day Finals at stake



This season`s Indoor National League 1 experience is coming down to the wire this weekend with the top four sides in the men`s and women`s competition playing each other for the right to participate in the Gala Finals the following Sunday.







The fantastic fruits of Darren Morgan-Lock's volunteering efforts







The role of volunteers in the Hockey community is invaluable, and their importance simply cannot be overstated.







Mike Hamilton







England and GB Hockey were very saddened to hear that former colleague Mike Hamilton had passed away. Mike, who was 71, died suddenly last week. Mike worked for England and GB Hockey and its predecessors from 1985 to 2004.







Olympian Sukhbir Singh Gill passes away



Olympian Sukhbir Singh Gill, suffering from a recurring brain tumour that was first detected in 2006, passed away after prolonged illness in Chandigarh on Friday.





Sukhbir Singh Gill of India in action. (right) | Photo Credit: Getty Images



Olympian Sukhbir Singh Gill, suffering from a recurring brain tumour that was first detected in 2006, passed away after prolonged illness in Chandigarh on Friday. He was 48.







Chandigarh’s first hockey Olympian Sukhbir Singh Gill no more



His hockey’s journey includes donning Indian colours at the Hockey World Cup and FIH Champions Trophy in 2002



Deepankar Sharda





Mother Daljeet Kaur and wife Gurpreet Kaur taking care of former hockey player Sukhbir Singh Gill who is suffering from brain tumour undergoing treatment at home in Chandigarh on Thursday. File Photo



48-year-old Chandigarh’s first hockey Olympian, Sukhbir Singh Gill is no more.



