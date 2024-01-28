Sunday 28 January 2024

FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 (W)

Muscat



27 Jan 2024 09:00 ZAM v OMA (15th-16th Place) 11 - 3 (7 - 1)

27 Jan 2024 10:10 THA v PAR (13th-14th Place) 5 - 3 (2 - 1)

27 Jan 2024 11:20 FIJ v AUS (11th-12th Place) 3 - 8 (2 - 5)

27 Jan 2024 12:40 NAM v USA (9th-10th Place) 0 - 2 (0 - 1)

27 Jan 2024 13:50 UKR v NZL (7th-8th Place) 6 - 0 (3 - 0)

27 Jan 2024 18:00 URU v MAS (5th-6th Place) 8 - 4 (3 - 2)

27 Jan 2024 19:10 POL v RSA (3rd-4th Place) 4 - 2 (2 - 0)

27 Jan 2024 20:20 NED v IND (Final) 7 - 2 (6 - 0). NED are the first Women's Hockey5s World Champions!



Final Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre



Dazzling Dutch women crowned inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Champions







The Netherlands produced a clinical performance to beat India and claim the inaugural title as the women’s tournament at the FIH Hockey5s World Cup came to an end in Muscat, Oman on Saturday.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team falls short in FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 Final; loses 2-7 to the Netherlands



Hockey India announces a cash award of Rs 3 Lakhs to each player and Rs 1.5 Lakhs to each support staff for clinching the Silver medal







Muscat: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team lost to the Netherlands by 2-7 in the Final of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup 2024 on Saturday. Jyoti Chhatri (20’) and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (23’) got on the scoresheet for India. Meanwhile, Janneke van de Venne (2’, 14’), Bente van der Veldt (4’, 8’), Lana Kalse (11’, 27’), and Sosha Benninga (13’) scored for the Netherlands. For their exemplary performance in the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup 2024, Hockey India announced a cash award of Rs 3 Lakhs to each player and Rs 1.5 Lakhs to each of the support staff.







Poland women celebrate ‘biggest achievement’ in international hockey





Poland celebrate World Cup bronze PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS / Rodrigo Jaramillo



Muscat — An ecstatic Marlena Rybacha heralded Poland’s greatest outdoor achievement after she led her side to Hockey5s World Cup bronze.







South Africa finish fourth at inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Oman







The South African Hockey5s Women knew they had already at least emulated the best ever South African achievement at an FIH World Cup by qualifying for the top 4, they were determined to try and make history as they challenged the Polish for the Bronze medal at the FIH Hockey5s World Cup.







Malaysia outclassed 8-4 by Uruguay



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia finished sixth in the women's Hockey 5s World Cup after losing 8-4 to Uruguay in Muscat, Oman, today. PIC COURTESY OF FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia finished sixth in the women's Hockey 5s World Cup after losing 8-4 to Uruguay in Muscat, Oman, today.







USWNT Captures FIH Hockey5s World Cup Challenger Trophy After Close Win Over Namibia





World Sport Pics



MUSCAT, Oman – Having played in pool play just days earlier, the U.S. Women’s National Team met Namibia in the FIHHockey5s World Cup for the Challenger Trophy. USA tallied once in each half, and kept a clean sheet, for the 2-0 victory and to become the first-ever Challenger Trophy winners.





FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 (M)

Muscat



All times GMT +4



28 Jan 2024 08:00 NED v POL (Pool A) 6 - 3 (4 - 1)

28 Jan 2024 08:50 PAK v NGR (Pool A) 11 - 5 (7 - 2)

28 Jan 2024 09:40 IND v SUI (Pool B) 9 - 1 (4 - 0)

28 Jan 2024 10:30 EGY v JAM (Pool B) 10 - 2 (5 - 1)

28 Jan 2024 11:20 AUS v TTO (Pool C) 5 - 5 (2 - 3)

28 Jan 2024 12:10 NZL v KEN (Pool C) 1 - 6 (1 - 3)

28 Jan 2024 13:00 MAS v OMA (Pool D) 3 - 3 (2 - 1)

28 Jan 2024 13:50 USA v FIJ (Pool D)

28 Jan 2024 14:40 POL v NGR (Pool A)

28 Jan 2024 15:40 PAK v NED (Pool A)

28 Jan 2024 16:30 SUI v JAM (Pool B)

28 Jan 2024 18:00 EGY v IND (Pool B)

28 Jan 2024 18:50 TTO v KEN (Pool C)

28 Jan 2024 19:40 NZL v AUS (Pool C)

28 Jan 2024 20:30 USA v MAS (Pool D)

28 Jan 2024 21:20 OMA v FIJ (Pool D)



29 Jan 2024 08:00 IND v JAM (Pool B)

29 Jan 2024 08:50 SUI v EGY (Pool B)

29 Jan 2024 09:40 NED v NGR (Pool A)

29 Jan 2024 10:30 POL v PAK (Pool A)

29 Jan 2024 11:20 MAS v FIJ (Pool D)

29 Jan 2024 12:10 OMA v USA (Pool D)

29 Jan 2024 13:00 AUS v KEN (Pool C)

29 Jan 2024 13:50 TTO v NZL (Pool C)

29 Jan 2024 18:00 3rd Pool A v 4th Pool B (9th-16th Place)

29 Jan 2024 19:10 3rd Pool D v 4th Pool C (9th-16th Place)

29 Jan 2024 20:20 3rd Pool B v 4th Pool A (9th-16th Place)

29 Jan 2024 21:30 3rd Pool C v 4th Pool D (9th-16th Place)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre



2024 Test Matches RSA v FRA (W)

Cape Town, South Africa

18 Jan 2024 19:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 0

20 Jan 2024 14:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 1

22 Jan 2024 17:30 RSA v FRA 1 - 4

23 Jan 2024 17:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 2

26 Jan 2024 15:45 RSA v FRA 1 - 2

28 Jan 2024 15:00 RSA v FRA

Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Vandana returns as Indian women eye fresh start in FIH Pro League



Striker Vandana Katariya returnes to the side as vice-captain after recovering from a cheekbone fracture, which forced her to miss the Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi earlier this month.





FILE PHOTO: Indian players celebrate during FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 hockey match against Italy. | Photo Credit: PTI



Smarting from the failure to make the Paris Olympics, a Savita Punia-led 24-member Indian women’s hockey team will look to make a fresh start in the upcoming FIH Pro League matches.







Hockey India congratulates Deep Grace Ekka on a glorious career



The experienced defender announced her retirement from International hockey today







New Delhi: As the stalwart defender and penalty corner specialist Deep Grace Ekka called time on her illustrious career, Hockey India on Saturday congratulated the two-time Olympian for her outstanding contribution to the growth of the Indian Women's Hockey Team. Ekka announced her retirement through a social media post.







Hockey India congratulates Harbinder Singh on winning the prestigious Padma Shri



The legendary centre forward was part of India's triumph at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 1964







New Delhi: Hockey India on Sunday congratulated veteran hockey star Harbinder Singh for being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award. The legendary centre forward was part of India's triumph in Tokyo where they won the Gold Medal in the 1964 Olympic Games.







Hockey NZ to cast critical eye over Black Sticks after Olympics failure



Brendon Egan





The faces tell the story for the Black Sticks women after losing to USA at their qualifier, ending their Olympic hopes. Worldsportspics.com



Hockey New Zealand will scrutinise all aspects of the Black Sticks women’s programme after missing the Olympics for the first time in 28 years.







Hockey Ireland Weekend Results: Saturday January 27







A busy weekend for domestic Hockey, where there were games across the National Cups and Trophies, but we begin our review with details of the EY Hockey League Division 2 and Men’s Pool A.







National Associations Summit talks strategy, digital and more!







Upon the initiative of FIH President Tayyab Ikram, the second National Associations Summit took place today in Muscat, Oman, on the occasion of the first ever FIH Hockey5s World Cup! Around 35 National Associations were represented and discussed key strategic matters for the continued development of hockey worldwide.



