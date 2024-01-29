Monday 29 January 2024

FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 (M)

Muscat



All times GMT +4



28 Jan 2024 08:00 NED v POL (Pool A) 6 - 3 (4 - 1)

28 Jan 2024 08:50 PAK v NGR (Pool A) 11 - 5 (7 - 2)

28 Jan 2024 09:40 IND v SUI (Pool B) 9 - 1 (4 - 0)

28 Jan 2024 10:30 EGY v JAM (Pool B) 10 - 2 (5 - 1)

28 Jan 2024 11:20 AUS v TTO (Pool C) 5 - 5 (2 - 3)

28 Jan 2024 12:10 NZL v KEN (Pool C) 1 - 6 (1 - 3)

28 Jan 2024 13:00 MAS v OMA (Pool D) 3 - 3 (2 - 1)

28 Jan 2024 13:50 USA v FIJ (Pool D) 14 - 3 (6 - 3)

28 Jan 2024 14:40 POL v NGR (Pool A) 7 - 2 (4 - 0)

28 Jan 2024 15:40 PAK v NED (Pool A) 3 - 5 (1 - 1)

28 Jan 2024 16:30 SUI v JAM (Pool B) 6 - 4 (2 - 2)

28 Jan 2024 18:00 EGY v IND (Pool B) 8 - 6 (5 - 2)

28 Jan 2024 18:50 TTO v KEN (Pool C) 7 - 2 (3 - 1)

28 Jan 2024 19:40 NZL v AUS (Pool C) 6 - 5 (0 - 3)

28 Jan 2024 20:30 USA v MAS (Pool D) 2 - 3 (0 - 1)

28 Jan 2024 21:20 OMA v FIJ (Pool D) 8 - 3 (4 - 0)



29 Jan 2024 08:00 IND v JAM (Pool B) 13 - 0 (6 - 0)

29 Jan 2024 08:50 SUI v EGY (Pool B) 1 - 9 (1 - 5)

29 Jan 2024 09:40 NED v NGR (Pool A) 8 - 6 (4 - 4)

29 Jan 2024 10:30 POL v PAK (Pool A) 8 - 7 (3 - 2)

29 Jan 2024 11:20 MAS v FIJ (Pool D)

29 Jan 2024 12:10 OMA v USA (Pool D)

29 Jan 2024 13:00 AUS v KEN (Pool C)

29 Jan 2024 13:50 TTO v NZL (Pool C)

29 Jan 2024 18:00 3rd Pool A v 4th Pool B (9th-16th Place)

29 Jan 2024 19:10 3rd Pool D v 4th Pool C (9th-16th Place)

29 Jan 2024 20:20 3rd Pool B v 4th Pool A (9th-16th Place)

29 Jan 2024 21:30 3rd Pool C v 4th Pool D (9th-16th Place)



Dutch secure quarter-final spot as men’s tournament starts off at FIH Hockey5s World Cup







The Netherlands were the only team to ensure their passage through to the quarter-finals on the opening day of the men’s tournament at the FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Oman on Sunday.







USMNT Tops Fiji Behind Strong Scoring Performance in First FIH Hockey5s World Cup Match







MUSCAT, Oman – In their first pool match of the FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman, the U.S. Men’s National Team put up a strong scoring performance over Fiji. After a relatively even first half, the Wolves pulled away in the second for the 14-3 win.







USMNT Falls in Tight Contest to Malaysia at FIH Hockey5s World Cup







MUSCAT, Oman – The U.S. Men’s National Team met Malaysia in their second pool game of the FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman. In a tight contest, with a lot of action, the Wolves fell 2-3.







Malaysia falter to a draw against Oman in Hockey 5s World Cup



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia blew a 3-1 lead and drew 3-3 with hosts Oman in their opening Group D match in the en's Hockey 5s World Cup in Muscat today. - Pic courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia blew a 3-1 lead and drew 3-3 with hosts Oman in their opening Group D match in the en's Hockey 5s World Cup in Muscat today.







India outclass Jamaica 13-0 in their final Pool B match of the FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup Oman 2024



With the win, Indian Men's Hockey Team qualified for the Quarter-Finals of the competition







Muscat: In their third and final Pool B match of the FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup Oman 2024, the Indian Men's Hockey Team showcased an extraordinary performance, securing a resounding 13-0 victory over Jamaica in Muscat, Oman, on Monday.







Kenya 5-aside team off to winning start in World Cup



By Agnes Makhandia



Moses Ademba bagged a brace as Kenya men's hockey five=a=side team Sunday defeated New Zealand 6 - 1 during the inaugural International Hockey Federation World Cup in Muscat, Oman.







‘We learned from Dutch on Instagram!’: Oman revel in Hockey5s World Cup experience



By Rod Gilmour





Oman men's Khalid Al Shaaibi and Olaa Al Balushi, women's captain PIC: Worldsportpics/Hockey Paper



Muscat — Khalid Al Shaaibi saluted to the crowd after netting one of Oman’s production line of forehand shots at the well-worked Malaysian goalkeeper. “It was for my brother, who came to support us,” said Al Shaabi. “We said thank you for everything.”







The Netherlands, winner of the inaugural Hockey 5s Women's World Cup.



By Marcos Menocal Pareja





The Netherlands, winner of the inaugural Hockey 5s Women's World Cup. FIH



A brilliant performance by the Dutch in Muscat, Oman, saw them defeat India in the final to add another trophy to their impressive record which includes Olympic gold, senior and junior world titles, world indoor championship gold and the FIH Hockey Pro League title.







De Baat named 5s player of tournament in Oman







AH&BC Amsterdam’s Noor de Baat shone in Oman to win the player of the tournament prize as the Netherlands won the first women’s FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Muscat on Saturday.







Hockey5s Set Best-Ever SA Finish at an FIH World Cup





Netherlands comfortably beat India 7-2 to win the inaugural FIH HOckey5s World Cup in Oman, on Saturday, 27 January, 2024. Photo: Rodrigo Jaramillo / (c) WORLDSPORTPICS



The South African Hockey5s Women knew they had already at least emulated the best-ever South African achievement at an FIH World Cup by qualifying for the top 4, but they came out determined to try and make history as they challenged the Polish for the Bronze medal at the FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman, on Saturday, 27 January, 2024.







Indian Men's Hockey Team goes down 1-5 against the Netherlands in final game of South Africa tour



Abhishek scored the lone goal for India







Cape Town: The Indian Men's Hockey Team finished off their South Africa tour with a 1-5 loss against the World No. 1 the Netherlands in Cape Town on Sunday. While Abhishek (39') scored the lone goal for India in the match, Jip Janssen (10', 28'), Duco Telgenkamp (16'), Tjep Hoedemakers (21'), and Koen Bijen (35') were on target for the Dutch side.







2024 Test Matches RSA v FRA (W)

Cape Town, South Africa

18 Jan 2024 19:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 0

20 Jan 2024 14:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 1

22 Jan 2024 17:30 RSA v FRA 1 - 4

23 Jan 2024 17:30 RSA v FRA 2 - 2

26 Jan 2024 15:45 RSA v FRA 1 - 2

28 Jan 2024 15:00 RSA v FRA 1 - 4



France completes the series victory in final test







South Africa had been the better team over the first half of the test series, but the Paris 2024 hosts France had roared back in the second half of the series to set up a final match up in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.







Indian Women's Hockey Team touches down in Bhubaneswar for FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24



India will play their first FIH Hockey Pro League match against China on 3rd February







Bhubaneswar: The Indian Women's Hockey Team touched down at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday to kick off their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign. Long-standing custodian Savita will continue to lead the squad as Captain while Vandana Katariya will serve as her deputy.







Léo storm their way to indoor title







Royal Léopold stormed to the Belgian men’s indoor title in Leuven as they got the best of Orée 9-4 in Sunday’s final.







Mannheim do the German indoor double







Mannheimer HC did the German indoor double with shoot-out successes against Düsseldorfer HC and TSV Mannheim on an enthralling finals day in Frankfurt.







Super 6s 2024 Champions Crowned







The Super 6s final day at Derby Arena saw East Grinstead and Old Georgians crowned indoor champions after winning their finals in front of packed crowds in the midlands.







East Grinstead and Old Georgians land English crowns







East Grinstead and Old Georgians won the English indoor titles in front of strong crowds at the Derby velodrome.







East Grinstead and Old Georgians claim titles





Old Georgians added to their outdoor success PIC: England Hockey



East Grinstead women added a national indoor hockey title to their outdoor championship success, while Old Georgians men also doubled up in winning for the first time.







Hockey Ireland National Indoor Finals: Results Sunday, January 28th



WOMEN’S NATIONAL INDOOR FINALS





Credit: Max Fulham 2024 All Rights Reserved



Galway, January 28th: The women’s National Indoor Finals took place at the Kingfisher Centre in Galway on Sunday. Taking part were Railway Union, and Corinthians who came 1st and 2nd respectively in Leinster, Ulster champions Ards and Connacht Champions University of Galway. In the first semi-final University of Galway took on Railway Union.







Western Wildcats will play Inverleith in the Scottish men`s indoor final



The road to the Gala Finals and Europe



ROUND 1



It was Grove Menzieshill who took advantage of the first round of matches with a win over Watsonians while Inverleith and Western Wildcats drew. The Taysiders consolidated second place, now two points ahead of Inverleith and only one adrift of Wildcats at the top.



