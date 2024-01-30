Tuesday 30 January 2024

FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 (M)

Muscat



All times GMT +4



29 Jan 2024 08:00 IND v JAM (Pool B) 13 - 0 (6 - 0)

29 Jan 2024 08:50 SUI v EGY (Pool B) 1 - 9 (1 - 5)

29 Jan 2024 09:40 NED v NGR (Pool A) 8 - 6 (4 - 4)

29 Jan 2024 10:30 POL v PAK (Pool A) 8 - 7 (3 - 2)

29 Jan 2024 11:20 MAS v FIJ (Pool D) 8 - 3 (5 - 1)

29 Jan 2024 12:10 OMA v USA (Pool D) 6 - 4 (2 - 1)

29 Jan 2024 13:00 AUS v KEN (Pool C) 4 - 7 (1 - 2)

29 Jan 2024 13:50 TTO v NZL (Pool C) 11 - 4 (3 - 2)

29 Jan 2024 18:00 PAK v JAM (9th-16th Place) 15 - 2 (5 - 1)

29 Jan 2024 19:10 USA v AUS (9th-16th Place) 3 - 6 (0 - 5)

29 Jan 2024 20:20 SUI v NGR (9th-16th Place) 5 - 4 (1 - 2)

29 Jan 2024 21:30 NZL v FIJ (9th-16th Place) 6 - 5 (2 - 4)



30 Jan 2024 08:00 NED v IND (Quarter Final) 7 - 4 (5 - 3)

30 Jan 2024 09:10 OMA v TTO (Quarter Final) 5 - 2 (2 - 1)

30 Jan 2024 10:20 EGY v POL (Quarter Final) 1 - 2 (0 - 1)

30 Jan 2024 11:30 KEN v MAS (Quarter Final) 4 - 5 (3 - 2)

30 Jan 2024 12:40 JAM v USA (13th-16th Place)

30 Jan 2024 13:50 NGR v FIJ (13th-16th Place)

30 Jan 2024 15:00 PAK v AUS (9th-12th Place)

30 Jan 2024 16:10 SUI v NZL (9th-12th Place)

30 Jan 2024 18:00 IND v KEN (5th-8h Place)

30 Jan 2024 19:10 EGY v KEN (5th-8h Place)

30 Jan 2024 20:20 NED v OMA (Semi Final)

30 Jan 2024 21:30 POL v MAS (Semi Final)



Hosts Oman among men’s quarter-finalists at FIH Hockey5s World Cup







Oman, Netherlands, Egypt and Trinidad and Tobago finished top of their respective pools at the men’s FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Oman on Monday as the quarter-final line-ups were finalised.







Hockey5s World Cup: Men’s event remains wide open affair





Teague Marcano has been on fine form for T&T PIC: Worldsportpics WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Muscat — Hosts Oman have a great chance of reaching the Hockey5s World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday — a men’s tournament which could end with a surprise inaugural winner.







USMNT Falls Short to Oman at FIH Hockey5s World Cup, Now Vying for Challenger Trophy







MUSCAT, Oman – In a must win match between the U.S. Men’s National Team and Oman for a spot in FIH Hockey5s World Cup quarterfinal, the Wolves fell short. After finding themselves in a three goal deficit, USA fought back to level the game but were defeated 4-6.







Australia Defeats USMNT at FIH Hockey5s World Cup







MUSCAT, Oman – The U.S. Men’s National Team met Australia in a 9th through 16th placement game of the FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman. A slow start found USA in a five goal deficit at the break, and although they got on the board in the second, Australia capitalized on their opportunities to defeat the Wolves 3-6.







Hockey5s World Cup: It’s been a wild adventure for Australia men



By Rod Gilmour





Family history runs through Altona HC for Kieran Symons PIC: Hockey Paper



Muscat — “Seeing Australia at the bottom of the pool kind of stung,” admitted Kieran Symons, a 28-year-old electrician from Melbourne. And so the Kookaburras Hockey5s team took the green and gold to heart and produced their best performance of this World Cup to beat USA 6-3 and earn their first win in Oman.







Marcano leads Hockey5 men to World Cup quarters



by Nigel Simon





T&T’s Teague Marcano, left, lines up a shot on goal while guarded by New Zealand’s Callum Dempster during their Pool C match in the inaugural 16-nation FIH Hockey 5s World Cup at the Hockey Oman Venue in Al Amarat, on Sunday. T&T won 11-4. Courtesy FIH.HOCKEY



England-based Teague Marcano continued his stellar display at the inaugural 16-nation FIH Hockey 5s World Cup with a five-goal outing to lead the Calypso Stickmen to an emphatic 11-4 mauling of New Zealand to top Pool C in Muscat, Oman, on Monday.







Hockey 5s squad advance to World Cup quarters



By Aftar Singh





Malaysian player (in red) in action against Fiji. Pic ourtesy of FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: The national team secured their berth in the quarter-finals of the inaugural Hockey 5s World Cup after beating Fiji 8-3 in Muscat today.







Pakistan knocked out of title race



The Green Shirts lost to Poland on Monday





Pakistan just needed a draw against Poland in Pool A to make it through to the quarter-finals but the Green Shirts failed to grab the opportunity. - FIH



Pakistan were knocked out of the Hockey5s World Cup on Monday after losing 8-7 to Poland.







India outclass Jamaica 13-0 in their final Pool B match of the FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup Oman 2024



With the win, Indian Men's Hockey Team qualified for the Quarter-Finals of the competition







Muscat: In their third and final Pool B match of the FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup Oman 2024, the Indian Men's Hockey Team showcased an extraordinary performance, securing a resounding 13-0 victory over Jamaica in Muscat, Oman, on Monday.







2024 Indoor Test Matches SUI v RSA (W)

Basel



All times GMT +1



30 Jan 2024 19:30 SUI v RSA

31 Jan 2024 20:00 SUI v RSA

2 Feb 2024 12:15 SUI v RSA

2 Feb 2024 16:30 SUI v RSA

3 Feb 2024 12:00 SUI v RSA

3 Feb 2024 18:00 SUI v RSA



South Africa Indoor Women Away to Switzerland in Mouth-Watering 6-Test Series





The South African Indoor Hockey Women’s team pictured recently at the Kathea Nkosi Cup at the Wynberg Military Military base in Cape Town. Coach AJ Spieringshoek selected the twelve-strong South African team boasting both experience and youth for the 6-match indoor hockey test series tour in Basel beginning Tuesday. Photo: Nathier Suleiman / SA Hockey Association



Switzerland hosts South Africa for a six-match indoor hockey test series tour in Basel beginning Tuesday, 30 January, for their first international series of 2024.







13th African Games: National hockey teams begin camping





Nafisatu Umaru -- Leading member of the women's team



The Ghana Hockey Association named a 50-member squad to begin camping ahead of the upcoming African Games scheduled for Accra, Ghana, from march 8 - 23.







Out of sync



India’s failure in Olympics qualifiers throws up questions about team’s long-term plans as transition phase begins



Indervir Grewal





A dismal performance in the Olympics qualifiers warrants an overhaul of the system. File photo



It was the first minute of the fourth quarter. India, who had been trailing by one goal for almost three quarters, were looking to build an attack against a deep-defending Japan. They switched flanks from right to left before Ishika Chaudhary burst into a run along the sideline.







Indoor Masters Rosters – WMH Indoor World Cup







Field Hockey Canada is excited to announce the Men’s Masters O45 Indoor roster bound for the 2024 World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup. The tournament will take place in Nottingham, UK, March 28-April 1. The tournament venue is the David Ross Sports Village in Nottingham. Schedule, results and more information will be available soon. Congrats to those selected!







Crisis inside Hockey Australia as Kookaburras unable to secure major corporate sponsor



By Aimee Edwards







Kookaburras goalkeeper Andrew Charter has exposed a crisis within Hockey Australia after the silver medal winning team was unable to secure a major corporate sponsor seven months out from the Paris Olympics.







Netherlands: Hurley's demotion:"Cry together and move on"







In 2022, the Hurley ladies were still in the final of the National Championships. They then narrowly lost to Den Bosch. Now, almost two years later to the day, the world looks completely different for the Amstelveen team. After having played two of the three games in the play-offs, Hurley was relegated to the Top Class.







Watsonians and Clydesdale Western in the Scottish women’s indoor final



The road to the Gala Finals and Europe



ROUND 1



In another ding-dong battle between Watsonians and Clydesdale Western, for the second time this season it was the Edinburgh side that emerged with a narrow victory, this time the odd goal in seven. And the winner came in the final minute through a penalty corner conversion by Katie Stott.







Tenaga switch to Korean power for MHL



By Aftar Singh





South Korean Jang Jong Hyun will ply his trade with Tenaga Nasional for the upcoming Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) season. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: For the first time ever, Tenaga Nasional have powered up for the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) with a foreign player.







Magic Concludes at 2024 Sunshine Showcase







As the temperature dropped at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort on Sunday night, the final champions were crowned at the 2024 Sunshine Showcase, presented by Team IP. Over three action-packed days, fans, parents, and college colleges all gathered to see the showcase of talent and determination displayed by the athletes who competed.







Torbay Easter Hockey Festival: Over 70 years of a great british hockey tradition



If you are looking for an Easter Festival, look no further than long-running Torbay





Torbay festival's Midwives Cup winners 2023 PIC: Al Macphee / Miracle PR



The Torbay Easter Hockey Festival returns for the 72nd time from March 28-April 1 2024, with entries now being taken.







FIH President press conference in Muscat – Excerpts







With the inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup underway in Muscat, Oman, FIH President Tayyab Ikram addressed the media in a press conference along with Oman Hockey Association chairman, Dr Marwan Juma al Juma, answering queries on the various aspects of the World Cup, as well as the future of international hockey across its various formats.







With first ever FIH Hockey5s World Cup in the background, EB meets to discuss strategy and development







Muscat, Oman: On the occasion of the first ever FIH Hockey5s World Cup, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), meeting yesterday in Muscat, Oman, under the chairmanship of FIH President Tayyab Ikram, expressed its gratitude and congratulations to the Omani authorities and Hockey Oman for the magnificent event they’ve produced and the fantastic brand-new Hockey Oman Venue that will remain as a tremendous legacy for the sport.



