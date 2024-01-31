Wednesday 31 January 2024

FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 (M)

Muscat



All times GMT +4



30 Jan 2024 08:00 NED v IND (Quarter Final) 7 - 4 (5 - 3)

30 Jan 2024 09:10 OMA v TTO (Quarter Final) 5 - 2 (2 - 1)

30 Jan 2024 10:20 EGY v POL (Quarter Final) 1 - 2 (0 - 1)

30 Jan 2024 11:30 KEN v MAS (Quarter Final) 4 - 5 (3 - 2)

30 Jan 2024 12:40 JAM v USA (13th-16th Place) 1 - 8 (0 - 3)

30 Jan 2024 13:50 NGR v FIJ (13th-16th Place) 5 - 5 (3 - 4) (2 - 1 SO)

30 Jan 2024 15:00 PAK v AUS (9th-12th Place) 11 - 3 (4 - 1)

30 Jan 2024 16:10 SUI v NZL (9th-12th Place) 7 - 7 (2 - 2) (2 - 1 SO)

30 Jan 2024 18:00 IND v KEN (5th-8h Place) 9 - 4 (4 - 2)

30 Jan 2024 19:10 EGY v KEN (5th-8h Place) 8 - 5 (3 - 2)

30 Jan 2024 20:20 NED v OMA (Semi Final) 5 - 3 (3 - 0)

30 Jan 2024 21:30 POL v MAS (Semi Final) 3 - 4 (1 - 1)



31 Jan 2024 09:00 JAM v FIJ (15th-16th Place) 2 - 4 (1 - 1)

31 Jan 2024 10:10 USA v NGR (13th-14th Place) 10 - 9 (4 - 2)

31 Jan 2024 11:20 AUS v NZL (11th-12th Place) 6 - 4 (3 - 2)

31 Jan 2024 12:40 PAK v SUI (9th-10th Place) 10 - 1 (5 - 0)

31 Jan 2024 13:50 KEN v TTO (7th-8th Place) 7 - 5 (3 - 3)

31 Jan 2024 18:00 IND v EGY (5th-6th Place)

31 Jan 2024 19:10 OMA v POL (3rd-4th Place)

31 Jan 2024 20:20 NED v MAS (Final)



Netherlands and Malaysia to battle for first ever men’s FIH Hockey5s World Cup crown







The Netherlands and Malaysia prevailed in their quarter-final and semi-final matches on the third day of action in Oman on Tuesday to set up a tantalising final to crown the first ever men’s FIH Hockey5s world champions.







Malaysia men set up Hockey5s World Cup final with Dutch





Akhimullah Anuar scored two pivotal goals PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS /RODRIGO JARALILLO



Muscat — “This is a new history for us,” proclaimed Kamarulzaman Kamaruddin after Malaysia slumped to the ground in utter delight at reaching the inaugural Hockey5s World Cup final.







Malaysia make history at Hockey 5s World Cup



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia created history in the men's Hockey 5s World Cup after beating Poland 4-3 to qualify for the final in Muscat, Oman on Tuesday. - Pic credit Facebook/International Hockey Federation (FIH)



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia created history in the men's Hockey 5s World Cup after beating Poland 4-3 to qualify for the final in Muscat, Oman on Tuesday.







Malaysia storm into men's Hockey5s World Cup final



By KM BOOPATHy



PETALING JAYA: Malaysia's fine run in the men’s Hockey5s World Cup continued when they defeated Poland 4-3 to reach the final of the inaugural tournament in Muscat, Oman on Jan 30.







Malaysia made to sweat by Trinidad and Tobago in Hockey 5s World Cup



By Aftar Singh





- Pic credit Facebook MalaysianHockeyConfederation



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia came from behind three times to beat Trinidad and Tobago 5-4 in Muscat, Oman, today, to reach the Hockey 5s World Cup men's semi-finals against Poland.







USMNT with Convincing Win Over Jamaica at FIH Hockey5s World Cup







MUSCAT, Oman – In a 13th through 16th placement game of the FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman, the U.S. Men’s National Team had a convincing win over Jamaica. After peppering their goalkeeper, the Wolves broke through in the 7th minute on their way to an 8-1 victory.







USMNT Tops Nigeria in High Scoring Contest at FIH Hockey5s World Cup







MUSCAT, Oman – The match to decide the 13th to 14th place finisher of the FIH Hockey5s World Cup was a goal-packed, high scoring contest. After the U.S. Men’s National Team held the halftime lead, 13 goals were tallied in the second period as the Wolves held on to top Nigeria, 10-9.







Indian Men’s Hockey Team falls short in FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 Quarter-Final; loses 4-7 to the Netherlands





Mohammed Raheel scored a hattrick, while Mandeep Mor netted a goal for India



Muscat: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team lost to the Netherlands 4-7 in the Quarter-Finals of the ongoing FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman on Tuesday.







India outplay Kenya at FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup Oman 2024



Uttam Singh netted a hat-trick, while Manjeet, Pawan Rajbhar, Mandeep Mor, Mohammed Raheel, and Gurjot Singh scored goals for India







Muscat: The Indian Men's Hockey Team secured a convincing 9-4 victory against Kenya on Tuesday at the 5th-8th place match of the FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup Oman 2024 in Muscat, Oman,







Pakistan thump Australia to stay in hunt for Challenger Trophy



Pakistan beat Australia 11-3





Captain Rana Waheed Ashraf scored five goals as Pakistan defeated Australia 11-3 in the 9th-12th place match. - FIH



Pakistan stayed in the hunt for the Challenger Trophy, where they will face Switzerland or New Zealand, in the Hockey 5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman, on Tuesday.







Calypso Stickmen face Kenya for World Cup 7th spot



by Nigel Simon





T&T senior men's hockey5s captain Akim Toussaint lines up a shot on goal while confronted by Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed Hemid in their main draw fifth to eighth semifinal playoff at the inaugural 16-nation FIH Hockey 5s World Cup at the Hockey Oman Venue in Al Amarat, Muscat, Oman, yesterday. Egypt won 8-5. COURTESY FIH.HOCKEY.



T&T senior men's hockey5s team dubbed the "Calypso Stickmen" will be confident of ending their campaign at the inaugural 16-nation FIH Hockey 5s World Cup on a high when they meet Kenya in the seventh-place playoff at the Hockey Oman Venue in Al Amarat, Muscat, Oman, from 5.50 am on Wednesday.







2024 Indoor Test Matches SUI v RSA (W)

Basel



All times GMT +1



30 Jan 2024 19:30 SUI v RSA 3 - 1

31 Jan 2024 20:00 SUI v RSA

2 Feb 2024 12:15 SUI v RSA

2 Feb 2024 16:30 SUI v RSA

3 Feb 2024 12:00 SUI v RSA

3 Feb 2024 18:00 SUI v RSA



FIH Match Centre



South Africa Indoor Women Go Down in First Test to Switzerland



Alicia Pillay





Malikah Hamza and Daniella de Oliveira celebrate a goal in this file photo. Hamza put the travelling South African Indoor Hockey Women’s team into an early lead in their 6-match indoor hockey test series tour of Switzerland, before the home team regrouped to win the opening encounter for a 1-0 series lead, in Basel, Switzerland on Tuesday, 30 January, 2023. Photo: (c) Ray Chaplin www.raychaplin.photography



The South African Women’s Indoor Hockey team kicked off their away series against Switzerland on the losing side, as the host secured a 3-1 win in first of the six-match series in Basel, Switzerland, on Tuesday, 30 January 2024.







United States arrive in Bhubaneshwar for FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24



The United States will begin their FIH Pro League campaign against The Netherlands on 3rd February







Bhubaneswar: The United States Women's Hockey Team landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Monday to begin their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign. Having secured a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics at the recently concluded FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024, the United States are now focused on securing a FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 spot through the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24.







Squad Announcement: Hockeyroos kick off 2024 Olympic campaign in India







The Hockeyroos are holding nothing back as they prepare to kick start a mammoth 2024 at the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in India.







MHC sacks two national teams after failures



By Aftar Singh





MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal. - BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The underperforming national men's senior and men's junior hockey teams have finally been sacked.







MHC chief slams umpires for their 'threats'





The warning came from MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal today after some umpires indicated they may boycott the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) because they are unhappy with the payments for their work. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Umpires have been warned not to "threaten" the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC).







Hockey Wales are pleased to announce the selection of National Age Group Squads for 2024







Hockey Wales’ National Age Group Squads for 2024 will consist of 36 athletes selected after a series of assessment opportunities. The National Age Group will regularly train through regional sessions and come together collectively for training camps during weekends and holidays.







USA Field Hockey Names U-21 USWNT Staff







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the newly appointed staff of the U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team. Allan Law will serve as the head coach and Pietie Coetzee-Turner the assistant coach, both on a volunteer basis.







2023 USA Field Hockey National Club of the Year Award Winner: Needham Youth Field Hockey







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Following the announcement of all winners, USA Field Hockey is individually highlighting each recipient of USA Field Hockey's 2023 Annual Awards. This week, USA Field Hockey is honored to feature the 2023 National Club of the Year Award winner, Needham Youth Field Hockey.



