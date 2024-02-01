Thursday 1 February 2024

FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 (M)

Muscat



All times GMT +4



31 Jan 2024 09:00 JAM v FIJ (15th-16th Place) 2 - 4 (1 - 1)

31 Jan 2024 10:10 USA v NGR (13th-14th Place) 10 - 9 (4 - 2)

31 Jan 2024 11:20 AUS v NZL (11th-12th Place) 6 - 4 (3 - 2)

31 Jan 2024 12:40 PAK v SUI (9th-10th Place) 10 - 1 (5 - 0)

31 Jan 2024 13:50 KEN v TTO (7th-8th Place) 7 - 5 (3 - 3)

31 Jan 2024 18:00 IND v EGY (5th-6th Place) 6 - 4 (5 - 1)

31 Jan 2024 19:10 OMA v POL (3rd-4th Place) 3 - 2 (1 - 1)

31 Jan 2024 20:20 NED v MAS (Final) 5 - 2 (3 - 1)



Final Pool standings



FIH Match Centre



Netherlands crowned first ever men’s FIH Hockey5s world champions as Oman clinch bronze







The first ever men’s FIH Hockey5s World Cup came to a thrilling conclusion with the Netherlands overcoming Malaysia to lift the trophy and match what their women’s team achieved just four days ago.







Netherlands stroll to gold, Oman take plaudits





Oman won bronze in men's Hockey5s World Cup PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS / RODRIGO JARALILLO



Muscat — Who knew Hockey5s could be so cagey? While the Netherlands dominated the first shortened format World Cup in an uninspiring final, the highlight was undoubtedly reserved for hosts Oman, who sparked memorable scenes in winning bronze on Wednesday night.







Netherlands outplay Malaysia in Hockey 5s World Cup final



By Aftar Singh





Akhimullah Anuar Esook



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia were outclassed 5-2 by the Netherlands in the final of the men's Hockey 5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman yesterday.







Malaysia finish runners-up at men's Hockey5s World Cup



By K.M. BOOPATHY





Malaysia posing with their medals at the men’s Hockey5s World Cup on Jan 31.



PETALING JAYA: Malaysia fell at the final hurdle of the men’s Hockey5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman when they lost 2-5 to Holland on Wednesday (Jan 31).







India beat Egypt 6-4 to finish fifth at FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup Oman 2024



Mohammed Raheel, Pawan Rajbhar, Maninder Singh, Mandeep Mor, and Uttam Singh netted goals for India







Muscat: In the final encounter of the FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup Oman 2024, the Indian Men's Hockey Team clinched an exciting 6-4 triumph over Egypt in Muscat, Oman, on Wednesday, securing a fifth-place finish in the tournament.







Pakistan down Switzerland to clinch Challenger Trophy



Pakistan won 10-1 on Wednesday





Pakistan players celebrate after scoring a goal. - FIH



Pakistan defeated Switzerland 10-1 on Wednesday to clinch the Challenger Trophy, awarded to the team which finishes in 9th place, during the ongoing Hockey5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman.







2024 Indoor Test Matches SUI v RSA (W)

Basel



All times GMT +1



30 Jan 2024 19:30 SUI v RSA 3 - 1

31 Jan 2024 20:00 SUI v RSA 3 - 1

2 Feb 2024 12:15 SUI v RSA

2 Feb 2024 16:30 SUI v RSA

3 Feb 2024 12:00 SUI v RSA

3 Feb 2024 18:00 SUI v RSA



FIH Match Centre



EuroHockey Indoor Championship Men 2024

Leuven (BEL)



All times GMT +1



1 Feb 2024 10:00 AUT v CRO (Pool A)

1 Feb 2024 11:15 GER v ESP (Pool A)

1 Feb 2024 12:30 CZE v UKR (Pool B)

1 Feb 2024 13:45 BEL v POR (Pool B)

1 Feb 2024 16:00 ESP v CRO (Pool A)

1 Feb 2024 17:15 SUI v AUT (Pool A)

1 Feb 2024 18:30 UKR v POR (Pool B)

1 Feb 2024 19:45 POL v BEL (Pool B)



Pool Standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Interview with German national indoor coach Dominic Giskes



“Of course we want to win the last game of the tournament on Sunday!”



Indoor national coach Dominic Giskes, together with Markus Weise, will look after the women’s national team at the EuroHockey Indoor Championship 2024 in Berlin. The clear goal is: European champions. But Giskes knows that it won’t be a walk in the park. Read more in the interview.







Australia and Netherlands touch down in Bhubaneswar for FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24



The Netherlands will begin their campaign against United States on 3rd February while Australia will face China on 4th February







Bhubaneswar: The Netherlands, the number one ranked women’s hockey team in the world, and Australia, ranked second in the world, arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Wednesday to begin their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign.







Passmore Establishes Traveling Roster for First Mini-Tournaments of 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League





Richard Jupe



BHUBANESWAR & ROURKELA, India – U.S. Women’s National Team’s Head Coach David Passmore and coaching staff have named the traveling roster for the first mini-tournaments of the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League.







Hockey India names 24-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team for FIH Pro League 2023-24



Ace defender Harmanpreet Singh to Captain the squad along with the experienced midfielder Hardik Singh as Vice Captain







New Delhi, 1st February 2024: Hockey India on Thursday announced the 24-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team that will participate in the Bhubaneswar and Rourkela legs of the FIH Pro League 2023-24. The Bhubaneswar leg will begin on 10th February and end on 16th February while the Rourkela leg will commence on 19th February and conclude on 25th February.







Box Office ticket sales commence for the Bhubaneswar leg of FIH Pro League 2023/24 matches



The mini-tournament in Bhubaneswar will begin on 3rd February and end on 16th February







Bhubaneswar: The FIH Pro League 2023/24 is all set to begin with the Indian Women’s Hockey Team taking on reigning Asian Games Champions China in their first match on 3rd February. As the excitement grows to watch the Indian Hockey Teams in action against some of the best teams in the world, Hockey India has begun the sale of offline tickets for the Bhubaneswar leg of FIH Pro League 2023/24.







Ireland Senior Men’s Hockey Team set for Pro League Debut



23 player squad announced by Head Couch Mark Tumulty





COPYRIGHT WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Dublin: The FIH Pro League consists of the top 8 World Ranked Nations and another highly ranked nation usually the winners of a designated Nations Cup competition. Ireland will be heading to the FIH Pro League for the first time this Saturday and will play two series in India. Ireland will be up against World Ranked #1 Netherlands, #3 India, #6 Australia and #8 Spain. Ireland, who are WR #11 are the underdogs in this season’s Pro League







Mannheimer HC is a double German Champion







Last weekend the Final 4 of the German Indoor Hockey Championship took place in Frankfurt am Main. The four best women’s and men’s teams fought for the title of the best indoor hockey team in Germany. In the end, Mannheimer HC prevailed twice in the penalty shootout and can now call themselves “double German champions”. Congratulations!







THT's reign in danger with new rise of rivals



By Aftar Singh





Last season, THT won the Charity Shield, Premier League and TNB (overall) Cup after defeating Tenaga 2-1 in the final. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) will have a hard time hanging on to their three titles in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) which begins tomorrow.



