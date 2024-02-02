Friday 2 February 2024

EuroHockey Indoor Championship Men 2024

Leuven (BEL)



All times GMT +1

1 Feb 2024 10:00 AUT v CRO (Pool A) 6 - 4

1 Feb 2024 11:15 GER v ESP (Pool A) 6 - 2

1 Feb 2024 12:30 CZE v UKR (Pool B) 4 - 4

1 Feb 2024 13:45 BEL v POR (Pool B) 4 - 2

1 Feb 2024 16:00 ESP v CRO (Pool A) 8 - 6

1 Feb 2024 17:15 SUI v AUT (Pool A) 2 - 4

1 Feb 2024 18:30 UKR v POR (Pool B) 1 - 4

1 Feb 2024 19:45 POL v BEL (Pool B) 4 - 2

2 Feb 2024 10:00 SUI v ESP (Pool A)

2 Feb 2024 11:15 GER v CRO (Pool A)

2 Feb 2024 12:30 CZE v POR (Pool B)

2 Feb 2024 13:45 POL v UKR (Pool B)

2 Feb 2024 16:00 CRO v SUI (Pool A)

2 Feb 2024 17:15 GER v AUT (Pool A)

2 Feb 2024 18:30 POR v POL (Pool B)

2 Feb 2024 19:45 CZE v BEL (Pool B)



Pool Standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre



2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League (W)

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



3 Feb 2024 17:30 USA v NED (RR)

3 Feb 2024 19:30 CHN v IND (RR)

4 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v AUS (RR)

4 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR)

6 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v NED (RR)

6 Feb 2024 19:30 USA v AUS (RR)

7 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v USA (RR)

7 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR)

9 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v AUS (RR)

9 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v USA (RR)



Pool Standings



Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Ireland will make Pro League debut against world number one side Netherlands





Ireland qualified for the Paris Olympics in Valencia Image source, ©INPHO/Frank Uijlenbroek



Ireland coach Mark Tumilty says the Pro League will provide the perfect build-up to the Olympic Games.







2024 Indoor Test Matches SUI v RSA (W)

Basel



All times GMT +1



30 Jan 2024 19:30 SUI v RSA 3 - 1

31 Jan 2024 20:00 SUI v RSA 3 - 1

2 Feb 2024 12:15 SUI v RSA

2 Feb 2024 16:30 SUI v RSA

3 Feb 2024 12:00 SUI v RSA

3 Feb 2024 18:00 SUI v RSA



FIH Match Centre



Wallace takes Malaysia to World final with no pay



By Aftar Singh





Wallace Tan guided the Malaysian men's team to the silver in the inaugural Hockey5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman on Wednesday. NSTP/OWEE AH CHUN



KUALA LUMPUR: Here is one coach who took Malaysia to a World Cup final without asking for a salary.







PM Anwar congratulates national men's hockey 5s squad





- Pic credit Facebook anwaribrahimofficial



KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated the National men's five-a-side hockey team today after emerging as runners-up in the inaugural Hockey5s World Cup 2024 in Oman.







EuroHockey Indoor Championship II-A Men 2024

Paredes (POR)



All times GMT +1



2 Feb 2024 12:15 IRL v NOR (Pool A)

2 Feb 2024 13:30 CYP v LTU (Pool A)

2 Feb 2024 16:30 DEN v NOR (Pool A)

2 Feb 2024 17:45 IRL v LTU (Pool A)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre and live scores







EuroHockey Indoor Championship II-B Men 2024

Budapest (HUN)



All Times GMT +1



2 Feb 2024 10:00 BUL v TUR (Pool A)

2 2 Feb 2024 11:15 GRE v ITA (Pool A)

3 2 Feb 2024 12:30 SVK v SRB (Pool A)

4 2 Feb 2024 14:00 HUN v TUR (Pool A)

5 2 Feb 2024 16:00 BUL v ITA (Pool A)

6 2 Feb 2024 17:15 GRE v SRB (Pool A)

7 2 Feb 2024 18:30 HUN v SVK (Pool A)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre and live scores







China's Liaoning thrash Kedah 10-0



By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Newcomers Pahang Sports Council MSP-PHP-SSNP got off to a flying start by outplaying Mutiara Impian of Penang 5-0 in the women's Malaysia Hockey League in Bertam Hockey Stadium yesterday.







Mombasa return to top flight, 'Mighty Sharks' relegated



By Agnes Makhandia



Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) will compete in the Kenya Hockey Union Women's Premier League next season after a six year hiatus.







Scottish Indoor championships and Europe up for grabs on Sunday







Two competitive matches are on the menu for the final day of the indoor season at DISC if earlier games between Watsonians and Clydesdale Western (women), along with Western Wildcats and Inverleith (men), are anything to go by. There is nothing really between the competing teams – that`s what makes it so intriguing.







Surbiton To Host England Hockey League Finals Weekend







England Hockey is delighted to announce that Surbiton Hockey Club will host the 2023-24 Premier Division finals.



