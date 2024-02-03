Saturday 3 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League (W)

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



3 Feb 2024 17:30 USA v NED (RR)

3 Feb 2024 19:30 CHN v IND (RR)

4 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v AUS (RR)

4 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR)

6 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v NED (RR)

6 Feb 2024 19:30 USA v AUS (RR)

7 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v USA (RR)

7 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR)

9 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v AUS (RR)

9 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v USA (RR)



Preview: Indian Women’s Hockey Team primed to begin FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24



India will take on China in their first match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24







Bhubaneshwar: The Indian Women's Hockey Team, led by Savita and Vice Captained by Vandana Katariya, has turned their focus to the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24. India qualified for the League after clinching the Gold medal at the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup Spain 2022. In their maiden appearance in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22, the team finished third behind Argentina and the Netherlands.







Indian women hope to put Olympic heartbreak behind, make strong start in FIH Pro League



The two-leg mini tournament, will see India take on China in its opening game followed by Netherlands, Australia and USA.



Uthra Ganesan





File Photo: Head coach Janneke Schopman during the Women’s FIH Field Hockey Pro League in 2019 | Photo Credit: AFP



It’s been two weeks since the Indian women’s hockey team’s Olympic dreams ended in Ranchi but the team is already planning for the next challenge at the FIH Pro League beginning here on Saturday. And despite brave words from coach Janneke Schopman about looking forward, it won’t be easy.







Starting from scratch



Pro League provides perfect springboard into future for transitioning Indian women’s team



Indervir Grewal





Coach Janneke Schopman with the Indian players at practice in Bhubaneswar. HI



Their Paris Games dream shattered, India now have the tricky task of rebuilding as they start another cycle in the midst of a transitional phase for the team. Coach Janneke Schopman and her players have no time to sulk as they begin to pick up the pieces in the aftermath of their disappointing campaign at the Olympics qualifying tournament in Ranchi.







Indian women's hockey team starts fresh in FIH Pro League 2023-24



After the disappointment not qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Indian women's team will start new in FIH Pro League.



By Pritish Raj





Indian women's hockey team



The Indian women's hockey team will have to leave behind the disastrous night in Ranchi last month to start fresh in the 2023-24 season of the FIH Hockey Pro League.







‘A lot of sadness’ Paris 2024 heartbreak still fresh, Indian women’s team face massive challenge in Odisha



For the short term, head coach Janneke Schopman – who is staying on for the time being at least – must find solutions for India’s goal-scoring issues.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





India will take on China in their first match of the FIH Hockey Pro League. (Hockey India)



From Saturday, five of the top teams in women’s hockey – India, China, USA, Australia, and powerhouses Netherlands – will all be in action in Odisha over what promises to be a high-quality leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-’24. Over 20 matches, they will get to test each other at the biggest level at the start of an important year.







2024 Indoor Test Matches SUI v RSA (W)

Basel



All times GMT +1



30 Jan 2024 19:30 SUI v RSA 3 - 1

31 Jan 2024 20:00 SUI v RSA 3 - 1

2 Feb 2024 12:15 SUI v RSA 3 - 3

2 Feb 2024 16:30 SUI v RSA 1 - 3

3 Feb 2024 12:00 SUI v RSA

3 Feb 2024 18:00 SUI v RSA



Swiss Punish SA Women’s Indoor in Uncanny Repeat of First Test Loss in Basel



Alicia Pillay





It was much of the same for the South African Women’s Indoor Hockey team who lost their second match to Switzerland 3-1 on Wednesday 31 January, 2024. In a repeat of the first meeting (during which match this image was recorded), the visitors went down by the same scoreline as the series opening match on Tuesday. All Photos: SA Hockey on X



It was much of the same for the South African Women’s Indoor Hockey team who lost their second match to Switzerland 3-1 in a repeat of the first test, the visitors went down by the same scoreline a day before in the series opening match in Basel on Wednesday, 31 January, 2024







SA Indoor Hockey Turn-Around Opens Potential for Upset Saturday Series Win



Alicia Pillay





A stunning turn-around in the South African Women’s Indoor Hockey team’s form on Friday puts the visitors in sight of an upset series win, should they prevail in the tour’s final two fixtures on Saturday, 3 February, 2023. All Photos: (c) Karen Fourie



The South African Women’s Indoor Hockey team managed to bag their first victory against Switzerland in their third game of the six-match series in Basel on Friday, 2 February, 2024.







EuroHockey Indoor Championship Men 2024

Leuven (BEL)



All times GMT +1

2 Feb 2024 10:00 SUI v ESP (Pool A) 3 - 6

2 Feb 2024 11:15 GER v CRO (Pool A) 7 - 6

2 Feb 2024 12:30 CZE v POR (Pool B) 10 - 2

2 Feb 2024 13:45 POL v UKR (Pool B) 4 - 5

2 Feb 2024 16:00 CRO v SUI (Pool A) 7 - 8

2 Feb 2024 17:15 GER v AUT (Pool A) 5 - 5

2 Feb 2024 18:30 POR v POL (Pool B) 6 - 5

2 Feb 2024 19:45 CZE v BEL (Pool B) 2 - 8

3 Feb 2024 09:00 SUI v GER (Pool A)

3 Feb 2024 10:15 AUT v ESP (Pool A)

3 Feb 2024 11:30 POL v CZE (Pool B)

3 Feb 2024 12:45 BEL v UKR (Pool B)

3 Feb 2024 15:45 3rd Pool A v 4th Pool B (5th-8th place (M21))

3 Feb 2024 17:10 3rd Pool B v 4th Pool A (5th-8th place (M22))

3 Feb 2024 18:35 1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B (SF1)

3 Feb 2024 20:00 1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A (SF2)

3 Feb 2024 21:25 CRO v 5th Pool B (9th/10th Place)



EuroHockey Indoor Championship II-A Men 2024

Paredes (POR)



All times GMT +1

2 Feb 2024 12:15 IRL v NOR (Pool A) 11 - 1

2 Feb 2024 13:30 CYP v LTU (Pool A) 1 - 3

2 Feb 2024 16:30 DEN v NOR (Pool A) 13 - 2

2 Feb 2024 17:45 IRL v LTU (Pool A) 6 - 3

3 Feb 2024 11:45 LTU v NOR (Pool A)

3 Feb 2024 13:00 CYP v DEN (Pool A)

3 Feb 2024 17:00 NOR v CYP (Pool A)

3 Feb 2024 18:15 IRL v DEN (Pool A)



EuroHockey Indoor Championship II-B Men 2024

Budapest (HUN)



All Times GMT +1

2 Feb 2024 10:00 BUL v TUR (Pool A) 2 - 13

2 Feb 2024 11:15 GRE v ITA (Pool A) 1 - 14

2 Feb 2024 12:30 SVK v SRB (Pool A) 15 - 1

2 Feb 2024 14:00 HUN v TUR (Pool A) 1 - 5

2 Feb 2024 16:00 BUL v ITA (Pool A) 2 - 13

2 Feb 2024 17:15 GRE v SRB (Pool A) 4 - 3

2 Feb 2024 18:30 HUN v SVK (Pool A) 2 - 6

3 Feb 2024 10:00 TUR v SRB (Pool A)

3 Feb 2024 11:15 BUL v SVK (Pool A)

3 Feb 2024 12:30 HUN v ITA (Pool A)

3 Feb 2024 14:00 TUR v GRE (Pool A)

3 Feb 2024 16:00 SRB v BUL (Pool A)

3 Feb 2024 17:15 ITA v SVK (Pool A)

3 Feb 2024 18:30 GRE v HUN (Pool A)



Pietie Coetzee-Turner Appointed Assistant Coach to USA U21 Field Hockey Women’s Team



Selina Munsamy





Internationally regarded as one of the best strikers in the game, legendary SA hockey player Pietie Coetzee-Turner has been appointed as the Assistant Coach of the USA U21 National Women’s team. Photo: gsport



Legendary South African Hockey player and one of the best strikers in the game, Pietie Coetzee-Turner has been appointed as the Assistant Coach of the USA’s U21 National field hockey women’s team, according to an official announcement on Wednesday, 30 January 2024.







Maybank see red in MHL opener



By Aftar Singh





Tenaga Nasional coach Nor Saiful Zaini said his team had a slow start, and they did not defend well in the first two quarters. PIC COURTESY OF MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank defender Najmi Farizal Jazlan was flashed a red card by umpire Ahmad Nazirul in their opening Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) match against Tenaga Nasional in Bukit Jalil on Friday.







Butali face rivals Kenya Police in top-of-the-table clash



By Agnes Makhandia



Champions Butali Sugar Warriors take on perennial rival Kenya Police at the City Park Stadium in a top of the table Kenya Hockey Union Men's Premier League clash on Saturday at 4pm.







After Khokhar’s resignation, PM nominates Tariq Masoori for PHF Presidency



The notification issued on December 21, 2023 stands modified with Tariq Masoori being nominated as the full president



By Abdul Mohi Shah





Tariq Masoori Bugti. - PHF



ISLAMABAD: Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has finally resigned from the post of president Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) with prime minister nominating Tariq Hussain Masoori Bugti in his place.







Pakistan fails to pay hockey players, employees salaries for six months



While the employees struggled to meet the ends, the senior players of the national team have not received their salaries and allowances for the last 4-5 months.





Pakistan Hockey team might be suspended if they fail to participate in the FIH nations cup. (source: Twitter PHF)



Once a giant, Pakistan's dipping stature in international hockey continued as the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) failed to pay its players and employees for the last six months due to a financial crunch.







Celebrating the hockey community at the Scottish Hockey Awards







It was a night of fantastic celebration at the Scottish Hockey Awards as the hockey community came together to celebrate the brilliant contributions of players, officials, coaches and volunteers across Scotland.



