Sunday 4 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League (W)

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



3 Feb 2024 17:30 USA v NED (RR) 0 - 7

3 Feb 2024 19:30 CHN v IND (RR) 2 - 1

4 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v AUS (RR)

4 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR)

6 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v NED (RR)

6 Feb 2024 19:30 USA v AUS (RR)

7 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v USA (RR)

7 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR)

9 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v AUS (RR)

9 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v USA (RR)



Pool Standings



Live scores



FIH Match Centre







Dutch women trounce USA and China stun hosts as FIH Hockey Pro League resumes in India







The second mini-tournament of the Women's FIH Hockey Pro League season 5 got under way in Bhubaneswar, India on Saturday, featuring hosts India, USA, China, Australia and the Netherlands.







Netherlands Displays Relentless Attack to Top USWNT in FIH Hockey Pro League Opener







BHUBANESWAR, India – It’s been 213 days since the No. 12 U.S. Women’s National Team competed in the FIH Hockey Pro League and they started by facing a tough opponent in No. 1 Netherlands at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India. Although USA displayed moments of great defense, they couldn’t withstand the relentless attack of Netherlands as they fell 0-7.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team goes down 1-2 to China in FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24



Vandana Katariya scored the only goal for India







Bhubaneswar: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team began their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign with a 1-2 loss against China at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Vandana Katariya (15’) scored the first goal of the game for India but Wen Dan (40’) and Bingfeng Gu (52’) scored later on to complete the comeback victory for China.







Indian women’s team loses 2-1 to China in campaign opener



Vandana Katariya gave India lead in the first quarter but second-half goals from Dan Wen and Gu Bingfeng helped China complete the come-from-behind win.



Uthra Ganesan





Chinese players celebrate after scoring the second goal against India in the FIH PRO League match at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU



Indian women began their FIH Pro League 2023-24 campaign on a losing note, going down 2-1 to China at the Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday.







Hockey India congratulates Salima Tete on completing 100 International Caps



The 22-year-old made her 100th international appearance when India took on China in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24







Bhubaneswar: Hockey India, on Saturday, congratulated Salima Tete on making her 100th appearance for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team in their first match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 against China at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Salima, known for her blistering pace, made her debut for India in the 2016 Test Matches: AUS v IND (W) that was held in Melbourne in November 2016. Since then, Salima has set up numerous goals for her teammates and scored 14 goals herself.







Following her aunt’s footsteps, Sunelita Toppo hopes to make it big in Indian hockey



s2h team







Bhubaneswar: It could have been a perfect debut match in every sense- a 16-year old donning senior India’s jersey within a year of making her junior debut; playing in front of the home crowd in her own state at the prestigious FIH Hockey Pro League and taking her family’s legacy forward. Except China had other plans.







Netherlands Men's Hockey Team arrives in Bhubaneswar for FIH Men's Hockey Pro League matches



The Netherlands will begin their campaign against Ireland on February 10th







Bhubaneswar: The World No. 1 Netherlands Men's Hockey Team arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday ahead of their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 matches in India.







Looking forward to tough battles against India and Australia, says Dutch skipper Brinkman



The Netherlands men’s hockey team arrived here on Sunday to participate in the Pro League scheduled at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here from February 10 to 16 and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela from February 19 to 25.





FILE PHOTO: Netherland’s Brinkman Thierry (left) in action. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu



World’s top-ranked side Netherlands is relishing the challenge of facing India and Australia during the FIH Hockey Pro League to prepare for the Paris Olympics, said Dutch skipper Thierry Brinkman on Sunday.







2024 Indoor Test Matches SUI v RSA (W)

Basel



All times GMT +1



30 Jan 2024 19:30 SUI v RSA 3 - 1

31 Jan 2024 20:00 SUI v RSA 3 - 1

2 Feb 2024 12:15 SUI v RSA 3 - 3

2 Feb 2024 16:30 SUI v RSA 1 - 3

3 Feb 2024 12:00 SUI v RSA 3 - 3

3 Feb 2024 18:00 SUI v RSA 4 - 4



FIH Match Centre

EuroHockey Indoor Championship Men 2024

Leuven (BEL)



All times GMT +1

3 Feb 2024 09:00 SUI v GER (Pool A) 6 - 5

3 Feb 2024 10:15 AUT v ESP (Pool A) 8 - 6

3 Feb 2024 11:30 POL v CZE (Pool B) 4 - 3

3 Feb 2024 12:45 BEL v UKR (Pool B) 8 - 3

3 Feb 2024 15:45 ESP v CZE (5th-8th place (M21)) 3 - 3 (2 - 0 SO)

3 Feb 2024 17:10 POR v SUI (5th-8th place (M22)) 5 - 5 (2 - 3 SO)

3 Feb 2024 20:00 AUT v POL (SF1) 1 - 1 (2 - 3 SO

3 Feb 2024 21:25 CRO v UKR (9th/10th Place) 6 - 4



4 Feb 2024 09:30 CZE v POR (7th/8th place) 5 - 10

4 Feb 2024 11:00 ESP v SUI (5th/6th place)

4 Feb 2024 12:30 AUT v BEL (3rd/4th place)

4 Feb 2024 14:00 POL v GER (Final)



Pool Standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre

EuroHockey Indoor Championship II-A Men 2024

Paredes (POR)



All times GMT +1

3 Feb 2024 11:45 LTU v NOR (Pool A) 3 - 4

3 Feb 2024 13:15 CYP v DEN (Pool A) 1 - 8

3 Feb 2024 17:00 NOR v CYP (Pool A) 1 - 2

3 Feb 2024 18:15 IRL v DEN (Pool A) 5 - 6



4 Feb 2024 08:00 DEN v LTU (Pool A) 4 - 5

4 Feb 2024 09:15 CYP v IRL (Pool A) 1 - 9

4 Feb 2024 12:15 LTUv CYP (3rd/4th Place)

4 Feb 2024 13:40 IRL v DEN (Final)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre and live scores



EuroHockey Indoor Championship II-B Men 2024

Budapest (HUN)



All Times GMT +1

3 Feb 2024 10:00 TUR v SRB (Pool A) 14 - 0

3 Feb 2024 11:15 BUL v SVK (Pool A) 0 - 13

3 Feb 2024 12:30 HUN v ITA (Pool A) 1 - 10

3 Feb 2024 14:00 TUR v GRE (Pool A) 15 - 2

3 Feb 2024 16:00 SRB v BUL (Pool A) 7 - 2

3 Feb 2024 17:15 ITA v SVK (Pool A) 5 - 1

3 Feb 2024 18:30 GRE v HUN (Pool A) 0 - 11



4 Feb 2024 08:30 TUR v ITA (Pool A) 4 - 3

4 Feb 2024 09:45 GRE v SVK (Pool A) 1 - 15

4 Feb 2024 11:00 HUN v BUL (Pool A) 0 - 0

4 Feb 2024 12:15 ITA v SRB (Pool A)

4 Feb 2024 13:30 TUR v SVK (Pool A)

4 Feb 2024 14:45 GRE v BUL (Pool A)

4 Feb 2024 16:00 SRB v HUN (Pool A)

Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre and live scores



Hockey Ireland Weekend Results: Saturday February 3, 2024



EY Hockey League Division 2







The third round of matches in the EYHL 2 competitions took place this Saturday across the four pools in the Men’s and Women’s competition.







Malaysian University score high in MHL



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian University outclassed debutants KL City 8-0 in the women's Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) at the Education Ministry Turf today.







KU Titans shock Scorpions to survive the axe, Butali hit Kenya Police



By Agnes Makhandia



Kenyatta University Titns on Saturday shocked defending champions Strthmore Scorpions University 1 - 0 at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi, to evade relegation as the women's Kenya Hockey Union Premier League nears its end.







PHF employees continue to wait for dues



LAHORE: The rising inflation has added to the woes of employees of the cash-strapped Pakistan Hockey Federation. They’ve gone unpaid for the last six months and one of their lower-grade employees, Mohamamd Sadiq, suffered from a heart attack. Sadiq is currently recovering in a hospital but making ends meet is becoming difficult day by day.



