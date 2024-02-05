Monday 5 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League (W)

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



3 Feb 2024 17:30 USA v NED (RR) 0 - 7

3 Feb 2024 19:30 CHN v IND (RR) 2 - 1

4 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v AUS (RR) 3 - 0

4 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR) 1 - 3

6 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v NED (RR)

6 Feb 2024 19:30 USA v AUS (RR)

7 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v USA (RR)

7 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR)

9 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v AUS (RR)

9 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v USA (RR)



China and Netherlands triumph again on second day of action in Bhubaneswar







The Netherlands women extended their unbeaten run on the second day of action at the FIH Hockey Pro League mini-tournament in Bhubaneswar, India on Sunday.







Hockeyroos fall to China on return to international competition







The Hockeyroos eagerly awaited return to international competition has been spoiled by a ruthless Chinese side, going down in Bhubaneswar 3-0 in the side’s first international match in five months.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team goes down 1-3 against the Netherlands in FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24



Navneet Kaur scored the lone goal for India







Bhubaneswar: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team lost 1-3 against the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 at Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Netherlands’ Yibbi Jansen (3’, 34’) and Fay van der Elst (21’) etched their name on the scoresheet. Meanwhile, Navneet Kaur (9‘) scored the only goal for India.







Netherlands beats Indian women’s team 3-1, hands it second straight defeat



Indian women suffered a second straight defeat in FIH Pro League 2023-24, losing 3-1 to the Netherlands at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday.



Uthra Ganesan





Netherlands players celebrate after scoring a goal against India in the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU



India lost its second game on the trot in the women’s FIH Pro League with a 3-1 defeat to World No. 1 Netherlands at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.







Dutch tested by valiant India



S2H Team







India restricted the Netherlands to their narrowest victory this season in the Women’s FIH Pro League, going down 1-3 at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.







Hockey India congratulates Neha on completing 150 international caps



Neha played her 150th international match when India took on the Netherlands in the Women’s FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24







Bhubaneswar: Hockey India congratulated Neha on completing 150 International Caps when India took on the Netherlands in their second match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.







Debutants Ireland aim for dream start as they arrive in Bhubaneswar for FIH Men's Hockey Pro League matches



Ireland will take on the defending Champions the Netherlands in their opening match on February 10







Bhubaneswar: Ireland Men's Hockey Team arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday ahead of their debut in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24.







Indian Men’s Hockey Team arrives in Bhubaneswar for FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24



India will take on Spain in their first match on 10th February







Bhubaneswar: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team touched down in Bhubaneswar, on Monday, to kick off their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign. The team narrowly missed out on a podium finish in the previous season, finishing fourth behind the Netherlands, Great Britain, and Belgium.







Squad Announcement: Full strength Kookaburras embark on Olympic campaign in India







Kookaburras coach Colin Batch couldn’t get 2024 off to a better start, boasting a near full-strength squad to select from, as they prepare to kick off Olympic preparations at the FIH Pro League in India.







Switzerland on Top as Tenacious South Africa Lose Indoor Series 2-1



Alicia Pillay





The Spar South African Women’s Indoor Hockey team fought a titanic tussle but succumbed to a series loss to hosts Switzerland, drawing their final two matches 3-all and then 4-all in Basel on Saturday, 3 February, 2023. All Photos: (c) Fredi Wälti



The Spar South African Women’s Indoor Hockey team fought bravely but succumbed to a series loss to hosts Switzerland, drawing their final two Test matches 3-all and then 4-all in Basel on Saturday, 3 February, 2024.







EuroHockey Indoor Championship Men 2024

Leuven (BEL)



All times GMT +1

4 Feb 2024 09:30 CZE v POR (7th/8th place) 5 - 10

4 Feb 2024 11:00 ESP v SUI (5th/6th place) 3 - 1

4 Feb 2024 12:30 AUT v BEL (3rd/4th place) 6 - 7

4 Feb 2024 14:00 POL v GER (Final) 2 - 5



EuroHockey Indoor Championship II-A Men 2024

Paredes (POR)



All times GMT +1

4 Feb 2024 08:00 DEN v LTU (Pool A) 4 - 5

4 Feb 2024 09:15 CYP v IRL (Pool A) 1 - 9

4 Feb 2024 12:15 LTU v CYP (3rd/4th Place) 5 - 1

4 Feb 2024 13:40 IRL v DEN (Final) 3 - 1



Ireland land Paredes gold to earn first ever promotion to top men’s indoor division







Ireland will play in their first official men’s EuroHockey Championship next time around as Ross Canning’s pair of penalty corner goals in the last three minutes in Paredes carried them to Championship II-A gold.







EuroHockey Indoor Championship II-B Men 2024

Budapest (HUN)



All Times GMT +1

4 Feb 2024 08:30 TUR v ITA (Pool A) 4 - 3

4 Feb 2024 09:45 GRE v SVK (Pool A) 1 - 15

4 Feb 2024 11:00 HUN v BUL (Pool A) 6 - 0

4 Feb 2024 12:15 ITA v SRB (Pool A) 18 - 1

4 Feb 2024 13:30 TUR v SVK (Pool A) 8 - 4

4 Feb 2024 14:45 GRE v BUL (Pool A) 5 - 7

4 Feb 2024 16:00 SRB v HUN (Pool A) 0 - 6

Korean Jong Hyun fires a hat-trick for Tenaga



By Aftar Singh





Jang Jong Hyun converted three penalty corners as Tenaga Nasional outplayed TNB Thunderbolts 6-0 in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) today. - NSTP/ASYRAF HAMZAH



KUALA LUMPUR: Jang Jong Hyun converted three penalty corners as Tenaga Nasional outplayed TNB Thunderbolts 6-0 in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) today.







Indoor GALA Day delivers shootouts, drama and goals aplenty







Shootouts, drama and goals aplenty were the order of the day at the Indoor Gala Day at the Dundee International Sports Centre. Watsonians won the Women’s Final; Western Wildcats won the Men’s Final; and Uddingston was promoted in both the women’s and men’s playoff.







What is The Legacy?



Ashley Morrison



There is a warning that comes when you take a top job in any industry, and that is when you leave you are soon forgotten.







Khokhar resigns as PHF president



Mohammad Yaqoob







LAHORE: Retired Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, the elected president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, confirmed on Saturday that he has resigned from his post, nearly two months after Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar nominated Tariq Bugti as the country’s hockey chief.







A proud day for Paramalingam



By Aftar Singh





C. Paramalingam (in yellow) with his wife, Navarojini Devi, and the former national hockey players. - NSTP/AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: Former national hockey coach C. Paramalingam has not been forgotten by his players.



