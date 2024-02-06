Tuesday 6 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League (W)

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



3 Feb 2024 17:30 USA v NED (RR) 0 - 7

3 Feb 2024 19:30 CHN v IND (RR) 2 - 1

4 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v AUS (RR) 3 - 0

4 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR) 1 - 3

6 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v NED (RR)

6 Feb 2024 19:30 USA v AUS (RR)

7 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v USA (RR)

7 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR)

9 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v AUS (RR)

9 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v USA (RR)



Pool Standings



Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Spain Men's Hockey Team arrives in Bhubaneswar for FIH Men's Hockey Pro League matches



Spain will begin their campaign against India on 10th February







Bhubaneswar: The World No. 8 Spain Men's Hockey Team arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Monday ahead of their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 matches in India.







Harmanpreet hopes young guns learn to fire





Harmanpreet hopes young guns learn to fire



Captain Harmanpreet Singh wants the young players to get familiar with the playing styles of the best teams in the world during the FIH Pro League, and hoped the country would seal a direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup with a title-winning run here.







Malaysia to advertise for chief hockey coach



By Aftar Singh





MHC Coaching Committe chairman Datuk Majid Manjit Abdullah. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: The hockey world has heard about Malaysia looking for a new national chief coach following a series of disastrous results.







Arul told to resubmit report on failure



By Aftar Singh





Coach A. Arul Selvaraj’s report on the national men’s team failure in the Olympic Qualifier in Muscat, Oman, last month, was incomplete. - Pic courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Coach A. Arul Selvaraj's report on the national men's team failure in the Olympic Qualifier in Muscat, Oman, last month, was incomplete.







SCHC produce indoor perfection for first title







SCHC won the Dutch indoor title for the very first time as they won 3-0 against HDM in last weekend’s final.







Butali inch closer to retaining crown



By Agnes Makhandia



Defending Champions Butali Sugar Warriors moved closer to retaining their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League title after the weekend round of matches.







OHF Continental Development Officer Role Advertised







The Continental Development Officer is responsible for liaising with and supporting the Oceania Hockey Federation National Federations with the administration, promotion and delivery of education programs and development activities across the Oceania region.







How Morgan de Jager yields her power from the hockey field



The accomplished goalkeeper not only has the medals to showcase her talents but the passion to boot too.



Neo Phashe





Morgan de Jager with the gold medal at the 2023 Junior Africa Cup.



Imagine having the power to change the course of a match through just one action. For Morgan de Jager the idea of such a power is what had her naturally gravitate towards being a field hockey goalkeeper.



