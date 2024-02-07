Wednesday 7 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League (W)

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



3 Feb 2024 17:30 USA v NED (RR) 0 - 7

3 Feb 2024 19:30 CHN v IND (RR) 2 - 1

4 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v AUS (RR) 3 - 0

4 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR) 1 - 3

6 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v NED (RR) 1 - 3

6 Feb 2024 19:30 USA v AUS (RR) 0 - 3

7 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v USA (RR)

7 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR)

9 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v AUS (RR)

9 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v USA (RR)



Pool Standings



Netherlands women march on with victory over China as Australia overpower USA







Defending champions Netherlands added another victory to their haul as FIH Hockey Pro League action resumed in Bhubaneswar, India on Tuesday.







Clinical Hockeyroos bounce back to winning ways against USA







The Hockeyroos are firmly back on track in their 2024 Paris Olympic Games preparation, following a dominant 3-0 display over their Olympic Games Pool B opponents, USA.







Australia Defeats USWNT in FIH Hockey Pro League







BHUBANESWAR, India – In their second FIH Hockey Pro League game in the mini-tournament in Bhubaneswar, India, the No. 12 U.S. Women’s National Team faced No. 3 Australia. Unable to capitalize on any chances, USA couldn't respond to the Hockeyroos who tallied in each of the first three quarters for a 0-3 defeat.







Australian Men’s Hockey Team arrives in Bhubaneswar for FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24



Australia will take on Spain in their first match on 11th February







Bhubaneswar: The Australian Men’s Hockey Team landed in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday to begin their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign. The hockeyroos finished 7th in the previous campaign with 19 points.







Box Office ticket sales commence for the Rourkela leg of FIH Pro League 2023/24 matches



The mini-tournament in Rourkela will begin on 12th February and end on 25th February







Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneshwar has witnessed some scintillating matches in the FIH Pro League 2023/24 so far. With the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela also scheduled to witness the Indian Hockey Teams in action against some of the best teams in the world soon, Hockey India will begin the sale of offline tickets for the Rourkela leg of FIH Pro League 2023/24 on 8th February.







2024 WMH Masters World Cup Training & Selection Announced







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - In an effort to grow the Masters movement domestically and succeed internationally, the U.S. Masters committee has outlined the training and selection pathway to the 2024 World Masters Hockey (WMH) Masters World Cup (MWC), which will be hosted in Cape Town, South Africa and Auckland, New Zealand based upon age group.







Jones backs GB to improve on 2020 bronze at 2024 Games





Sarah Jones has made 155 international appearances - 45 for Great Britain and 110 for Wales. Image source, Getty Images



Wales hockey player Sarah Jones says Team GB can improve on the bronze medal they won at the at the 2020 Tokyo Games later this year in Paris.







Maybank captain will miss Armed Forces game due to suspension



By Aftar Singh





Maybank skipper Najmi Farizal Jazlan has been suspended for one match, and will miss the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) game against Armed Forces tomorrow. - Pic from Social Media



KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank skipper Najmi Farizal Jazlan has been suspended for one match, and will miss the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) game against Armed Forces tomorrow.







Win for Clydesdale Western in Scottish Premiership catch-up match



With the indoor championship now put to bed the race is now on to rearrange fixtures in the outdoor Premiership. The process started at Titwood last night where Clydesdale Western clocked up a 3-1 win over Glasgow University in the women`s competition.







Wales Hockey stars to share skills with pupils at interactive event aiming to encourage more young people into the game







Stars of Wales and GB hockey teams are set to deliver an interactive session to around 100 school children to mark a new initiative to help grow the game in Wales.







SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge



2024 Challenge Dates Announced for Popular Hockey Regionals





Eye on the ball. The dates for the 14th SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge have been announced for 2024. Pictured at the announcement are Nozipho Mkhize (Advertising and Sponsorship Manager, SPAR KZN), Les Galloway (Tournament Director and Head of Hockey, SchoolGirl Sport) and Nomfundo Shezi (Sponsorship Controller and Events). The ten tournaments tip off at the beginning of March, with the Grand Finals being played in July. Pic by Val Adamson



Entering the tournament’s 14th year, dates for the 2024 SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge have been announced.







Hockey Ireland strikes new multi-year teamwear partnership with Mizuno



New kit first in action against The Netherlands in FIH Pro League debut







Hockey Ireland is delighted to announce Mizuno as its new teamwear partner in a three-year deal commencing February 2024.



This new partnership goes live this weekend at the IRL Men’s FIH Pro League debut versus world #1 The Netherlands on Feb 10, 2024.







Tariq Bugti nominated as PHF president: PSB



ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Mini­ster Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has nominated Tariq Bugti as president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), the Pakistan Sports Board confirmed on Tuesday.



