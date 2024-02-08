Thursday 8 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League (W)

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



3 Feb 2024 17:30 USA v NED (RR) 0 - 7

3 Feb 2024 19:30 CHN v IND (RR) 2 - 1

4 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v AUS (RR) 3 - 0

4 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR) 1 - 3

6 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v NED (RR) 1 - 3

6 Feb 2024 19:30 USA v AUS (RR) 0 - 3

7 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v USA (RR) 3 - 1

7 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR) 0 - 3

9 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v AUS (RR)

9 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v USA (RR)



Clinical China claim another scalp as Hockeyroos frustrate India







China’s women continued to show great form as they notched up a third victory at the second mini-tournament of the FIH Hockey Pro League season in Bhubaneswar, India on Wednesday.







Hockeyroos go back-to-back with a dominant win over India







Grace and Tatum Stewart have both scored in successive matches as solid performances at both ends of the pitch allow the Hockeyroos to run out 3-0 victors over the host nation.







Uthra Ganesan





Australia (left) has been less than impressive here but on Wednesday, it was clearly the superior side against the Indian women at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout / The Hindu



The Indian women’s hockey team continued its downward spiral, losing its third consecutive match in the FIH Pro League 3-0 against Australia at the Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday.







Before the FIH Hockey Pro League home leg started, India coach Janneke Schopman wanted to see whether, against some of the best teams in the world, her side can still show they can compete. But carrying on from the heartbreak in Ranchi – where India fell short of qualifying for the Paris Olympics – their Pro League campaign has been off to a disappointing start as they suffered their third straight defeat on Wednesday.







India’s scoring woes continue to bother coach Janneke Schopmann



s2h Team







Bhubaneswar: As India women’s took on the turf to play Australia at the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, coach Janneke Schopmann’s voice echoed the loudest.







EuroHockey Indoor Championship Women 2024

Berlin (GER)



All times GMT +1



8 Feb 2024 10:00 POL v SUI (Pool B)

8 Feb 2024 11:15 AUT v ITA (Pool B)

8 Feb 2024 12:30 BEL v TUR (Pool A)

8 Feb 2024 13:45 GER v ESP (Pool A)

8 Feb 2024 16:00 UKR v ITA (Pool B)

8 Feb 2024 17:15 AUT v SUI (Pool B)

8 Feb 2024 18:30 CZE v ESP (Pool A)

8 Feb 2024 19:45 GER v TUR (Pool A)



New Zealand 2024 National Indoor Squads Named







After an exciting 2022/23-year culminating in the FIH Indoor World Cup in South Africa, the program is ready to continue momentum with several activities scheduled for the next 12 months including a critical Oceania World Cup Qualifier in June. We continue to have commitment from Head Coaches Reiner Vellinga and Gaye Tarrant who are looking forward to being able to build on what is becoming successful indoor programmes.







USA Field Hockey Finalizes Rest of U-21 USWNT Support Staff







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the announcement naming the new head and assistant coach of the U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team, USA Field Hockey is pleased to share the rest of the support staff has been finalized.







61-year-old Laura Barton prepares for World Cup field hockey tryouts



by Chase McCleary





Laura Barton, a 61 year-old field hockey player from Salida, is training with the U.S. Masters O61 Women’s Field Hockey team to compete at the 2024 World Cup in New Zealand this winter. Photo: Chase McCleary, Rocky Mountain PBS



SALIDA, Colo. — Laura Barton, a 61-year-old Salida woman with a field hockey career spanning more than half a century, is preparing to try out in March for a spot on the U.S. Masters over-60 field hockey team.







Nick Bandurak in historic hat-trick, Laura Roper wins first Hockey Writers’ Club award





Nick Bandurak pictured after winning back-to-back awards in 2023 PIC: Hockey Writers' Club/Andy Mair



Nick Bandurak made history on Wednesday after becoming the first male or female athlete to win the Hockey Writers’ Club (HWC) Player of the Year award three times in successon. Meanwhile, Laura Roper won the women’s award, sponsored by Mercian, for the first time.







Tenaga Nasional take Charity Shield title



By Aftar Singh





Malaysian University players celebrate winning the Charity Shield against treble champions Negri Sembilan in the Malaysia Hockey League in Bukit Jalil today. NSTP/AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional won the Charity Shield by edging treble champions Terengganu 3-1 in a penalty shootout after both teams were tied 2-2 in regulation time in the Malaysia Hockey League today







Premier Division returns For 2024







Saturday 10 February marks the return of the EHL Premier Divisions which will include a number of athletes that were part of the GB men's and women's teams that qualified for Paris 2024.







Hockey Ireland Weekend Domestic Fixtures Preview: Friday February 9, Saturday February 10 and Sunday February 11



EY Hockey League Division 1 for women returns, EYHL 2 week 4 and Irish Senior and Junior Cups, Hockey Challenge and Hockey Trophy as well as the EuroHockey Indoor Championship II, Women in Galway.







While Ireland Men see their debut in the Pro League this Saturday in India versus The Netherlands, it’s also a busy hockey weekend at home. The EuroHockey Indoor Championship II-A (Women) is being hosted in Galway while at club level there is a very intense schedule of matches across a whole swathe of competitions with the EYHL Women’s Division 1 returning after the Christmas break and more rounds in the EYHL 2 for Men and Women across the four pools as well as more action in the National Knockout competitions on offer for adult teams both male and female alike.







Great action at U18 Indoor Finals







The curtain came down on the Youth Indoor season with our U18 National Finals at The Peak, Stirling on Sunday 4 February. After a thrilling day’s hockey, The Glasgow Academy girls and Grove Menzieshill boys emerged as the 2024 champions.







Bi-Cycles presented to promising OTHL Girl players





Parents and OTHL players accept our gift of bi-Cycle



OTHL is a sports promotion organization. However, our identity is amalgamating empowerment of girls through the medium of sports. We avail natural benefits of sports to promote sports among girls, who are otherwise idling or wasting time on unproductive areas, and present them a new vista for future.







2026 FIH Hockey World Cup Netherlands-Belgium: turf update







Lausanne, Switzerland: At the recent National Associations Summit and FIH Executive Board (EB) meeting held in Muscat, Oman, FIH’s global partner Polytan gave a detailed update on the ongoing works and research to develop a dry turf for hockey that satisfies the elite performance and athlete safety criteria set by the FIH.







David ‘Tex’ Lane







England Hockey was very saddened to hear that hockey stalwart David ‘Tex’ Lane passed away last weekend at the age of 62. Tex was best known to many through his contribution to umpiring at all levels of the game, as well as through his creation of the ‘Tex Solutions’ web system.



