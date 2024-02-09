Friday 9 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League (W)

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



3 Feb 2024 17:30 USA v NED (RR) 0 - 7

3 Feb 2024 19:30 CHN v IND (RR) 2 - 1

4 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v AUS (RR) 3 - 0

4 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR) 1 - 3

6 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v NED (RR) 1 - 3

6 Feb 2024 19:30 USA v AUS (RR) 0 - 3

7 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v USA (RR) 3 - 1

7 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR) 0 - 3

9 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v AUS (RR)

9 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v USA (RR)



India aim to turn the tide as they gear up to face USA in FIH Pro League 2023/24



India and USA are yet to register their first wins in the tournament







Bhubaneswar: In the build-up to the highly anticipated FIH Pro League 2023/24 clash against the USA on 9th February at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium, the Indian Women's Hockey Team will aim to script a reversal of fortunes after a challenging start to the tournament.







FIH Pro League debut for IRL Men against World Number 1 The Netherlands







Ireland’s Senior Men begin their FIH Pro League campaign on Saturday in Bhubaneswar India on Saturday at 12 p.m. Irish time against The Netherlands. After that India, the hosts, take on Spain at 2 p.m. Irish time. On Sunday Ireland are idle as the other four play against each other. Spain take on Australia at noon our time and India take on the Netherlands in the 2 p.m. game.







'We're all buzzing to get going' - Ireland set for Pro League debut





Ireland face the Netherlands in first Pro League game. Image source, ©INPHO/Frank Uijlenbroek



Ireland hockey captain Sean Murray believes their first season in the FIH Pro League will provide the perfect preparation for the Olympics in Paris.







EuroHockey Indoor Championship Women 2024

Berlin (GER)



All times GMT +1



8 Feb 2024 10:00 POL v SUI (Pool B) 4 - 1

8 Feb 2024 11:15 AUT v ITA (Pool B) 4 - 0

8 Feb 2024 12:30 BEL v TUR (Pool A) 4 - 2

8 Feb 2024 13:45 GER v ESP (Pool A) 4 - 2

8 Feb 2024 16:00 UKR v ITA (Pool B) 7 - 0

8 Feb 2024 17:15 AUT v SUI (Pool B) 3 - 2

8 Feb 2024 18:30 CZE v ESP (Pool A) 2 - 3

8 Feb 2024 19:45 GER v TUR (Pool A) 7 - 2



9 Feb 2024 10:00 SUI v ITA (Pool B)

9 Feb 2024 11:15 POL v UKR (Pool B)

9 Feb 2024 12:30 TUR v ESP (Pool A)

9 Feb 2024 13:45 BEL v CZE (Pool A)

9 Feb 2024 16:00 ITA v POL (Pool B)

9 Feb 2024 17:15 AUT v UKR (Pool B)

9 Feb 2024 18:30 ESP v BEL (Pool A)

9 Feb 2024 19:45 GER v CZE (Pool A)



EuroHockey Indoor Championship II Women 2024

Galway (IRL)



All times GMT



9 Feb 2024 10:30 SVK v CRO (Pool A)

9 Feb 2024 11:45 POR v LTU (Pool A)

9 Feb 2024 13:00 IRL v SWE (Pool A)

9 Feb 2024 16:00 SVK v LTU (Pool A)

9 Feb 2024 17:15 SWE v POR (Pool A)

9 Feb 2024 18:30 IRL v CRO (Pool A)



EuroHockey Indoor comes to Galway for the very first time



EUROHOCKEY INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIP II-A, WOMEN







Galway welcomes the women’s EuroHockey Indoor Championship II with international hockey of this kind visiting the city in the west of Ireland for the first time.







Amy Gibson retires from international hockey







After 134 caps and fifteen years’ worth of international tournaments, Scotland goalkeeper Amy Gibson has retired from international hockey.







Women's U21 Squad Announcement







England Hockey is delighted to announce that 21 players have been confirmed in the 2024 England under-21 women’s squad following the assessment in January.







Blue Warriors slay CS Mustang in MHL



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: PDRM Blue Warriors outplayed CS Mustang 6-1 for their second win in the women's Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) today.







Hardik Singh wins Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024



For his performances in 2023, Hardik was named as the FIH Player of the Year.





Indian hockey player Hardik Singh won the Sportstar Aces Award for Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports). | Photo Credit: PTI



Indian hockey player Hardik Singh won the Sportstar Aces Award for Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports) at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Thursday.







Vandana Katariya wins Sportswoman of the Year (Team Sports) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024



Katariya became the first Indian women’s hockey player to record 300 international caps during the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, where she scored four goals.





Vandana Katariya became the first Indian women’s hockey player to record 300 international caps. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Vandana Katariya won the Sporstar Aces Award for Sportswoman of the Year (Team Sports) at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Thursday.







Junior quartet join illustrious ranks after Hockey Writers’ Club awards





Olly Bennett, Evie Grindal and Lottie Bingham with their junior and youth awards PIC: HWC/Andy Mair



Three teens who have made their entrance at men’s and women’s Premier Division level, including one who racked up millions of views on social media for her baseline skills, were awarded honours at the Hockey Writers’ Club annual awards on Wednesday.







Rod Gilmour Wins 2023 Graham Wilson Award





Lisa Wilson (Graham's wife) presents Rod Gilmour with his award



The Hockey Writers’ Club is thrilled to announce that Rod Gilmour, a distinguished figure in the world of hockey journalism, has been honoured with the prestigious 2023 Graham Wilson Award. This accolade recognises Rod’s unwavering commitment and outstanding contributions to hockey media.



