Saturday 10 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League (W)

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



3 Feb 2024 17:30 USA v NED (RR) 0 - 7

3 Feb 2024 19:30 CHN v IND (RR) 2 - 1

4 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v AUS (RR) 3 - 0

4 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR) 1 - 3

6 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v NED (RR) 1 - 3

6 Feb 2024 19:30 USA v AUS (RR) 0 - 3

7 Feb 2024 17:30 CHN v USA (RR) 3 - 1

7 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR) 0 - 3

9 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v AUS (RR) 6 - 2

9 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v USA (RR) 3 - 1



FIH Match Centre







Dutch women deliver again as India edge USA







Defending champions the Netherlands delivered another commanding performance as FIH Hockey Pro League action continued in Bhubaneswar, India on Friday.







Unstoppable Netherlands halt Hockeyroos winning run







The Hockeyroos wanted a firm test to kick off their Olympic campaign in 2024 and they certainly got it.







Tense FIH Hockey Pro League Match Sees USWNT Fall to India







BHUBANESWAR, India – Both hungry for their first win of the new FIH Hockey Pro League season, the No. 12 U.S. Women’s National Team and No. 8 India faced off in Bhubaneswar, India. In a tense game, India capitalized on their chances to defeat the United Eagles, 3-1.







India ends losing streak with 3-1 win against USA



The women’s competition now moves to Rourkela, and Janneke Schopman and her girls would be hoping an end to the series of losses leads to a beginning of wins.



Uthra Ganesan





Indian players celebrate after scoring a goal against USA in the FIH Hockey PRO League women’s matches at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu



Indian women finally broke a 5-match losing streak to end the first leg of the Pro League matches here with a 3-1 win against USA on Friday. The win also ensured first points for the team in this edition of the competition as India avenged its loss in the Olympic Qualifiers.







Deepika dazzles as India overcome USA



S2H Team







India’s women’s team boosted their flagging spirits with a comprehensive 3-1 win over the USA in a FIH Pro League bottom-of-the-table clash at the Kalinga stadium on Friday.







Indian women's hockey team ends losing streak, defeats USA in Pro League



Indian women's hockey team got better than the USA to end a five-match losing streak in the FIH Pro League 2023-24.





Indian women's hockey team.



Indian women's hockey team broke their five-match losing streak as they defeated the USA in the last match of their Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League on Friday.







2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League (M)

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



10 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v NED (RR)

10 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v ESP (RR)

11 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v AUS (RR)

11 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR)

13 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v IRL (RR)

13 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v ESP (RR)

15 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v IRL (RR)

15 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR)

16 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v AUS (RR)

6 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v IRL (RR)



FIH Match Centre



Preview: Indian Men’s Hockey Team gears up for FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24



India will take on Spain in their first match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24







Bhubaneswar: The Indian Men's Hockey Team, led by Harmanpreet Singh is all set to begin their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign when they take on Spain in their first match on 10th February at 1930hrs IST.







Indian men's hockey team prepares for FIH Pro League as Olympics selection looms



Head Coach Craig Fulton has made it clear that India will have their Olympics squad from the performance in the FIH Pro League.



By Pritish Raj





Indian men's hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal against Malaysia in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai on August 12. (Photo credit: Odisha Sports)



The training sessions are getting more intense as the Indian men's hockey team comes closer to starting their FIH Pro League campaign in front of the home crowd tomorrow in Bhubaneswar against Spain.







Hard hitter, artful midfielder and tall striker: Three young hockey players hope to impress as India aim to finalise Paris Olympics squad



Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh and Araijeet Hundal hope to make a mark in Pro League with coach Fulton saying the tournament will be key to Olympics selection.



By Mihir Vasavda





One of the players to watch out for from this group will be the tall forward Hundal. (Hockey India)



The dossiers are getting thicker. And training drills are being designed basis that. As much time is spent indoors – in the meeting rooms of hotels, stadiums, and training centers, plotting the downfall of every opponent – as the minutes spent on the field, where the plans will be put into motion.







As Indian hockey team gets Paris Olympics preparations underway, a look at their opponents in Odisha leg



Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist enter home stretch of the Paris Games preparations; to face Netherlands, Australia, Spain and Ireland over the next two weeks.



By Vinayakk Mohanarangan





In the mini-tournament in Odisha, India will come up against two teams – Australia and Ireland – that are in the same group as them in Paris. (File)



The FIH Pro League is a crucial tournament for the Indian men’s team as they step up their efforts in the home stretch ahead of the Paris Olympics. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. begin their season with eight matches in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. In the mini-tournament in Odisha, India will come up against two teams – Australia and Ireland – that are in the same group as them in Paris.





EuroHockey Indoor Championship Women 2024

Berlin (GER)



All times GMT +1



9 Feb 2024 10:00 SUI v ITA (Pool B) 6 - 0

9 Feb 2024 11:15 POL v UKR (Pool B) 1 - 0

9 Feb 2024 12:30 TUR v ESP (Pool A) 5 - 8

9 Feb 2024 13:45 BEL v CZE (Pool A) 2 - 2

9 Feb 2024 16:00 ITA v POL (Pool B) 1 - 3

9 Feb 2024 17:15 AUT v UKR (Pool B) 1 - 1

9 Feb 2024 18:30 ESP v BEL (Pool A) 5 - 3

9 Feb 2024 19:45 GER v CZE (Pool A) 5 - 0



10 Feb 2024 09:00 POL v AUT (Pool B)

10 Feb 2024 10:15 UKR v SUI (Pool B)

10 Feb 2024 11:30 CZE v TUR (Pool A)

10 Feb 2024 12:45 BEL v GER (Pool A)

10 Feb 2024 15:45 3rd Pool A v 4th Pool B (5th-8th place (M21))

10 Feb 2024 17:10 3rd Pool B v 4th Pool A (5th-8th place (M22))

10 Feb 2024 18:35 1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B (Semifinal 1)

10 Feb 2024 20:00 1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A (Semifinal 2)

0 Feb 2024 21:25 5th Pool A v 5th Pool B (9th/10th place)



FIH Match Centre



EuroHockey Indoor Championship II Women 2024

Galway (IRL)



All times GMT



9 Feb 2024 10:30 SVK v CRO (Pool A) 1 - 4

9 Feb 2024 11:45 POR v LTU (Pool A) 0 - 6

9 Feb 2024 13:00 IRL v SWE (Pool A) 7 - 2

9 Feb 2024 16:00 SVK v LTU (Pool A) 1 - 5

9 Feb 2024 17:15 SWE v POR (Pool A) 5 - 0

9 Feb 2024 18:30 IRL v CRO (Pool A) 5 - 1



10 Feb 2024 10:30 SWE v SVK (Pool A)

10 Feb 2024 11:45 LTU v CRO (Pool A)

10 Feb 2024 13:00 POR v IRL (Pool A)

10 Feb 2024 16:00 LTU v SWE (Pool A)

10 Feb 2024 17:15 CRO v POR (Pool A)

10 Feb 2024 18:30 SVK v IRL (Pool A)



EuroHockey Indoor Championship II-A, Women: Friday Feb 9 – Day 1 Report



IRL Indoor Women off to a winning start but Lithuania lead the pool on goal difference







The EuroHockey Indoor Championship II-A, Women, got underway today in Galway at the Kingfisher Centre. Slovakia took on Croatia in the opening game. Lucija Nizek opened the scoring for Croatia from a penalty corner in the 6th minute to give them a 1-0 lead. She converted a second penalty corner in the 19th minute made it 2-0. Iskra Bedenko made it 3-0 for Croatia. Dominka Chebenova got what proved to be a consolation for Slovakia in the 36th minute. Dora Jelcici scored a fourth goal in the 39th minute. It finished Slovakia 1 Croatia 4. Portugal took on Lithuania in the second of the day’s games and Dovile Juraite’s opening goals for Lithuania saw them lead 2-0 after 12 minutes. Dovile kukliene converted a penalty corner to put the Baltic republic 3-0 up on 17 minutes and Dovile Juraite’s penalty corner on 21 minutes completed her hat-trick and left her team 4-0 ahead. Dovile Kukliene got her second of the game to leave Lithuania 5-0 ahead in the 25th minute and a converted penalty corner by Karolina Raulnaityte in the 37th minute proved the final score of the game. It finished Portugal 0 Lithuania 0







Hollie Pearne-Webb: Great Britain captain has back surgery to resolve long-standing problem





Great Britain captain Hollie Pearne-Webb, left, was awarded an MBE in 2017. Image source, Getty Images



Great Britain captain Hollie Pearne-Webb has had back surgery to try and resolve a long-standing issue.







Katie Robertson: An unusual path to her GB debut







Grey January clouds loomed over the Estadio Bereto in Valencia as Great Britain held the keys to Olympic qualification with their slim 1-0 advantage over Ireland.







Rot-Weiss’s Mazkour to the fore for Germans







Rot-Weiss Köln’s Elian Mazkour played a starring role as he netted twice for the German men as they won the European indoor title for the 17th time last weekend in Leuven.







East Grinstead’s Roper wins top media award







East Grinstead’s Laura Roper has been named the 2023 Player of the Year by the Hockey Writers’ Club to celebrate not only her individual successes but also her pivotal role in inspiring teammates.







England Hockey League 2023/24 Premier Division Weekend 11 Preview





Photo courtesy of David Kissman



It's the return of the Women's and Men's England Hockey Premier Division and Rod Gilmour from the Hockey Paper has previewed all the action ahead.







Tenaga zap Young Elephants to move up to second in MHL



By Aftar Singh





Terengganu (in black) in action against Liaoning Club in Friday's MHL match at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. - Pic from MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional hammered newcomers Young Elephants 8-1 on Friday to move up to second spot in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).







Defender Musee eyes top scorer's gong as Sailors visit Jaguars



By Agnes Makhandia



As Sailors head to Ere Teachers College in Kakamega County to play Western Jaguars in the Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League on Saturday, defender Abraham Musee will be out to achieve two feats.







Justine Westwood steps down from Scottish Hockey Board



Vice Chair of Scottish Hockey Justine Westwood has stepped down from the Scottish Hockey Board after completing her term as a director.



