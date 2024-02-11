Sunday 11 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League (M)

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



10 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v NED (RR) 1 - 5

10 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 4 - 1

11 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v AUS (RR)

11 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR)

13 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v IRL (RR)

13 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v ESP (RR)

15 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v IRL (RR)

15 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR)

16 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v AUS (RR)

6 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v IRL (RR)



The Netherlands men got the second mini-tournament of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Bhubaneswar, India off to a perfect start with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Ireland.







NETHERLANDS 5 IRELAND1







The Netherlands, who are the number 1 ranked hockey team in the world, were the opposition for Ireland in their first ever FIH Pro League game in Bhubaneswar, India on Saturday. Ireland defended well in the opening stages and reduced Netherlands to speculative efforts. All t hat changed in the 12th minute when Tjep Hoedermans converted from a penalty corner to give them the lead. It was 1-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Dutch increased their lead, Jorrit Croon finished from open play following a good team effort to get him into the scoring position from which he put the ball into the goal on 21 minutes. But the Irish didn’t buckle and had their two best chances of the half late in the first quarter







Ireland lost 5-1 to Netherlands in their first Pro League game Image source, ©INPHO/Sankalp Tripathi



Ireland were beaten 5-1 by the Netherlands, the world's number one ranked team, on their FIH Pro League debut in Bhubaneswar, India.







Indian Men's Hockey Team begins FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 season with 4-1 over Spain



Harmanpreet Singh (7', 20') starred with a brace, while Jugraj Singh (24') and Lalit Upadhyay (50') scored a goal each for India







Bhubaneswar: The Indian Men's Hockey Team started their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 season with a dominant 4-1 over Spain in their opening match held on Saturday at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar.







Indian men outclass Spain 4-1 to start FIH Pro League campaign with a win



The Indians, coming in from a mixed South Africa tour that saw them win easy against lower-ranked host and France before losing big against Netherlands, were on the attack and kept the tempo high.



Uthra Ganesan





Indian players celebrate after scoring goal against Spain in the FIH Hockey PRO League. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu



The Indian men started their competitive campaign in the Olympic year with a comprehensive 4-1 win against Spain in their FIH Pro League opener on Saturday, the win as impressive for the performance as the result.







Harmanpreet Singh shines as India put on a skillful, controlled show in season-opener to beat Spain



India scored four goals but it’s the little tricks and flicks; a sneaky run here, a sharp save there that made the team a delight to watch in their FIH Pro League match against Spain on Saturday.



By Mihir Vasavda





Harmanpreet Singh, the captain and the drag-flicker, found his range and scored from two virtually unstoppable shots, one a penalty corner in the 7th minute and a stroke in the 20th. (X/International Hockey Federation)



The sly feints were the first hint that India were ‘in the mood’. The cute dinks over the stick were further evidence of it. The drag-flickers nutmegging goalies, defenders making stealing an artform and players putting their bodies in the line to stop the ball from flying into the net only affirmed that India, the repeat offenders in making low-energy starts, meant business.







Hockey India congratulates Manpreet Singh on completing 350 international caps



Manpreet played his 350th international match when India took on Spain in the Men’s FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24







Bhubaneswar: Hockey India congratulated Manpreet Singh on completing 350 International Caps when India took on Spain in their first match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.







EuroHockey Indoor Championship Women 2024

Berlin (GER)



All times GMT +1



10 Feb 2024 09:00 POL v AUT (Pool B) 1 - 1

10 Feb 2024 10:15 UKR v SUI (Pool B) 4 - 1

10 Feb 2024 11:30 CZE v TUR (Pool A) 6 - 1

10 Feb 2024 12:45 BEL v GER (Pool A) 3 - 5

10 Feb 2024 15:45 CZE v SUI (5th-8th place (M21)) 4 - 0

10 Feb 2024 17:10 UKR v BEL (5th-8th place (M22)) 1 - 4

10 Feb 2024 18:35 POL v ESP (Semifinal 2) 2 - 1

10 Feb 2024 20:00 GER v AUT (Semifinal 1) 7 - 0

10 Feb 2024 21:25 TUR v ITA (9th/10th place) 10 - 7



11 Feb 2024 09:30 SUI v UKR (7th/8th place)

11 Feb 2024 11:00 CZE v BEL (5th/6th place)

11 Feb 2024 12:30 AUT v ESP (3rd/4th place)

11 Feb 2024 14:00 GER v POL (Final)



EuroHockey Indoor Championship II Women 2024

Galway (IRL)



All times GMT



10 Feb 2024 10:30 SWE v SVK (Pool A) 1 - 4

10 Feb 2024 11:45 LTU v CRO (Pool A) 4 - 2

10 Feb 2024 13:00 POR v IRL (Pool A) 1 - 9

10 Feb 2024 16:00 LTU v SWE (Pool A) 4 - 0

10 Feb 2024 17:15 CRO v POR (Pool A) 7 - 2

10 Feb 2024 18:30 SVK v IRL (Pool A) 5 - 5



11 Feb 2024 09:00 CRO v SWE (Pool A)

11 Feb 2024 10:15 POR v SVK (Pool A)

11 Feb 2024 11:30 IRL v LTU (Pool A)



Mikayla Power celebrates



Sweden got things underway on day 2 against Slovakia in the opening game.







By Lucas Ball





Holcombe renew rivalries with leaders Old Georgians match PIC: EVA GILBERT



Mo Mea is hoping Holcombe can pick up where they left off as Phase Two of the Premier Division gets underway on Saturday evening against Old Georgians. Barry Middleton’s side registered nine wins in their 11 Phase One matches, scoring 54 goals and conceding just 12, the best defensive record in the league.







EY Hockey League 2







