Monday 12 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



10 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v NED (RR) 1 - 5

10 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 4 - 1

11 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v AUS (RR) 3 - 4

11 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR) 2 - 2 (4 - 2 SO)

13 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v IRL (RR)

13 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v ESP (RR)

15 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v IRL (RR)

15 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR)

16 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v AUS (RR)

6 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v IRL (RR)



Women

Rourkela, India



All times GMT +5:30



12 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v USA (RR)

12 Feb 2024 19:30 CHN v IND (RR)

14 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v CHN (RR)

14 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v IND (RR)

15 Feb 2024 13:30 AUS v USA (RR)

15 Feb 2024 15:30 NED v CHN (RR)

17 Feb 2024 17:30 USA v CHN (RR)

17 Feb 2024 19:30 AUS v IND (RR)

18 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v NED (RR)

18 Feb 2024 19:30 USA v IND (RR)



India come from behind for shoot-out victory over Netherlands as Aussies down Spain







Lausanne, Switzerland – Two nail-biting encounters provided the Bhubaneswar crowd with plenty of thrilling entertainment as men’s FIH Hockey Pro League action continued at the second mini-tournament of the season on Sunday.







Late winner sees the Kookaburras enter 2024 on top







A late goal from Lachie Sharp proved the difference between the Kookaburras and a stubborn Spanish side, as Blake Govers notched up 150 caps in the green and gold.











India beat defending Champions Netherlands 2-2 (4-2) in a thrilling shootout



Hardik Singh (13') and Captain Harmanpreet Singh (58') scored a goal each in regulation time, while PR Sreejesh made stunning saves in the shootout







Bhubaneswar: Ace goalkeeper PR Sreejesh's heroics in the shootout saw India pull off a thrilling 4-2 shootout win against the defending Champions the Netherlands in their second match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Sunday.







India edges Netherlands in penalty shootout after 2-2 draw



India overcame a 1-2 deficit before winning the penalty shootout 4-2 and taking a bonus point from the contest.



Uthra Ganesan





Hardik Singh scoring a goal against Netherlands in the FIH Pro League. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



A brilliant first half followed by a clumsy and chaoctic second was the story for India before it regained control against the Netherlands in its second FIH Pro League match here on Sunday. The final result, a 2-2 draw, was a reflection of the performance on field.







Warhorses Sreejesh and Harmanpreet help India grab a bonus point against top-ranked Netherlands



S2H Team







Warhorses Sreejesh and Harmanpreet helped India grab a bonus point against top-ranked Netherlands in an FIH Pro League men’s match at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.







Hardik Singh proves to be India’s heartbeat, PR Sreejesh stands tall again as hosts edge out Netherlands in thriller



After a hard-fought 2-2 draw in regulation time, India get the better of the Netherlands in the shootout to finish with a bonus point.



By Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Hardik Singh celebrates after scoring a goal. (PHOTO: Hockey India)



That Hardik Singh is the heartbeat of the Indian men’s hockey team couldn’t have been more evident than on Sunday in Bhubaneswar.







Hockey India congratulates Harmanpreet Singh on completing 200 international caps



Harmanpreet played his 200th international match when India took on the Netherlands in the Men’s FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24







Bhubaneswar: Hockey India congratulated Harmanpreet Singh on completing 200 International Caps when India took on the Netherlands in their second match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.







Harmanpreet Singh plays milestone 200th international match vs the Netherlands



Harmanpreet played a pivotal role in India's Olympic bronze, and Commonwealth Games, Asian Champions Trophy and Asian Games gold medal-winning shows in 2021, 2022 and 2023.





Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh



Indian captain and drag-flicking specialist Harmanpreet Singh completed his 200 international caps for India when the Men in Blue took on the Netherlands in its second match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.







Hockey India congratulates Gurjant Singh on completing 100 international caps



Gurjant played his 100th international match when India took on the Netherlands in the Men’s FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24







Bhubaneswar: Hockey India extended heartfelt congratulations to Gurjant Singh as he achieved the remarkable milestone of completing 100 International Caps during India's riveting encounter against the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24, held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.





EuroHockey Indoor Championship Women 2024

Berlin (GER)



All times GMT +1



11 Feb 2024 09:30 SUI v UKR (7th/8th place) 4 - 8

11 Feb 2024 11:00 CZE v BEL (5th/6th place) 2 - 1

11 Feb 2024 12:30 AUT v ESP (3rd/4th place) 3 - 1

11 Feb 2024 14:00 GER v POL (Final) 3 - 2



EuroHockey Indoor Championship II Women 2024

Galway (IRL)



All times GMT



11 Feb 2024 09:00 CRO v SWE (Pool A) 7 - 4

11 Feb 2024 10:15 POR v SVK (Pool A) 3 - 3

11 Feb 2024 11:30 IRL v LTU (Pool A) 5 - 1



EuroHockey Indoor Championship II, Women: Sunday Feb 11 – Final/ Day 3 Report



IRL Indoor Women beat Luthuania in thrilling finish to take Gold at EuroHockey Indoor Championship II in Galway







Sunday February 11, Galway: Day 3 began in Galway with a pool game between Croatia and Sweden.







Ireland’s indoor hockey stars strike gold in Galway



Thomas Stevely





Ireland's indoor hockey team celebrate in Galway



Ireland struck gold at EuroHockey Indoor Championship II in Galway on Sunday.







Hockey Ireland Domestic Weekend Results Round-Up – Sunday Feb 11



EY Hockey League Women's Division 1 Returns







Three of the four fixtures frozen off in Round 11 were down for decision today, Sunday Feb 11.







Tigers maul Nurinsafi in MHL



By Aftar Singh





Terengganu in action against TNB Thunderbolts (in red) in Sunday's MHL match at National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil. PIC COURTESY OF MHL



KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank outplayed Nurinsafi Sporting 4-1 at the Bertam Stadium today to move up to second in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).







Western Jaguars climb to second spot



By Agnes Makhandia



Western Jaguars Sunday moved to second place in the Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League standings following a 2 - 1 win over Sikh Union Club at the Ere Teacher College, Kakamega Count







Window almost fixed for Hockey India League, no talk about replacing Schopman: Dilip Tirkey



Anish Anand





Dilip Tirkey. Photo by Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images



Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is hopeful the much-anticipated revival of Hockey India League (HIL) will happen this year in December or early next year once the world governing body FIH gives its approval.



