Tuesday 13 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



10 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v NED (RR) 1 - 5

10 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 4 - 1

11 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v AUS (RR) 3 - 4

11 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR) 2 - 2 (4 - 2 SO)

13 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v IRL (RR)

13 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v ESP (RR)

15 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v IRL (RR)

15 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR)

16 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v AUS (RR)

6 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v IRL (RR)



Pool Standings



Women

Rourkela, India



All times GMT +5:30



12 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v USA (RR) 4 - 0

12 Feb 2024 19:30 CHN v IND (RR) 2 - 1

14 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v CHN (RR)

14 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v IND (RR)

15 Feb 2024 13:30 AUS v USA (RR)

15 Feb 2024 15:30 NED v CHN (RR)

17 Feb 2024 17:30 USA v CHN (RR)

17 Feb 2024 19:30 AUS v IND (RR)

18 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v NED (RR)

18 Feb 2024 19:30 USA v IND (RR)



Pool standings



Dutch women notch up another win as China overcome India







The Netherlands women extended their winning run to nine matches this season as FIH Hockey Pro League action moved to Rourkela, India on Monday.







USWNT Falls to Netherlands in FIH Hockey Pro League





ROURKELA, India – In the first match of the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League mini-tournament in Rourkela, India, the No. 12 U.S. Women’s National Team met No. 1 Netherlands. After a scoreless first quarter, the Oranje went on to tally two in the second and one in each of the remaining quarters to defeat USA, 0-4.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team goes down 1-2 against China in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24



Sangita Kumari scored the lone goal for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team







Rourkela: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team started their Rourkela leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 with a 1-2 loss to China. Despite the Indian Women’s Hockey Team taking the lead, a brace from Gu Bingfeng (14’, 53’) helped China win the match 2-1.







India Women go down 1-2 against China



Possession to India, control and game to China—that was the story of the night as the host, after an initial 10-minute period of intense pace and intent gradually slipped behind as China dictated the direction for large parts of the game.



Indian players after their loss against China in the FIH Pro League match. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



It finally came down to a penalty stroke and the scoreline read 2-1 in favour of China as the Indian women’s hockey team began the second leg of its FIH Pro League matches at the Birsa Munda Stadium here with yet another loss on Monday.







China do the double against India



S2H Team







China scripted another turnaround against India. This time in Rourkela where the second mini-tournament, a subset of the FIH Pro League, has moved to after Bhubaneswar.







As Harmanpreet Singh crosses 200-cap milestone, his strike rate remains phenomenal but concerns over back-ups remain



With a goal-scoring record second to none, India skipper key for Paris Olympics prospects but team needs another quality drag-flicker



Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh had a weekend to remember as he marked his 200th senior appearance with a game-saving goal against the Dutch, after a brace against Spain. (PHOTO: Hockey India)



The words of Dutch head coach Jeroen Delmee before the India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match in Bhubaneswar and Hardik Singh after it had one sentiment in common: Harmanpreet Singh is pretty good at what he does.







MHC receives eight applications for national coaching job



A. Arul Selvaraj. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: A. Arul Selvaraj has yet to reapply to continue as the national hockey coach, with four days left for candidates to submit their CVs.







Japan confirm participation in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup



KUALA LUMPUR: Japan are the last team to confirm their participation in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh on May 4-11.







SA Mens Hockey Team named for 13th African Games







Field Hockey returns to the African Games for the first time since Nigeria in 2003. The competition, a non-olympic qualifier will see the best African nations battle it out for the bragging rights. In 2003 it was the Egyptians who earned the gold medal defeating South Africa 3-2 in the final after extra time. That result saw Egypt qualify directly for the 2004 Olympics but South Africa would join them through the FIH Olympic Qualifiers.







SA Womens Squad named for 13th African Games







South Africa first competed in the African Games Hockey contest on return from isolation in 1995. The South African women would win the gold medal in 95, 99 and 2003 without losing a game. Hockey was then removed from the African Games events before it has now been included 21 years later with the South Africans keen to defend their crown.







Scotland women’s squad for three-match series against Spain







Spain will provide opposition for Scotland Women as they get a huge year underway with a three-match test series in Benalmadena.







Reshuffle at the foot of the Women`s Premiership



Glasgow University are beginning to emerge out of the relegation zone in the women`s Premiership after a 1-1 draw with Inverleith.







Hockey Ireland Pathway Traveling Squads Announced



Hockey Ireland Underage Squads Traveling for Match Series against England in Lilleshall



Dublin: Three Ireland representative squads – Under 16 girls, Under 16 boys and Under 18 boys arrived in Lilleshall today to begin a three-match series against England.







England Hockey League 2023/24 Premier Division Weekend 11 Review







The England Hockey League 2023/24 Premier Division got underway again after the winter break as the eleventh weekend saw some exciting matches.







Loreto continue perfect run in ireland







Irish champions Loreto began the second half of their season in storming fashion as they defeated Pegasus 4-2 to make it 11 wins in a row in the EY Hockey League.



