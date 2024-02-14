Wednesday 14 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



10 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v NED (RR) 1 - 5

10 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 4 - 1

11 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v AUS (RR) 3 - 4

11 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR) 2 - 2 (4 - 2 SO)

13 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v IRL (RR) 5 - 0

13 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v ESP (RR) 3 - 0

15 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v IRL (RR)

15 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR)

16 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v AUS (RR)

6 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v IRL (RR)



Santiago del Estero, Argentina



14 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR)

15 Feb 2024 19:00 BEL v GER (RR)

16 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR)

17 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR)

18 Feb 2024 19:00 GER v BEL (RR)

19 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR)



Pool Standings



Women

Rourkela, India



All times GMT +5:30



12 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v USA (RR) 4 - 0

12 Feb 2024 19:30 CHN v IND (RR) 2 - 1

14 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v CHN (RR)

14 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v IND (RR)

15 Feb 2024 13:30 AUS v USA (RR)

15 Feb 2024 15:30 NED v CHN (RR)

17 Feb 2024 17:30 USA v CHN (RR)

17 Feb 2024 19:30 AUS v IND (RR)

18 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v NED (RR)

18 Feb 2024 19:30 USA v IND (RR)



Santiago del Estero, Argentina



14 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR)

15 Feb 2024 21:30 BEL v GER (RR)

16 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v GER (RR)

17 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR)

18 Feb 2024 21:30 GER v BEL (RR)

19 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v GER (RR)



Pool standings



The Dutchmen returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win against Spain in the FIH Pro League here on Tuesday in a game that was as much about patience as aggression.







Ireland took on Australia in Bhubaneswar India in their second ever FIH Pro League match and began well enjoying a share of possession in the opening minutes without carving out any clear cut opportunities. Michael Robson was playing his 150th match for Ireland in this game and Ben Walker was back in the side having missed out on the Olympic Qualification tournament in Valencia through injury. Both sides exchanged long corners early on without any reward. Australia fielded a relatively inexperienced side on this occasion, and it was 0-0 at the end of the first quarter.







Ireland were beaten 5-0 by Australia in their second game in the FIH Pro League in India.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team ready to take on the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24



India will play the Netherlands in their second game of the Rourkela leg on 14th February







Rourkela: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will play their sixth game of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 on 14th February when they take on the Netherlands at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.







Indian Men's Hockey Team looks to continue momentum against Australia in FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24



India will take on Australia in their third FIH Pro League Match on Thursday







Bhubaneswar: The Indian Men's Hockey Team will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Australia in their third match of FIH Pro League 2023/24 at Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Thursday.







Scotland and Spain to meet in EuroHockey and Olympic build-ups



By Nigel Duncan





Heather McEwan in training at Peffermill, The University of Edinburgh Playing Fields PIC: Nigel Duncan



Six University of Edinburgh players and four from Watsonians are included in the 20-strong Scotland squad for a triple-header Test series against Spain in Benalmadena this week as coach Chris Duncan kick-starts his build-up to the EuroHockey qualifiers this summer.







P. Singh Retires After Decorated Career with U.S. Men’s National Team







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a 12-year career with the U.S. Men’s National Team, Paul Singh (Simi Valley, Calif.) has officially announced his retirement from the team. The 30-year-old competed in 101 international matches for Team USA.







MU's Nurmaizatul scores rare double hat-trick in women's MHL



By Aftar Singh





Malaysian University players celebrate their Charity Shield victory at the National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil last week. - Pic by MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian University (MU) hammered Kedah 11-0 to register their second win in the women's Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) today.



