Thursday 15 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



10 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v NED (RR) 1 - 5

10 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 4 - 1

11 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v AUS (RR) 3 - 4

11 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR) 2 - 2 (4 - 2 SO)

13 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v IRL (RR) 5 - 0

13 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v ESP (RR) 3 - 0

15 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v IRL (RR)

15 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR)

16 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v AUS (RR)

6 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v IRL (RR)



Santiago del Estero, Argentina



All times GMT -3



14 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR) 4 - 1

15 Feb 2024 19:00 BEL v GER (RR)

16 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR)

17 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR)

18 Feb 2024 19:00 GER v BEL (RR)

19 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR)



Women

Rourkela, India



All times GMT +5:30



12 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v USA (RR) 4 - 0

12 Feb 2024 19:30 CHN v IND (RR) 2 - 1

14 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v CHN (RR) 2 - 0

14 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v IND (RR) 1 - 0

15 Feb 2024 13:30 AUS v USA (RR)

15 Feb 2024 15:30 NED v CHN (RR)

17 Feb 2024 17:30 USA v CHN (RR)

17 Feb 2024 19:30 AUS v IND (RR)

18 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v NED (RR)

18 Feb 2024 19:30 USA v IND (RR)



Santiago del Estero, Argentina



All times GMT -3



14 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 5 - 0

15 Feb 2024 21:30 BEL v GER (RR)

16 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v GER (RR)

17 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR)

18 Feb 2024 21:30 GER v BEL (RR)

19 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v GER (RR)



Hockeyroos drop China, Dutch women take down India, while Argentina blast Belgium in both affairs







Earlier in the day at the ongoing mini-tournament in Rourkela, India, Australia’s women managed to get the better of China for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics and the Netherlands notched up yet another victory after a fiercely contested encounter with the tenacious Indian side.







Stewart scores again as Hockeyroos defeat China







Grace Stewart's fourth goal in as many matches helped the Hockeyroos claim redemption against China, in a win that saw Alice Arnott put on her second Player of the Match performance of the series.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team goes down 0-1 against the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24



Felice Albers scored the winning goal for the Netherlands







Rourkela: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team lost their second match of the Rourkela leg in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 against the Netherlands 0-1. Felice Albers (27’ minute) scored the match's sole goal to win the encounter for the Netherlands.







Indian women impress against Dutch but pay for missed chances



Indian women’s impressive hockey performance ends in a 1-0 loss to the Netherlands, highlighting scoring difficulties.



Uthra Ganesan





India and the Netherlands women in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Indian women played some of their most impressive hockey in recent times but ended up on the losing side against the Netherlands, going down 1-0 in Rourkela on Wednesday as scoring woes continued.







Valiant India strech the Netherlands, lose 0 - 1



S2H Team







The Netherlands got what they wanted — a stern challenge from India amid partisan support of around 10,000 in the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela on Wednesday. The FIH Pro League women’s result, however, was 1-0 to the World, Olympic, and European champions and holders of the title. But it’s a scoreline that may feel like a draw for the Indian ladies.







After two straight wins, India fancies chances against Australia



India outplayed Spain 4-1 before registering a thrilling 4-2 shootout win -- after a 2-2 scoreline in regulation time -- over defending champion and world number one the Netherlands to begin its season with a bang.





Indian players watch goalkeeper P R Shreejesh save a goal in the shootout against Netherlands in the FIH Hockey PRO League. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu



With its confidence boosted after back-to-back wins, India will fancy its chances against formidable Australia in its third match of the men’s FIH Pro League hockey here on Thursday.







Scotland women lose away to Spain in first test match of 2024







Scotland women lost the first game of their 2024 programme 5-0 against a 7th in the world ranked Spain side, who are on the back of qualifying for the Olympic Games.







Passmore Adds Four to USWNT’s Paris Centralized Training Squad







CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With the start of Paris 2024 Olympic Games just months away, U.S. Women’s National Team head coach David Passmore has strengthened the depth of the centralized training squad by bringing in four additional athletes full-time.







Seven USA Umpires & Technical Staff Appointed to Prominent International 2024





WorldSportPics



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce that seven USA representatives have been appointed as umpires and technical staff to several prominent upcoming international events.







Junior High Performance Staff Selects Athletes to Attend U-21 USWNT March Trial



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a 3-day training camp held in Charlotte, N.C., the women’s Junior High Performance Staff have evaluated and selected the group of athletes that will advance to the U-21 March Selection Camp.







Australia’s Indoor Teams gear up for ‘Big Apple’ USA Tour







A blockbuster 2024 Australian Indoor calendar is well underway following a successful National Championships in January, which saw 122 teams across 5 divisions battle it out for the crown of Australia’s best indoor hockey team.







Azrai scores five as Tenaga hammer 13 goals past Liaoning



By Aftar Singh





Tenaga (in red) in action against China's Liaoning in today's MHL match at National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil. - Pic courtesy from MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional hammered China's Liaoning 13-1 today to register their biggest win in the Malaysia Hockey League at National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil.







England Hockey League 2023/24: Weekend 12 Review







The England Hockey League 2023/24 continued with thrilling action in Division 1 and Conferences across the country. Here's the full round up of both Men's and Women's Leagues from the 12th weekend:







Vote for Toni Marks in the Poligras Magic Skills Awards







South African Hockey5s captain mesmerised crowds in Muscat Oman with her clinical prowess in front of goal netting a remarkable return of 11 goals for the South Africans. One of her goals stood out amongst peers. In the group game Australia, South Africa secured their place with a brilliant win. The outstanding moment of the game came in the 20th minute as Rea Phume’s shot was deflected skywards. Marks instinctively played the ball in the air producing an unstoppable scoop over the keeper and translating South Africa’s domination onto the pitch onto the scoreboard.







Melbourne 1956 Olympic Gold medallist Gurdev Singh Kullar passes away



by Dil Bahra





Gurdev Singh Kullar



Gurdev Singh Kullar who represented India at the Melbourne 1956 Olympic Games, where India won her sixth consecutive Gold Medal, and who captained India at the Jakarta 1962 Asian Games where India won the Silver medal died on 8 February 2024 in Leeds, England.



