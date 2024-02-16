Friday 16 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



10 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v NED (RR) 1 - 5

10 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 4 - 1

11 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v AUS (RR) 3 - 4

11 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR) 2 - 2 (4 - 2 SO)

13 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v IRL (RR) 5 - 0

13 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v ESP (RR) 3 - 0

15 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v IRL (RR) 4 - 2

15 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR) 4 - 6

16 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v AUS (RR)

6 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v IRL (RR)



Santiago del Estero, Argentina



All times GMT -3



14 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR) 4 - 1

15 Feb 2024 19:00 BEL v GER (RR) 0 - 2

16 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR)

17 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR)

18 Feb 2024 19:00 GER v BEL (RR)

19 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR)



Pool Standings



Women

Rourkela, India



All times GMT +5:30



12 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v USA (RR) 4 - 0

12 Feb 2024 19:30 CHN v IND (RR) 2 - 1

14 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v CHN (RR) 2 - 0

14 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v IND (RR) 1 - 0

15 Feb 2024 13:30 AUS v USA (RR) 4 - 0

15 Feb 2024 15:30 NED v CHN (RR) 4 - 2

17 Feb 2024 17:30 USA v CHN (RR)

17 Feb 2024 19:30 AUS v IND (RR)

18 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v NED (RR)

18 Feb 2024 19:30 USA v IND (RR)



Santiago del Estero, Argentina



All times GMT -3



14 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 5 - 0

15 Feb 2024 21:30 BEL v GER (RR) 0 - 3

16 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v GER (RR)

17 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR)

18 Feb 2024 21:30 GER v BEL (RR)

19 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v GER (RR)



Pool standings



Pro League action on full display with six games spanning three cities







FIH Pro League action saw hosts Argentina with a rest day in Santigao del Estero but it was a busy night as Germany swept Belgium in both clashes. The men tallied twice for a 2-0 win over the Red Lions, while in the women’s game a first quarter goal was all that split the teams 41 minutes of play. Two late goals gave Die Danas the 3-0 win and their first three points in 2024 play.







Rosie Malone celebrates 100 as Hockeyroos winning run continues







The Hockeyroos have vaulted to second spot on the FIH Pro League standings, after claiming another 3-points with a dominant 4-0 win over the USA.







Australia Blanks USWNT in Second FIH Hockey Pro League Meeting







ROURKELA, India – In their second match of the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League mini-tournament in Rourkela, India, the No. 12 U.S. Women’s National Team took on No. 2 Australia. Behind a strong first half, the Hockeyroos blanked USA 0-4.







IRL Men acquit themselves well despite loss to Spain in third game of FIH Pro League



IRELAND 2 SPAIN 4







Ninth placed Ireland took on Eighth placed Spain in their third FIH Pro League pool match in Bhubaneswar, India on Thursday. The two sides had played in the recent Olympic Qualifiers tournament in Valencia where Spain had beaten Ireland in the semi-finals.







Spain 4-2 Ireland - Irish suffer third straight defeat





Lee Cole scored for Ireland in the 4-2 Pro League defeat by Spain. Image source, Inpho



Ireland lost their third straight game in the Pro League as they were beaten 4-2 by Spain in India.







Blake Govers double guides Kookaburras to resounding win over India







The Kookaburras have fired a timely warning to their Olympic rivals, with a resounding 6-4 victory over hosts India that saw them go 3 from 3 this season.







Govers fires, Kookaburras beat India in hockey thriller



Ian Chadband



The Kookaburras have earned a magnificent comeback win in a thriller against hosts India, silencing the noisy home fans with a spectacular 6-4 victory in Bhubeneswar.







India goes down 6-4 against Australia



Though India went ahead 4-2 at the break, Australia rallied late to score four goals in the second half and pip the home team by the barest of margins.



Uthra Ganesan





India’s Mandeep Singh scores a goal against Australia in the FIH Hockey Pro League. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



Indian men went down 6-4 to Australia in their FIH Pro League match on Thursday in a game that was enthralling and frustrating in equal measure.







Kookaburras have last laugh in thriller against India



S2H Team







A roller coaster it was but only till halftime. Trailing 2-4 at the interval after shooting to a 2-0 lead two minutes into the match, Australia turned in a performance marked by characteristic aggression but tempered by control. The blend of attributes pulled the rug from under hosts India’s feet enabling the Kookaburras win 6-4 in a men’s match of the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.







India go aerial before crash landing against familiar foes Australia in a crazy match



India's 4-6 defeat against familiar foes Australia had all the elements we are familiar with, and some newer ones too.



By Mihir Vasavda





If India thought they finally found a way to challenge the Aussies, they snuffed it out within minutes. For all the progress India has made, it showed how much ground there is still left to cover. (Hockey India)



The 60 minutes on a breezy night under lights against Australia neatly summarised the 60 years of Indian hockey since they stopped being the world masters. Suffering, comeback, hope before things, eventually, fall apart.







Ireland, India and the Fulton link between their hockey teams



Anish Anand in Bhubaneswar





Craig Fulton (green jacket, middle) speaks to his Ireland players in 2017. Jan Kruger/Getty Images for FIH



Long before he took charge of the Indian men's team, Craig Fulton had made a big impact in the world of hockey -- as the head coach of the Ireland men's team. Almost 10 years ago, Fulton took over the Irish team and produced terrific results, helping them to qualify for the Olympics (2016, Rio) after more than a hundred years and followed it up with World Cup qualification two years later (2018, India) His achievements with the team saw him winning the 2015 FIH Coach of the Year award.







Scotland women edged out away to Spain in excellent contest







A highly entertaining contest saw Scotland women lose 3-1 to Spain in a close second test match of three, in Benalmadena. The young Scots side push the world ranked 7th side all the way following yesterday’s 5-0 defeat.







Kim seems like the right man, but he's not available



By Aftar Singh





Kim Sang Ryul. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: As Malaysia search the world for a coach, South Korean Kim Sang Ryul is in town with China's Liaoning men's and women's teams for the Malaysia Hockey League.







Blue Warriors spoil Liaoning's winning streak



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: PDRM Blue Warriors ended Liaoning's winning streak by beating the China side 1-0 in the women's Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) today.







Wimbledon And Buckingham Begin European Indoor Campaigns







Wimbledon and Buckingham are relishing their role as underdogs as they prepare to make their debuts at the upcoming EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup.







Ireland’s Indoor Hockey Club Champions Three Rock Rovers and Railway Union all set for European Competition



Three Rock head to European Indoor Club Trophy in Plezen







Three Rock Rovers are looking to build on the incredible start to 2024 for Irish hockey when they take on the men’s EuroHockey Club Trophy in Plzeň, Czechia this weekend. They are going for a top two spot which would earn promotion to the top tier of the club game and end a 32-year wait for a male Irish side to compete at that level.







Old Georgians and Surbiton battle to keep winning record in tact





Surbiton are hoping for a bumper crowd under the lights PIC: DEBBIE CHRISTOPHER



The standout heavyweight match in the England Hockey Men’s Premier Division this weekend is undoubtedly Surbiton’s home clash with Old Georgians on Saturday.







Wales Hockey stars aim to encourage more young people into the game





Young Welsh players - the next generation?



Stars of Wales and GB hockey teams delivered an interactive session last week to around 100 school children to mark a new initiative to help grow the game in Wales.







Secret Hockey Coach: Create an environment where your athletes can flourish



Always keep people abreast of what you are thinking as a coach, says our columnist



By Secret Coach





Happy times: Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne with his Indian women's team



As we come through the clouds on a beautiful morning, I see the skyline of another major city coming into view. I won’t tell you which one but safe to say it isn’t cold and the sun is shining. Travel is a necessity in my world — scouting teams, playing matches, playing tournaments and meeting with players — both prospective and current. At the time of writing, my current group is not centralised so seeing people becomes a must.







Standard Procedure Added for Penalty Corners in US High School Field Hockey



Content Courtesy of NFHS







A change in US high school field hockey rules for 2024 establishes a standardized procedure for the starting of penalty corners.







22 candidates complete FIH Academy Level 1 & Level 2 Coaching Courses; 34 candidates enroll for Level 3 Course during FIH Pro League 2023/24





Former Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Rani took part in FIH Academy Level 1 & Level 2 Coaching Courses. She has also enrolled for FIH Academy Level 3 Coaching Course



Bhubaneswar: On the sideline of the ongoing FIH Pro League 2023/24, a notable enhancement in coaching proficiency occurred, with three participants completing the FIH Academy Level 1 Coaching Course and an impressive 20 individuals immersing themselves in the FIH Academy Level 2 Coaching Course. These transformative programs took place in Bhubaneswar from 10th to 12th February, orchestrated through a collaborative effort between the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Hockey India.



