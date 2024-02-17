SAturday 17 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



10 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v NED (RR) 1 - 5

10 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 4 - 1

11 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v AUS (RR) 3 - 4

11 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR) 2 - 2 (4 - 2 SO)

13 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v IRL (RR) 5 - 0

13 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v ESP (RR) 3 - 0

15 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v IRL (RR) 4 - 2

15 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR) 4 - 6

16 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v AUS (RR) 4 - 5

16 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v IRL (RR) 1 - 0



Santiago del Estero, Argentina



All times GMT -3



14 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR) 4 - 1

15 Feb 2024 19:00 BEL v GER (RR) 0 - 2

16 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR) 1 - 1 ( SO 3 - 1)

17 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR)

18 Feb 2024 19:00 GER v BEL (RR)

19 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR)



Pool Standings



Women

Rourkela, India



All times GMT +5:30



12 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v USA (RR) 4 - 0

12 Feb 2024 19:30 CHN v IND (RR) 2 - 1

14 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v CHN (RR) 2 - 0

14 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v IND (RR) 1 - 0

15 Feb 2024 13:30 AUS v USA (RR) 4 - 0

15 Feb 2024 15:30 NED v CHN (RR) 4 - 2

17 Feb 2024 17:30 USA v CHN (RR)

17 Feb 2024 19:30 AUS v IND (RR)

18 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v NED (RR)

18 Feb 2024 19:30 USA v IND (RR)



Santiago del Estero, Argentina



All times GMT -3



14 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 5 - 0

15 Feb 2024 21:30 BEL v GER (RR) 0 - 3

16 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v GER (RR) 3 - 1

17 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR)

18 Feb 2024 21:30 GER v BEL (RR)

19 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v GER (RR)



Pool standings



Kookaburras edge Dutch in thriller, India snub Ireland as Argentina sides celebrate







In Santiago del Estero, a fourth-quarter showdown allowed Argentina to draw level, 1-1, with Germany and go on to take the shootout, 3-1, for the added bonus point. Maico Casella provided the heroics in both cases, scoring a penalty stroke with 43 seconds in the game and the final shootout to seal the extra point. On the women’s side field goals from Maria Campoy and Eugenia Trinchinetti plus a flick from Agustina Gorzelany propelled the Leonas 3-1 over the visiting Germany Die Danas..







Govers and Hayward inspire late comeback over World Number 1's Netherlands







The Kookaburras have shown why they are world number one contenders with a thrilling one-goal win over the top-ranked Netherlands in Bhubaneswar, India.







Gurjant's last-gasp winner helps India edge past Ireland 1-0 in last match of FIH Pro League Bhubaneswar leg



Gurjant Singh (60') was the lone goalscorer in the match. Amir Ali made his Senior National Team debut against Ireland







Bhubaneswar: Gurjant Singh's last-gasp winner helped India cap off the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 Bhubaneswar leg with a narrow 1-0 win over Ireland at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Friday. Gurjant Singh (60') was the lone goalscorer in the match.







IRL Men beaten by last minute India goal in game with lots of positives



IRELAND 0 INDIA 1







It was a last-minute goal that did for Ireland in their fourth game of the Bhubaneswar phase of the FIH Pro League on Friday against India. Playing the hosts in front of a crowd of over 20,000 partisan supporters, at the Kalinga Stadium, was going to be challenging at the best of times but all the more so in the second game in two days at the end of a week of action. Adding extra spice to the game was the fact that India are currently coached by former Ireland coach Craig Fulton whose daughter Milla has been capped at senior level by Ireland at Indoor hockey. And for most of the match it looked as if both coaches had worked out the perfect system to cancel out their opponents. India seemed well able to counter whatever Ireland threw at them in attack and Ireland defended as if their very lives depended on it.







India beats Ireland after Gurjant’s last-minute strike



Indian men’s team ended the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 with a 1-0 win over Ireland at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.



Uthra Ganesan





India's Gurjant Singh (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal against Ireland in the FIH Pro League match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.



India won 1-0 against Ireland in the FIH Pro League on Friday, courtesy a last-minute shot from Gurjant Singh, but it was a game the host would hope to remember and learn a lot from about how much work it still needs to do and forget in terms of the result.







Gurjant Singh's late strike felt brave Ireland



S2H Team







Gurjant Singh, playing withdrawn these days, came to the fore with a last-minute strike to break a goalless deadlock and Irish hearts in an FIH Pro League men’s match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Collecting the ball on top of the circle, he slammed home past Irish goalkeeper Jamie Carr to fetch India full points a day after a gutting defeat to Australia.







Ireland 0-1 India - Irish suffer late defeat as wait for first win goes on





Gurjant Singh scored a late winner for India.



Ireland's wait for a first win in the Pro League continues as they fell to an agonising late defeat by hosts India in Bhubaneswar.







Craig Fulton’s vision of control over chaos is a work in progress as India edge out Ireland



‘Control’ is not commonly associated with Indian hockey, on the field and off it. But it remains at the core of what coach Craig Fulton wants Harmanpreet Singh & Co to embrace.



By Mihir Vasavda





The likes of Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands play with the confidence that at some point, India will make at least one mistake which will give them a chance to land a killer blow.



Ned was just a nickname until it became a motivation mantra of sorts that could well be plastered on the walls inside the dressing room. Ned – Never Ending Dream.







Preview: Indian Women’s Hockey Team prepped to take on Australia and the United States of America in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24



India will play Australia and the United States of America in their last two games of the Rourkela leg on 17th and 18th February respectively







Rourkela: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will play their final two games of the Rourkela leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 on 17th and 18th February when they take on Australia and the United States of America respectively at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.







Close contest sees Scotland women lose 2-1 away to Spain







Scotland women put in an exceptional third performance in a three-match series away to Spain, but lost 2-1 through a late goal.







Former coaches Arul, Sarjit and Dharmaraj apply for Speedy Tigers' job



By Aftar Singh





A. Arul Selvaraj has applied to return as the national men's hockey coach despite the Speedy Tigers' failure to qualify for this year's Paris Olympics.



KUALA LUMPUR: A. Arul Selvaraj has applied to return as the national men's hockey coach despite the Speedy Tigers' failure to qualify for this year's Paris Olympics.







Wildcats miss out on the odd goal in 15 in Euros



GAME 1: WESTERN WILDCATS 7-8 VINNITSA (UKRAINE)







Despite a great contest it would not have been the start that Western Wildcats` coach Vishal Marwaha would have wanted. His charges were three up at the interval and seemed to be purring along nicely, but then the wheels seemed to come off and Vinnitsa finally claimed the five points with a belated goal for an 8-7 victory.







Western Wildcats men in Europe along with Scottish Premiership action at home



Western Wildcats men head for Plzen in the Czech Republic on EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy business on the back of retaining the indoor Scottish championship with a 5-2 win over Inverleith in last weekend`s final – so the confidence is high in the Auchenhowie camp, especially as they went through the entire campaign undefeated.







‘You have not seen the best of Grange yet’



By Nigel Duncan





Grange after beating The University of Edinburgh in November.



Grange men celebrated at the final whistle which confirmed a 3-1 win over The University of Edinburgh in a key Scottish Premiership game as the Capital combine bid to defend the title.







England Hockey League 2023/24 Premier Division Weekend 12 Preview







Action from the Women's and Men's England Hockey Premier Division continues and Rod Gilmour from the Hockey Paper has previewed all the action ahead.







Jang delivers double blast for Tenaga



By Aftar Singh





Tenaga's Jang Jong Hyun celebrates with his teammates during the match against Nurinsafi Sporting.



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional outplayed Nurinsafi Sporting 5-1 today to move to the top of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).







Who will blink first? Jaguars, Butali fight for league title



By Agnes Makhandia



The destiny of Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League title could be settled this weekend at the City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi.







Netherlands hockey club players to land in Pakistan tomorrow



After a hiatus of 22 years, European hockey players are poised to step on Pakistani soil as a renowned Dutch hockey club is scheduled to arrive in Lahore on Sunday.



