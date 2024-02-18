Sunday 18 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Santiago del Estero, Argentina



All times GMT -3



14 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR) 4 - 1

15 Feb 2024 19:00 BEL v GER (RR) 0 - 2

16 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR) 1 - 1 ( SO 3 - 1)

17 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR) 3 - 4

18 Feb 2024 19:00 GER v BEL (RR)

19 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR)



Rourkela, India



All times GMT +5:30



19 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v NED (RR)

19 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v ESP (RR)

21 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v AUS (RR)

21 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR)

22 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v AUS (RR)

22 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v ESP (RR)

24 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v IRL (RR)

24 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR)

25 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v NED (RR)

25 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v IRL (RR)



Pool Standings



Women

Rourkela, India



All times GMT +5:30



12 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v USA (RR) 4 - 0

12 Feb 2024 19:30 CHN v IND (RR) 2 - 1

14 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v CHN (RR) 2 - 0

14 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v IND (RR) 1 - 0

15 Feb 2024 13:30 AUS v USA (RR) 4 - 0

15 Feb 2024 15:30 NED v CHN (RR) 4 - 2

17 Feb 2024 17:30 USA v CHN (RR) 0 - 2

17 Feb 2024 19:30 AUS v IND (RR) 0 - 1

18 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v NED (RR)

18 Feb 2024 19:30 USA v IND (RR)



Santiago del Estero, Argentina



All times GMT -3



14 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 5 - 0

15 Feb 2024 21:30 BEL v GER (RR) 0 - 3

16 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v GER (RR) 3 - 1

17 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 2 - 0

18 Feb 2024 21:30 GER v BEL (RR)

19 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v GER (RR)



Pool standings



Live scores



FIH Match Centre



An outstanding performance from a young side gave the Belgium men their first points of the season after a massive 4-3 win over Argentina in Santiago del Estero. On the women’s side the Leonas put two second-half goals past Belgium to secure their third win of this mini-tournament.







Vandana Katariya scores the lone goal of the match. Sangita Kumari plays her 50th international match







Rourkela: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team defeated Australia 1-0 in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 (Women) to bring up their second win of the tournament. The only goal of the match came from Vandana Katariya (34’) in the third quarter.







It's been 30 years since Katrina Powell debuted for the Hockeyroos, but the additional motivation was not enough to push the side over the stubborn host nation.







Indian women’s hockey team stunned Australia 1-0 to register its second win of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 campaign in Rourkela on Saturday.





FILE PHOTO: India’s Vandana Katariya. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



Indian women registered only their 2nd win the FIH Pro League this season on Saturday but the 1-0 win against formidable Australia here was more than just avenging the loss in the first leg in Bhubaneswar.







S2H Team







India’s women’s team did an encore of their 2020 Tokyo Olympic win over Australia much to the ecstasy of thousands of their fans at Birsa Munda stadium in Rourkela on Saturday.







The result on Saturday night in Rourkela doesn't change what happened in Ranchi at the Olympic Qualifiers, but India defeated Australia 1-0 once more, winning only for the second time in the ongoing FIH Pro League season.



By Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya give India reasons to smile after all as India upset world No 3 Australia. (Hockey India)



Just the mention of India 1-0 Australia is enough for hockey fans to have warm memories. When the women’s team stunned the mighty Hockeyroos at the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals before – heartbreakingly – finishing fourth, they were the toast of the Indian sporting community. That day also came up a lot recently, in more wistful fashion, as Savita Punia and Co missed their flight to Paris for the 2024 edition.







Hockey Ireland Domestic Weekend Results Round-Up – Saturday Feb 17



EY Hockey League Division 1 Women







CATHOLIC INSTITUTE 0 LORETO 3



Loreto made it 12 wins from 12 outings in the EYHL Women’s Division in this game at Rosbrien. Sarah Torrans gave the visitors the lead in the 7th minute converting a penalty corner. It remained 1-0 at half-time. It looked like it was going to remain a tight game until two late goals in the final quarter. Rachel Kelly from open play on the hour mark made it 2-0 with a goal from open play and Síofra O’Brien in the final minute sealed the win to make the final score 3-0. Loreto increased their lead at the top of the table following the result from our next match







QNET Phoenix on course for WMHL crown



By Aftar Singh





Pic courtesy from MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Newcomers QNET Phoenix outplayed MSP-PHP-SSNP 6-2 to register their fifth win in the women's Malaysia Hockey League (WMHL) today.



