Monday 19 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Santiago del Estero, Argentina



All times GMT -3



14 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR) 4 - 1

15 Feb 2024 19:00 BEL v GER (RR) 0 - 2

16 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR) 1 - 1 ( SO 3 - 1)

17 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR) 3 - 4

18 Feb 2024 19:00 GER v BEL (RR) 3 - 2

19 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR)



Rourkela, India



All times GMT +5:30



19 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v NED (RR)

19 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v ESP (RR)

21 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v AUS (RR)

21 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR)

22 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v AUS (RR)

22 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v ESP (RR)

24 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v IRL (RR)

24 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR)

25 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v NED (RR)

25 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v IRL (RR)



Pool Standings



Women

Rourkela, India



All times GMT +5:30



12 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v USA (RR) 4 - 0

12 Feb 2024 19:30 CHN v IND (RR) 2 - 1

14 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v CHN (RR) 2 - 0

14 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v IND (RR) 1 - 0

15 Feb 2024 13:30 AUS v USA (RR) 4 - 0

15 Feb 2024 15:30 NED v CHN (RR) 4 - 2

17 Feb 2024 17:30 USA v CHN (RR) 0 - 2

17 Feb 2024 19:30 AUS v IND (RR) 0 - 1

18 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v NED (RR) 1 - 3

18 Feb 2024 19:30 USA v IND (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 1 - 2)



Santiago del Estero, Argentina



All times GMT -3



14 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 5 - 0

15 Feb 2024 21:30 BEL v GER (RR) 0 - 3

16 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v GER (RR) 3 - 1

17 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 2 - 0

18 Feb 2024 21:30 GER v BEL (RR) 3 - 1

19 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v GER (RR)



Pool standings



Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Jansen triple is Dutch delight, India take bonus over USA, as Germany drop both Belgium sides







Three goals on the game’s opening three penalty corners gave the German men a 3-2 win over a young but spirited Belgium side on the penultimate day of the mini-tournament in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. Die Danas put away the Belgium Red Panthers 3-1 in women’s play, despite Germany having ample more chances than the scoreline would imply.







Kershaw magic not enough to undo Dutch hat-trick







The Hockeyroos have signed off on their opening FIH Pro League tour to India with a much-improved result over the high-flying world number one, Netherlands.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team defeats United States 1-1 (2-1) in thrilling shootout of FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 to earn a bonus point



Deepika scored a goal in regulation time for India, while Savita made outstanding saves in the shootout







Rourkela: India's Captain and seasoned custodian, Savita, exhibited heroic prowess in the shootout and guided her team to a thrilling shootout victory 2-1 against the USA after the game was locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation time in their final match of the Rourkela leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Sunday.







USWNT Earns FIH Hockey Pro League Point But Drops Shootout to India







ROURKELA, India – In front of a sold out stadium that brought an element of energy, hosts No. 9 India welcomed No. 13 U.S. Women’s National Team in their final game of the India leg of the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League mini-tournament in Rourkela, India. After India scored, USA fought back to even the match in regulation. In the shootout, the United Eagles opened with a goal but couldn’t tally anymore as they fell, 1-2, but earned a point in the standings.







Savita stands tall against USA in shootout



S2H Team







Savita Punia stepped up again to help India finish their home stretch of the FIH Pro League on a high. She brought her vast experience and prowess to bear in a shootout to win a bonus point for her team at the expense of the USA after regulation time ended 1-1 at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela on Sunday.







India women defeat USA via shootout



India prevailed 2-1 in the shootout after the regulation period ended in a 1-1 stalemate, with India scoring in the 19th minute through drag-flicker Deepika Kumari and the US equalising through Ashley Sessa in the 45th minute.





Indian players celebrate after scoring goal against USA in the Bhubaneswar-leg of FIH Pro League. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



A day after upsetting World No. 3 Australia, India women once again played an entertaining and fast-paced brand of hockey to defeat the United States (US) 2-1 via shootout in an FIH Pro League match here on Sunday.







India’s women hockey coach hits out: ‘Didn’t feel like I was valued or respected by Hockey India’



Former Olympic gold medallist and current India coach Janneke Schopman also says men's team got preferential treatment and that dealing with Hockey India officials is 'very hard.'



By Mihir Vasavda





India coach Janneke Schopman (via Hockey India)



Lamenting that ‘this country is extremely difficult for a woman’, the first female to coach the Indian hockey team broke down as she opened up about the day-to-day challenges she has faced in her two-and-a-half years in the job.







Preview: Indian Men’s Hockey Team keen to take on Spain in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24



India will begin the Rourkela leg with a match against Spain on 19th February







Rourkela: The Indian Men's Hockey Team are set to face Spain in the first match of the Rourkela leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 on Monday at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. India emerged victorious 4-1 the last time they faced Spain in the Bhubaneswar leg.







India hockey coach Craig Fulton interview: ‘We can do something special, but we are not the best team in the world, not there yet’



In an interview with The Indian Express, Craig Fulton talks about his efforts to understand the country’s culture, shaping up for the Olympics, why he roped in Paddy Upton to help, and whether he will be traveling to Paris.



By Mihir Vasavda





After playing an influential role in the rise of Ireland and Belgium, the South African is now tasked with ensuring India’s growth story continues after the team won the bronze at the Tokyo Games.



Indian men’s hockey team head coach Craig Fulton spends his weekends playing golf. And the weekdays – every waking second of it – are spent plotting the path to the podium at the Paris Olympics in July-August.







Pro League matches are vital for Paris Olympics preparations: India coach Fulton



India has played four matches in the Pro League so far, winning three (against Spain, Netherlands, and Ireland) and losing one against Australia.





Indian men’s team head coach Craig Fulton attending a press conference in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton on Sunday said the ongoing FIH Pro League matches are vital to his team’s preparation for the Paris Olympics scheduled for July-August.







Indonesia's technical director Dharmaraj eyes Malaysian coaching job



By Aftar Singh





Dharmaraj is currently the technical director of the Indonesian national hockey team, and his contract with them is from 2020 to 2025. BERNAMA FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: K. Dharmaraj, who feels he has a proven track record, has applied for the post of head coach of the national men's hockey team.







Wales Captain Luke Hawker announces International Retirement







After more than a decade of international hockey, Welsh international and Men’s Senior Captain Luke Hawker has made the decision to retire from international hockey.







Captain Luke Hawker exits Welsh international hockey on a high





Luke Hawker, right, has been part of Wales' rise PIC: World Sport Pics



Welsh international and Men’s Senior Captain Luke Hawker has made the decision to retire from international hockey after more than a decade of international hockey,







Wales captain Luke Hawker retires from international hockey





Luke Hawker of Wales battles for possession with Paul-Philipp Kaufmann of Germany during the Euro Hockey Championships. Image source, Getty Images



Wales captain Luke Hawker has announced his retirement from international hockey.







Mixed fortunes for Western Wildcats men in Europe and big results in the Scottish Premiership



EUROHOCKEY INDOOR CLUB TROPHY GAME 2: WESTERN WILDCATS 3-2 COPENHAGEN (DENMARK)



A win was required and a win was delivered in Wildcats’ second game of the day against Danish champions Copenhagen. Wildcats clawed their way to a 3-2 victory.







Tenaga thrash Armed Forces 15-1 in MHL



By Aftar Singh





PIC CREDIT TO MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional crushed Armed Forces 15-1 for their biggest win in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) at the Education Ministry Turf today.







Hockey Ireland Domestic Weekend Results Round-Up – Sunday Feb 18



EY Hockey League Division 1 Women







CATHOLIC INSTITUTE 2-2 ULSTER ELKS



Ulster Elks were the visitors to Rosbrien for Catholic Institute’s second game of their double homer weekend in the EYHL Women’s Division 1.







Loreto make it 12 Hockey League wins out of 12



Goals from Sarah Torrans, Rachel Kelly and Síofra O’Brien wrapped up their win in Rosbrien



Mary Hannigan



Loreto’s procession towards the EY Hockey League title shows no sign of abating, their 3-0 victory away to Catholic Institute on Saturday making it 12 wins out of 12 in the campaign so far, lifting them 14 points clear of second-placed Railway Union.







Western Jaguars win to take title race to final day



By Agnes Makhandia



Western Jaguars Sunday beat former champions Kenya Police at the City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi to take the Kenya Hockey Union Men's Premier League title race down to the wire.



