Tuesday 20 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Santiago del Estero, Argentina



All times GMT -3



14 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR) 4 - 1

15 Feb 2024 19:00 BEL v GER (RR) 0 - 2

16 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR) 1 - 1 ( SO 3 - 1)

17 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR) 3 - 4

18 Feb 2024 19:00 GER v BEL (RR) 3 - 2

19 Feb 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 4 - 3)



Rourkela, India



All times GMT +5:30



19 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v NED (RR) 1 - 2

19 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 8 - 7)

21 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v AUS (RR)

21 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR)

22 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v AUS (RR)

22 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v ESP (RR)

24 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v IRL (RR)

24 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR)

25 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v NED (RR)

25 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v IRL (RR)



Pool Standings



Women

Rourkela, India



All times GMT +5:30



12 Feb 2024 17:30 NED v USA (RR) 4 - 0

12 Feb 2024 19:30 CHN v IND (RR) 2 - 1

14 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v CHN (RR) 2 - 0

14 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v IND (RR) 1 - 0

15 Feb 2024 13:30 AUS v USA (RR) 4 - 0

15 Feb 2024 15:30 NED v CHN (RR) 4 - 2

17 Feb 2024 17:30 USA v CHN (RR) 0 - 2

17 Feb 2024 19:30 AUS v IND (RR) 0 - 1

18 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v NED (RR) 1 - 3

18 Feb 2024 19:30 USA v IND (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 1 - 2)



Santiago del Estero, Argentina



All times GMT -3



14 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 5 - 0

15 Feb 2024 21:30 BEL v GER (RR) 0 - 3

16 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v GER (RR) 3 - 1

17 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 2 - 0

18 Feb 2024 21:30 GER v BEL (RR) 3 - 1

19 Feb 2024 21:30 ARG v GER (RR) 0 - 2



Pool standings



India, Argentina men take shootout bonuses, Dutch edge Ireland as Leonas fall to Die Danas







On the final day in Santiago del Estero, Argentina and Germany couldn’t break a 2-2 deadlock and headed to a shootout for the second time in the mini-tournament. Lucas Martinez scored the winner for the Leones to take the bonus point with a 4-3 shootout result. Two first-half goals and a solid defensive performance gave the German women a 2-0 win over the Leonas, their first win over Argentina in the teams’ last eight matchups.







IRL Men narrowly lose to the Netherlands in Rourkela after strong performance



NETHERLANDS 2 IRELAND 1







Ireland commenced their second round of games at Rourkela India with one of the toughest possible opponents. Last week when the two sides met in Bhubanswar the Dutch had won by 5 goals to 1 which in no way was a reflection on how well Ireland performed on the day. Could the improved performances from the latter end of week one spill over into week two? That was the target for the coaching staff in today’s game.







Ireland suffer fifth straight loss as Netherlands secure 2-1 win





Jip Janssen's two penalty corners secured the Netherlands a 2-1 win after Matthew Nelson had put Ireland ahead in India. Image source, Getty Images



Ireland suffered a fifth straight loss in the Pro League as they were beaten 2-1 by the world's number one side, the Netherlands.







Indian beat Spain 2-2 (8-7) in shootout of FIH Hockey Pro League



Jarmanpreet Singh (1’) and Abhishek (35’) scored a goal each in regulation time







Rourkela: PR Sreejesh’s heroics in the shootout saw India pull off a thrilling 8-7 shootout win against Spain in their fifth match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Monday.







Honours split but India pip Spain for bonus point



S2H Team







India started and ended their FIH Pro League match against Spain on Monday on a high.



Drawing first blood in the first minute through Jarmanpreet Singh and winning a bonus point from a victory in a sudden-death shootout with goalkeeping icon Sreejesh’s save, the hosts thrilled the partisan crowd that thronged the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.







‘The confidence in the camp is quite high,’ says Indian Men’s Hockey Team Midfielder Hardik Singh



India will take on the Netherlands on the 21st February at 1930hrs IST







Rourkela: The Indian Men's Hockey Team is showcasing an impressive performance at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24, securing victories in two out of their five games within regulation time. They displayed their resilience with shootout triumphs against formidable opponents, the Netherlands 2-2 (4-2 SO) and Spain 2-2 (8-7 SO), earning valuable bonus points. Their solitary defeat came at the hands of Australia.







Ahead of Paris Olympics, why Indian hockey team coach Craig Fulton is trying to assemble team of 10 ‘aloos’ and a ‘keeper



Indian hockey team held on for a draw against Spain at the Pro League on Monday, but beyond results, Fulton is getting Indian players to adapt to multiple positions on the pitch.



By Mihir Vasavda





A centre-half, Manpreet Singh has played as a defender and an attacking midfielder in the Indian hockey team recently. (PHOTO: Hockey India)



In his typical self-effacing manner, Manpreet Singh once said, in a lighter vein, that he is called aloo by his teammates. One of the fittest players in the world, Manpreet was referred to as a humble potato for a simple reason: the utility factor. He could be used anywhere on the field, in any shape the team plays.







New coach for Speedy Tigers by Feb 29



By Aftar Singh





By the end of this month, Malaysian hockey fans will know who will take over the underperforming national men’s team. - Pic courtesy from MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: By the end of this month, Malaysian hockey fans will know who will take over the underperforming national men's team.







Hockey coach says India 'extremely difficult for women'



From poor pay to lack of training grounds and media coverage women athletes in India have long faced inequality







India women's hockey coach and former Olympic gold medallist Janneke Schopman has hit out at the gender disparity in the country, both in sport and society more widely.







India women's hockey coach Janneke Schopman hits out at differential treatment towards her, team



Janneke Schopman took over from Sjoerd Marijne as the head coach of the India women’s hockey team





India women's hockey coach Janneke Schopman during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers. Image: Adimazes



India women’s hockey coach Janneke Schopman highlighted how she and the team has been handed out differential treatment from their male counterparts. Two-and-a-half-years into her job in India, she talked about being ‘undervalued’, feeling ‘alone’ and even considered quitting at one point.







What did hockey coach Janneke Schopman say about India? Will she continue as women's team coach?



Rahul Iyer





Getty Images



Last month, the Indian women's hockey team failed to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, after finishing fourth in the qualifying tournament on home turf in Ranchi.







India women's hockey coach Janneke Schopman unlikely to get extension after failure to qualify for Paris Olympics





Janneke Schopman's contract with the India women's hockey team is set to expire in July this year. (PTI)



New Delhi: Indian women’s hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman’s days are numbered as she is unlikely to get an extension after her contract expires in July this year for failing to produce results, including the side’s failure to qualify for the Paris Olympics.







Hollie Pearne-Webb on recovery path in bid to reach Paris 2024 Olympics





Hollie Pearne-Webb with her GB Hockey team-mates in Valencia COPYRIGHT WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Hollie Pearne-Webb says she is on the “road to recovery” after stating that her domestic hockey season with Wimbledon women is over as she bids to get fit for the Olympic summer.







SoftCo Extends Partnership with Hockey Ireland to end of 2025



Olympians Katie Mullan and David Harte comment on their short term goals as well as the continued rise of Irish International Hockey







Dublin: SoftCo, the global leader in Procure-to-Pay, today announced the extension of its lead sponsorship for the Ireland Women’s and Men’s Senior Hockey teams and the Ireland U21 development squads to the end of 2025. SoftCo will also extend its support for the ‘Goalie Club’, which is supporting the development of the next generation of world class Goalkeepers and Coaches with digital training content.







A final win for Western Wildcats at Euros and wins also for Dundee Wanderers and GHK in Premiership



Western Wildcats finished on a winning note with a narrow 6-5 victory over Swedish champions Roslagens, but it took a last gasp strike by Andrew McConnell to secure the triumph.







Dutch club team reaches Lahore



The visiting squad attended net practice session at the National Hockey Stadium



By Abdul Mohi Shah





Talking to the media upon arrival, Team Manager Ton Langenhuijsen said that for a long time, Dutch clubs have been planning to visit Pakistan. - File/GeoSuper



ISLAMABAD: Holland’s top hockey club Bully Men 1 became the first recognised international team to visit Pakistan in the last 21 years as the club team touched down in Lahore on Sunday morning.







Olympian Khawaja Junaid urges Maryam Nawaz to prioritize hockey



LAHORE - Former hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid has urged the Chief Minister Punjab desig­nate Maryam Nawaz to put sports and revival of nation­al sport hockey on top of her agenda when she takes oath of the office of the Chief Minister Punjab.







Meet the teenage world stone skimming champion with a budding Scottish hockey career



By Laura Howard





Finn Dower is arms aloft after powering his way to the world title PIC: Supplied



In 2023, Finn Dower won the World Stone Skimming Championship on the isle of Easdale in the Scottish Hebrides. He has found this rather unusual skill has brought advantageous side effects for his budding hockey career.



