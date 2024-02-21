Wednesday 21 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League
Men
Rourkela, India
All times GMT +5:30
19 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v NED (RR) 1 - 2
19 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 8 - 7)
21 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v AUS (RR)
21 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR)
22 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v AUS (RR)
22 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v ESP (RR)
24 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v IRL (RR)
24 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR)
25 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v NED (RR)
25 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v IRL (RR)
Pool Standings
Live scores
FIH Match Centre
India looks to continue recent domination over table leader Netherlands
India, led by drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh has won two out of its five games in regulation time. India’s resilience saw it defeat the Dutch and Spain in shootouts earning it bonus points.
Bhubaneswar: Indian hockey team celebrating against Ireland in the FIH Pro League | Photo Credit: PTI
The Indian men’s hockey team would look to continue its recent domination over the Netherlands with an outright win when the two sides meet in the return leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Wednesday.
Paris Olympics: Two goalkeepers, one spot and a selection headache for Indian hockey team
PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak have alternated quarters and fed off of each other's strengths, but due to the squad restrictions at an Olympics, only one will be able to represent India in July.
By Mihir Vasavda
PR Sreejesh has retirement plans. Krishan Pathak is eyeing succession. Together, they form the most formidable goalkeeping pair India have had in more than a decade. (Hockey India)
PR Sreejesh has retirement plans. But he has no reason to walk into the sunset just yet.
Dharmaraj frontrunner for Speedy Tigers hot seat
By Aftar Singh
Former internationals K. Dharmaraj (right) and Sarjit Singh are among the four candidates shortlisted for the coaching position of the national men’s hockey team. - NSTP file pic
KUALA LUMPUR: Former internationals K. Dharmaraj and Sarjit Singh are among the four candidates shortlisted for the coaching position of the national men's hockey team.
Hockey Ireland Junior Age squads return from recent successful England series
Dublin: Ireland U16 Boys, U16 girls and U18 boys each completed a three-game series with England last week on their three-day visit starting Tuesday February 13. Here’s a summary of how the games went.
Gender inequality in Indian hockey
By Raúl Daffunchio Picazo
Being a woman and playing hockey in India is very unequal. GETTY IMAGES
Janneke Schopman, coach of the Indian women's hockey team and a former Olympic gold medallist, has criticised gender inequality in the country, both in sport and in society in general.
Alex Danson-Bennett MBE To Be Appointed England Hockey President
Alex Danson-Bennett MBE is set to assume the role of England Hockey President when she stands unopposed at this year’s AGM on March 12, 2024.
Jyoti Chhetri looks to rise up the order in women's hockey to save home from demolition
Jyoti Chhetri represented India against USA in the FIH Pro League in Rourkela - just two kilometres away from her home in Panposh neighbourhood.
Jyoti Chhetri during the India-USA match in the FIH Pro League. Image: Adimazes/Hockey India
Jyoti Chhetri impressed the home crowd in Rourkela during the Women’s FIH Pro League encounter against USA. Also in attendance at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium were her parents, less than two kilometres from their home in Panposh.