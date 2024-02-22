Thursday 22 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League
Men
Rourkela, India
All times GMT +5:30
19 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v NED (RR) 1 - 2
19 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 8 - 7)
21 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v AUS (RR) 1 - 4
21 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 2 - 4)
22 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v AUS (RR)
22 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v ESP (RR)
24 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v IRL (RR)
24 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR)
25 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v NED (RR)
25 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v IRL (RR)
Dutch edge India in shootout as Kookaburras trounce Red Sticks
Australia’s men extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a convincing victory over Spain as FIH Hockey Pro League action continued in Rourkela, India on Wednesday.
Kookaburras dominate Spain to remain unbeaten in 2024
A 4-1 win for the Kookaburras saw them move to second place on the FIH Pro League table and - despite only playing half as many matches - only 5 points behind the world number one Netherlands side.
Indian Men’s Hockey Team goes down against the Netherlands 1-1 (2-4) in shootout of FIH Hockey Pro League
Hardik Singh (38’) scored the lone goal for India in regulation time
Rourkela: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team went down against the Netherlands in the shootout (2-4) in their sixth match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 after the game was locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation time, here, at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. In the shootout, Araijeet Singh Hundal and Lalit Kumar were on target for India, while Jorrit Croon, Thierry Brinkman, Duco Telgenkamp and Joep de Mol were on target for the Netherlands.
Dutch grab bonus point after thriller with India
S2H Team
The Netherlands prevented the decibels from reaching a crescendo with a shootout win over India in an FIH Pro League men’s match in Rourkela on Wednesday. Playing India in the Birsa Munda cauldron, the defending champions drew the high-voltage encounter 1-1 before clinching the tie-breaker 4-2 to pick up a bonus point they lost in the first meeting in Bhubaneswar.
India loses 2-4 to Netherlands in shootout after stalemate
In its first leg match in Bhubaneswar, India had defeated the Netherlands 4-2 in shootout after a 2-2 stalemate in regulation time.
File Photo: Indian hockey team in the FIH Hockey PRO League | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu
India lost 2-4 against the Netherlands in shootout after its return leg FIH Pro League match ended in a 1-1 draw here on Wednesday.
‘It has been a surreal experience,’ says Indian Men’s Hockey Team Forward Araijeet Singh Hundal
The 20-year-old was on the target during the shootout against the Netherlands
Rourkela: The Indian Men's Hockey Team have had a pretty good outing in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 so far with two wins in regulation time, two wins in shootout, one loss in regulation time and a loss to the Netherlands in shootout that took place on 21st February.
Hockey World Cup 2026: FIH reverses decision on waterless pitches
Muscat, Oman staged the first ever FIH Hockey5s World Cup
Danger and an inconsistent dry pitch led to world hockey bosses cancelling plans for the 2026 men’s and women’s World Cup to be played on waterless artificial turf.
Dharmaraj willing to take coaching job even if he has to start from scratch to lift Speedy Tigers out of the doldrums
By Aftar Singh
K. Dharmaraj is prepared to take on the mission of rebuilding the national men’s hockey team if hired as the head coach. -NSTP file pic
KUALA LUMPUR: K. Dharmaraj is prepared to take on the mission of rebuilding the national men's hockey team if hired as the head coach.
Field Hockey Canada Announces Women’s National Team for the Indoor Pan American Cup
Experienced Team Canada ready to take on competition in Calgary
Field Hockey Canada is excited to announce the roster for the Canadian Indoor Women’s National Team set to compete on home turf at the upcoming Indoor Pan American Cup in Calgary, Alberta.
Azrai scores five as Tenaga thrash KL City 13-0
By Aftar Singh
KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional lead the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) standings after a dominating 13-0 victory over newcomers KL City at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Wednesday.
Dutch hockey club beats HEC 4-3 in 2nd match
LAHORE - Netherland’s OHC Bully hockey club team defeated Higher Education Commission (HEC) team by a thin margin of 4-3 in the second match to level the 3-match series at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.
Hockey Ireland Weekend Domestic Fixtures Preview: Saturday February 24, Sunday 25th
It’s another busy weekend in the EY Hockey League.
Watsonians in EuroHockey top flight while at home it is the Scottish Cup quarter-finals
EUROHOCKEY INDOOR CLUB CUP
Watsonians` head coach Keith Smith is under no illusions about the task ahead for his charges at the EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup in Alanya (Turkey) – they are up against the top sides in Europe.
Champions Crowned at the 2024 U-14 Girls & Co-Ed NIT
Credit Connor Hollinger
LANCASTER, Pa. – After four days full of competition, the U-14 Girls & Co-Ed division of the 2024 National Indoor Tournament (NIT), presented by YOLO Sportswear, has concluded. The tournament at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. was a great start to three weekends of top indoor competition.