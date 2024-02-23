Friday 23 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Rourkela, India



All times GMT +5:30



19 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v NED (RR) 1 - 2

19 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 8 - 7)

21 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v AUS (RR) 1 - 4

21 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 2 - 4)

22 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v AUS (RR) 1 - 4

22 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v ESP (RR) 4 - 3

24 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v IRL (RR)

24 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR)

25 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v NED (RR)

25 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v IRL (RR)



Dutch withstand Spanish comeback as Kookaburras down Ireland







The top two sides in the men’s standings were both in action as FIH Hockey Pro League action continued in Rourkela, India on Thursday.







Kookaburras ascend Pro League table with sixth straight win







The Kookaburras are striking distance away from taking top spot on the FIH Pro League standings after securing another perfect 3-point victory in India, this time over League newcomers Ireland.







IRL Men eventually overcome by Australia second half powerhouse performance



AUSTRALIA 4 IRELAND 1







Australia took on Ireland in the sixth fixture of the India phase of the FIH Pro League in Rourkela today. The table toppers eventually overcame a game Ireland team with a powerhouse second half performance to win by 4 goals to 1.







Ireland beaten by Australia to suffer sixth consecutive defeat in tournament





Ireland are still searching for their first win in the Pro League. Image source, Ireland Hockey



Ireland suffered their sixth consecutive defeat in the Pro League as they were beaten 4-1 by Australia.







After a packed winter, HDM goalie van Walsijn wants to regain his place





Another prize, this time for best goalkeeper at the Hockey 5s World Cup. Photo: Worldsportpics/Rodrigo Jaramillo



Joey van Walstijn can hardly believe it. The goalkeeper was very close to a unique achievement with HDM. On Sunday, the people of The Hague lost the European Cup Indoor final in Vienna to Harvestehuder from Hamburg (6-6, after shoot-outs). It was the end of a bizarre winter for the goalkeeper, who lost the competition on the field in the first half of the season.







Liaoning move closer to MHL title



By Aftar Singh





The team from China have 18 points from six wins and one loss while it was the first defeat for QNET, who have 17 points from eight matches. PIC COURTESY OF MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Liaoning edged newcomers QNET Phoenix 1-0 at the National Stadium today to lead the women's Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).







Congratulations to the 2024 National Indoor Festival Pool Winners





Credit: Dan Trevino



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – 21 Pool Winners were named at the 2024 National Indoor Festival (NIF), presented by Team IP, after three days of competition. Already a staple of the indoor season in just its third year, the NIF saw more than 120 teams travel to the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Va. to fight for the title of Pool Champion.







SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge, Durban Central Regional





At the ready. Pictured ready to defend their title and take on their opposition, Durban Girls’ College’s Emily Macquet, Ruby Kraus and Tara Pakendorf look forward to the first regional of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge. Maris Stella is hosting the first tournament of 2024, the Durban Central Regional, on Saturday 2 March. The tournament will be held at a new venue for this regional, on Durban High School’s smart blue astro turf. Pic by Val Adamson



Kicking off the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge, Maris Stella welcomes teams for the Durban Central Regional on Saturday 2 March.







A match made in “Hockey Heaven”







Christchurch couple Rachelle and Howie Wilson are looking forward to their fourth National Tournament together in Wellington next week. But for the Wilsons, hockey isn’t just a game—it’s an adventure that allows them to do what they love together.



