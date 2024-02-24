Saturday 24 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Rourkela, India



All times GMT +5:30



19 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v NED (RR) 1 - 2

19 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 8 - 7)

21 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v AUS (RR) 1 - 4

21 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 2 - 4)

22 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v AUS (RR) 1 - 4

22 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v ESP (RR) 4 - 3

24 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v IRL (RR)

24 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR)

25 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v NED (RR)

25 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v IRL (RR)



Pool Standings



‘We will go out there and fight till the very end,’ says Indian Men’s Hockey Team Goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak



India will take on Australia on 24th February







Rourkela: The Indian Men's Hockey Team is up and ready to take on Australia in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 on 24th February in what will be their seventh match of the tournament.







India aims to end Australia’s unbeaten run



India is currently placed fourth in the standings with 11 points from six matches, while Australia is unbeaten so far, registering six outright wins from as many games.





The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will need to perform in unison in all departments of the game against Australia. | Photo Credit: ANI



The Indian men’s hockey team would look to leave behind last match’s disappointment and lift its game to the next level to stop the mighty Australians’ unbeaten run in a FIH Pro League match here on Saturday.







'We know what we need to do to turn the result,' says Krishan Pathak ahead of Australia clash



The Indian men's team will take on Australia in the second leg of the FIH Pro League in Rourkela on Saturday. In their meeting in Bhubaneswar, India had lost 4-6.





The Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak.



The Indian men's hockey team will take on Australia in FIH Pro League 2023-24 at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela, on Saturday in what will be their second meeting in India in less than a month.







Schedule announced for the 13th African Games







The African Games are the continents multi-sport event held every four years. Hockey in 2024 returns to the games for the first time since 2003 in Nigeria. The African Hockey Federation has announced the fixtures for the tournament taking place from 15-22 March 2024.







Janneke Schopman resigns as Chief Coach of Indian Women’s Hockey Team



New Delhi: Janneke Schopman, Chief Coach of Indian Women’s Hockey Team, resigned from her post today.







Janneke Schopman resigns as India women's hockey coach



The former Netherlands defender’s resignation comes days after she had accused Hockey India of preferential treatment towards the men’s team and their coaches and not respecting her enough.





Janneke Schopman had taken over the reins of the India women's hockey team from Sjoerd Marijne in 2021 and her contract was originally set to expire in July this year. PTI



India women’s hockey head coach Janneke Schopman tendered her resignation on Friday, days after claiming she was not valued and respected enough by Hockey India with her comments later snowballing into a massive controversy.







Janneke Schopman quits as India women coach days after gender inequality remarks





Indian women's chief coach Janneke Schopman PIC: Hockey India



India women’s coach Janneke Schopman quit her role on Friday. It came days after criticising her employers Hockey India over gender inequality.







Janneke Schopman on why Rani Rampal was sidelined: ‘She wasn’t good enough… couldn’t run’



Under Rani Rampal's captaincy, India had finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. But she had barely featured for the women's team since Schopman took over.





Former India captain Rani Rampal has not featured in too many games with the Indian women's hockey team since Janneke Schopman took charge. (PHOTO: Hockey India library)



Janneke Schopman stepped down from her role as the chief coach of Indian women’s hockey team on Friday just days after she spoke out about the treatment she had received from Hockey India.







Hockey legend Fook Loke urges MHC to stick to local expertise



By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Hockey legend Datuk Poon Fook Loke feels that the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) should get a local, instead of foreigner, to coach the national men's team.







Tigers bank in seven goals



By Aftar Singh





PIC COURTESY OF MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank outplayed Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) 7-0 today at the National Stadium to top the men's Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).







Hendrickx to bid fond farewell to Pinoké







Alexander Hendrickx will look to sign off his six-year spell with Pinoké in style at the EHL FINAL8 following confirmation he will move to Gantoise next season.







England Hockey League 2023/24 Premier Division Weekend 13 Preview







The Premier Division continues this weekend. Teams from the Women's and Men's England Hockey Premier Division will play in the 13th round of the competition and Rod Gilmour from The Hockey Paper has previewed all the anticipated action.







Youth Indoor Team heads to Big Apple International Tournament



Canada’s U18 Indoor Women compete in Spring City







The Field Hockey Canada U18 Women’s Indoor Team is set to make history as they head to Spring City, Pennsylvania, to compete in the Big Apple International Indoor Championship from March 1-3. The tournament features an elite women’s division, providing a great high-level challenge for the young athletes in the Field Hockey Canada high-performance pathway. This is the first time Field Hockey Canada has sent an official national youth indoor team on an international tour.







Watsonians pick up some points in the indoor Euros and Uddy women win in the Scottish Premiership



GAME 1 WATSONIANS 3-5 SANSE COMPLUTENSE (SPAIN)



Watsonians were on the verge of creating a huge result in the opening pool match at the women`s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup in Turkey yesterday, they held Spanish champions Sanse Complutense to three all, but conceded two late goals to go down 5-3 in the end.







Butali, Jaguars lock horns at City Park in title decider



By Agnes Makhandia



Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) will conclude the 2023/24 season on Sunday at City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi.







Spider Hockey Collect National Academic Team Award; Two Scholars of Distinction







GENEVA, N.Y. – The University of Richmond Field Hockey team was named as one of 49 NCAA Division I programs to garner 2023 National Field Hockey Coaches Association National Academic Team Award honors.



