Sunday 25 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Rourkela, India



All times GMT +5:30



19 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v NED (RR) 1 - 2

19 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 8 - 7)

21 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v AUS (RR) 1 - 4

21 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 2 - 4)

22 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v AUS (RR) 1 - 4

22 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v ESP (RR) 4 - 3

24 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v IRL (RR) 7 - 0

24 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 0 - 3)

25 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v NED (RR)

25 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v IRL (RR)



Kookaburras prevail over India in shootout after thrilling draw as Spain dominate Ireland







Unbeaten Australia were held to their first draw of the FIH Hockey Pro League by India on the penultimate day of the mini-tournament in Rourkela.







IRL Men hit for seven against clinical Spain in FIH Pro League Game 7



SPAIN 7 IRELAND 0







Spain converted their chances clinically, in the first half and capitalized on some ill discipline in the second half and ended up winning the game 7- 0.







Ireland suffer heavy Pro League defeat as they lose 7-0 to Spain





Ireland's Shane O'Donoghue in Pro League action.Image source, ©INPHO/Sankalp Tripathi



Ireland suffered their heaviest defeat of the Pro League so far as they went down 7-0 to Spain in Rourkela, India.







Unbeaten run continues as Durst keeps shootout clean sheet







The Kookaburras are one win away from a perfect start to 2024 and claiming top spot on the FIH Pro League standings, after a perfect penalty shootout saw them prevail over India this evening.







Australia stun India with 2-2 (3-0) win in the shootout



Harmanpreet Singh (20') and Amit Rohidas (29') scored a goal each for India







Rourkela: Australia stunned the Indian Men's Hockey Team with a 3-0 shootout win after holding the home team to a 2-2 draw in regulation time in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 held here in Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. Goals for India came from Harmanpreet Singh (20') and Amit Rohidas (29') while Blake Govers (23') and Tom Craig (53') for Australia. Their goalkeeper Johan Durst, named player of the match, did well to fetch their team the extra point from the shootout.







Australia snatch bonus point in another thriller vs India



S2H Team







You don’t need an avalanche of goals to make a match a thriller. Australia and India demonstrated that in an FIH Pro League encounter in a packed Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela on Saturday with a 2-2 draw before the Kookaburras grabbed a bonus point from the shootout with a 3-0 verdict.







India loses to Australia in shootout of FIH Men’s Pro League 2023-24



India lost 0-3 to Australia after the score remained locked at 2-2 over four quarters in the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Friday.





Indian players are seen after loss their match against Australia in the FIH Hockey PRO League Men matches at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu



The Indian men’s team suffered a 0-3 defeat in the shootout to nemesis Australia in its FIH Pro League match at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.







Central Asia Championship 2024

Andijan (UZB)



All times GMT +5



Men



26 Feb 2024 10:30 KAZ v TJK (One Pool)

26 Feb 2024 14:30 UZB v KGZ (One Pool)

27 Feb 2024 14:30 TJK v KGZ (One Pool)

27 Feb 2024 16:30 UZB v KAZ (One Pool)

29 Feb 2024 14:30 KAZ v KGZ (One Pool)

29 Feb 2024 16:30 TJK v UZB (One Pool)

2 Mar 2024 10:30 3rd One Pool v 4th One Pool (3/4th Place)

2 Mar 2024 14:30 1st One Pool v 2nd One Pool (Final)



Women



26 Feb 2024 12:30 KAZ v TJK (One Pool)

28 Feb 2024 16:30 UZB v KAZ (One Pool)

1 Mar 2024 16:30 TJK v UZB (One Pool)

2 Mar 2024 16:30 1st One Pool v 2nd One Pool (Final)



Is Janneke Schopman the unluckiest coach ever?



K. ARUMUGAM







As expected, the Indian women’s hockey chief coach Janneke Schopman has resigned. It was in the coming ever since her team could not win the Asian Games. However, she got another lease of life when India hosted the Olympic Qualifier after in a quick clever move bidding it successfully from the first-choice host China (read AHF) that automatically qualified for Paris with Hangzhou success.







No denying Janneke Schopman’s contribution but missing Olympics made her stay untenable



For a team Schopman took charge of on a high of fourth position at Tokyo, failure to qualify for Paris was the biggest setback and the murmurs of her sacking that began in Hangzhou only grew into a cacophony of complaints in Ranchi.



Uthra Ganesan





FILE PHOTO: Janneke Schopman. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU



Janneke Schopman officially quit as chief coach of the Indian women’s hockey team on Friday, bringing the curtains down on her two-year tenure as the first-ever woman in the role.







Janneke Schopman reveals why Rani Rampal was excluded: 'I didn’t think she was good enough'



Janneke Schopman recently resigned as the head coach of the Indian women’s hockey team.





Legendary Rani Rampal has been mostly out of team since Janneke Schopman took over as India coach. Reuters



India women’s hockey team head coach Janneke Schopman resigned from her role just a month after her side failed to qualify for the upcoming Olympics, scheduled to take place in Paris. Schopman’s resignation comes days after she claimed that she was not valued and respected enough by Hockey India. Needless to say, her remarks triggered huge controversy. Apart from the on-field performances, a crucial aspect of Schopman’s tenure as the head coach of the team was the exclusion of former captain Rani Rampal.







Tough day for Watsonians at the women’s indoor Euros



GAME 3 WATSONIANS 3-4 SLAVIA PRAGUE (CZECH REPUBLIC)



Slavia had lost their previous two games and there was optimism that Watsonians could capitalise on their poor form, but the Czechs rose to the occasion and finished 4-3 winners.







Hockey Ireland Domestic Weekend Results Round-Up – Saturday Feb 24



EY HOCKEY LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION 1







CATHOLIC INSTITUTE 1 PEMBROKE WANDERERS 1



Roisín Begley gave the home side the lead in the 22nd minute with a goal from open play.







Blue Warriors move to second spot in MHL



By AFTAR SINGH





PDRM Blue Warriors defeated debutants KL City 2-0 at Tun Razak Stadium today to move to second place in the women's Malaysia Hockey League (MHL). - Pic courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: PDRM Blue Warriors defeated debutants KL City 2-0 at Tun Razak Stadium today to move to second place in the women's Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).







Indian orphan, abandoned at a Delhi railway station at 2, now harbouring Hockey dreams in Spain



Spanish hockey legend Juan Escarre adopted Saumya Escarre Garcia-Solere and is now harnessing her talent for the game.



Written by Mihir Vasavda





Saumya Escarré plays hockey in Alicante, Spain; (right) with her parents, Juan and Gracia, and sister Martina. (Photo Courtesy - Juan Escarré)



She lived in an orphanage for four years after she was found abandoned at a railway station in Delhi, aged just two. Now 12, Saumya Escarré García-Solera is living a happy life with her adoptive parents in Spain, even harbouring a dream to play hockey.



