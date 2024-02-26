Monday 26 February 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Rourkela, India



All times GMT +5:30



19 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v NED (RR) 1 - 2

19 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 8 - 7)

21 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v AUS (RR) 1 - 4

21 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v NED (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 2 - 4)

22 Feb 2024 17:30 IRL v AUS (RR) 1 - 4

22 Feb 2024 19:30 NED v ESP (RR) 4 - 3

24 Feb 2024 17:30 ESP v IRL (RR) 7 - 0

24 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v AUS (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 0 - 3)

25 Feb 2024 17:30 AUS v NED (RR) 3 - 5

25 Feb 2024 19:30 IND v IRL (RR) 4 - 0



Pool Standings



Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Dutch end Aussies’ unbeaten streak as India finish on winning note vs Ireland







Lausanne, Switzerland – The Netherlands men brought an end to Australia’s unbeaten run in the FIH Hockey Pro League with a methodical performance on the final day of action in Rourkela, India on Sunday.







Kookaburras winning run ends against world number ones







The Kookaburras have got off to a dream start in 2024, kickstarting their run into July’s Paris Olympics with a near perfect opening tour in India.







India defeat Ireland 4-0 to remain unbeaten in Rourkela leg of FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24



Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh and Jugraj Singh scored a goal each







Rourkela: The Indian Men's Hockey Team defeated Ireland 4-0 to finish the Rourkela leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 on a high. Nilakanta Sharma (14’), Akashdeep Singh (15’), Gurjant Singh (38’) and Jugraj Singh (60’) scored a goal each for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team.







IRL Men beaten by India in last game of first FIH Pro League adventure



INDIA 4 IRELAND 0







India: Ireland went into their eighth and final match of the India series against the hosts at the Bursa Munda International Hockey stadium in Rourkela. They went into this game on the back of a 7-0 defeat against Spain the night before still in search of their first points of the series. Having run the hosts India close to a 0-1 defeat hopes were high of possibly gaining that elusive point on this occasion.







India blank brave Ireland, end home leg on a high



S2H Team







India brought the curtain down on their home leg of the FIH Pro League with a 4-0 win over debutants Ireland at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela on Sunday. Goals by Neelakanta Sharma (14′, pc), Akashdeep (15′), Gurjant Singh (38′) and Jugraj Singh (60′, pc) helped the hosts take third spot in the nine-nation league and put them on a firm platform to launch their campaign in Europe beginning on May 22 with a match against Argentina in Antwerp.







Why Manpreet Singh was player of the match even though he wasn’t one of four goalscorers



The former captain Manpreet Singh was in dazzling form, dictating India's surging pace and showing off his creativity to fashion proactive chances



By Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Manpreet Singh shone in an attacking role as India put four past Ireland in an FIH Pro League game. (PHOTO: Hockey India)



It is not often that a hockey match ends 4-0 with four different goal-scorers and the Player of the Match award goes to someone other than them. As India beat Ireland at the FIH Pro League in Rourkela on Sunday, it was Manpreet Singh who got the nod for the award in the end and it was fitting too, for the classy performance he produced in the midfield.







India beats Ireland 4-0, ends Rourkela leg on a high



Harmanpreet Singh-led side, currently third with 15 points from eight games, will resume its Pro League campaign in Antwerp and London in the months of May and June.





FILE PHOTO: India’s Akashdeep Singh. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu



Indian men’s hockey team beat Ireland 4-0 at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Sunday to finish the Rourkela leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 on a high.







Ireland men lose final series game 4-0 against India





Ireland v India in action Image source, Ireland Hockey



Ireland suffered a 4-0 defeat in their final game of the Pro League India series against the hosts at the Bursa Munda International Hockey stadium in Rourkela.







Central Asia Championship 2024

Andijan (UZB)



All times GMT +5



Men



26 Feb 2024 10:30 KAZ v TJK (One Pool)

26 Feb 2024 14:30 UZB v KGZ (One Pool)

27 Feb 2024 14:30 TJK v KGZ (One Pool)

27 Feb 2024 16:30 UZB v KAZ (One Pool)

29 Feb 2024 14:30 KAZ v KGZ (One Pool)

29 Feb 2024 16:30 TJK v UZB (One Pool)

2 Mar 2024 10:30 3rd One Pool v 4th One Pool (3/4th Place)

2 Mar 2024 14:30 1st One Pool v 2nd One Pool (Final)



Pool Standings



Women



26 Feb 2024 12:30 KAZ v TJK (One Pool)

28 Feb 2024 16:30 UZB v KAZ (One Pool)

1 Mar 2024 16:30 TJK v UZB (One Pool)

2 Mar 2024 16:30 1st One Pool v 2nd One Pool (Final)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre



Watsonians women win in indoor Euros along with cup and league action



EUROHOCKEY INDOOR CLUB CUP: WATSONIANS 3-2 RAILWAY UNION (IRELAND)



There was a win for Watsonians women in their last game in the EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup in Turkey.







Hockey Ireland Domestic Weekend Results Round-Up – Saturday Feb 24 & Sunday Feb 25



MEN’S IRISH SENIOR CUP QUARTER FINALS

The World’s Oldest Club Hockey Cup







THREE ROCK ROVERS 5 UCD 3

An eight goal thriller at Grange Road ended with a late consolation goal for UCD who had been trailing 5-2 for a spell. Alastair Empey and Rex Dunlop with two goals apiece and a further goal for Zach Silverman had put Three Rock Rovers in the driving seat. It ended 5-3, Mark Smyth scoring twice for the visitors and Conor Walsh also on the mark for the visitors. Given results elsewhere on the day and that the only other quarter-final is an all-Ulster affair between Instonians and Cookstown, Rovers are the only non-Ulster side left in the competition.







Tenaga outplay UiTM in MHL



By Aftar Singh





China’s Liaoning Team (in white) in action against Malaysian Universities in a women’s MHL match at National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil, on Sunday. - Pic courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional outplayed Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) 5-0 to register their seventh Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) win at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Sunday.



