Tuesday 27 February 2024

Central Asia Championship 2024

Andijan (UZB)



All times GMT +5



Men



26 Feb 2024 10:30 KAZ v TJK (One Pool) 0 - 2

26 Feb 2024 14:30 UZB v KGZ (One Pool) 13 - 0

27 Feb 2024 14:30 TJK v KGZ (One Pool)

27 Feb 2024 16:30 UZB v KAZ (One Pool)

29 Feb 2024 14:30 KAZ v KGZ (One Pool)

29 Feb 2024 16:30 TJK v UZB (One Pool)

2 Mar 2024 10:30 3rd One Pool v 4th One Pool (3/4th Place)

2 Mar 2024 14:30 1st One Pool v 2nd One Pool (Final)



Pool Standings



Women



26 Feb 2024 12:30 KAZ v TJK (One Pool) 13 - 1

28 Feb 2024 16:30 UZB v KAZ (One Pool)

1 Mar 2024 16:30 TJK v UZB (One Pool)

2 Mar 2024 16:30 1st One Pool v 2nd One Pool (Final)



Pool standings



‘Happy to keep up our unbeaten record in Rourkela,’ says India Captain Harmanpreet Singh



The Indian Men's Hockey Team completed the home leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League on a high, and remained unbeaten on home turf in Rourkela in regulation time







Rourkela: The Indian Men's Hockey Team ended their home leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 on a high note, registering a convincing 4-0 win against Ireland on Sunday. With this victory, the team kept up their record of remaining unbeaten (in regulation time) at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, the world's largest seated hockey stadium, which was packed to the brim with die-hard fans from the region thronging to watch their favourite hockey stars in action.







FIH Pro League 2023-24, home leg review: Beginning and end of different journeys for Indian hockey



While the Indian men returned to Bhubaneswar to kick-start preparations for the Paris Olympics, the women were still hurting after missing the Paris bus and eventually saw coach Janneke Schopman resign.



Uthra Ganesan





Indian men, led by Harmanpreet Singh, are currently placed third in the nine-team FIH Pro League 2023-24 season with 15 points from eight games. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



When the Indian men and women returned to Bhubaneswar for the 2023-24 season of the FIH Pro League at the beginning of February, the contrast could not have been more stark. Their performances on field over the next 25 days, to a large extent, mirrored the difference between the two teams off it.







Léo’s Corradini and Cuvelier zone in on EHL charge







Royal Léopold coach Agustin Corradini has described their EHL FINAL8 Men showdown with Rot-Weiss Köln as “a big goal” as the second phase of the Belgian season comes into view.







East Grinstead and Old Georgians continue flying form







East Grinstead and Old Georgians both continued their winning starts to 2024 in the top six phase of the English leagues, both running up five goals each.







Tenaga set to end 21-year title outage



By Aftar Singh





Tenaga Nasional look all set to end their 21-year title drought in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) today. - Pic courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional look all set to end their 21-year title drought in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) today.







Wins for Edinburgh University women and Western Wildcats men



Edinburgh University consolidated their second spot in the Scottish women`s Premiership with a narrow 3-2 victory over third placed Clydesdale Western at Titwood.







Congratulations 2024 US U-19 Girls & Adult National Indoor Tournament Winners





Credit: Dan Trevino



RICHMOND, Va. – Camaraderie and competition defined the 2024 U-19 Girls and Adult National Indoor Tournament (NIT), presented by YOLO Sportswear, that concluded this past weekend at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Va. A total of 30 teams took home medals after three incredible days.







SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge: Pietermaritzburg North Regional



The Wykeham Collegiate: Saturday 9 March





Honing their skills. The Wykeham Collegiate’s Emily Wilson and Amy Erasmus get in some practice ahead of the Pietermaritzburg North Regional. The Wykeham Collegiate, who are defending their title, will host the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge on Saturday 9 March. Pic by Val Adamson



The Wykeham Collegiate hosts the second regional in the 2024 SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge on Saturday 9 March.











FIH Hockey5s World Cup’s Poligras Magic Skill Award: Teresa Viana and Ahmed Elganaini take top prize







Lausanne, Switzerland: Following the conclusion of the thrilling inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024, we are delighted to reveal the winner of the Poligras Magic Skill Awards, as voted for by hockey fans the world over.



