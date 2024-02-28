Wednesday 28 February 2024

Central Asia Championship 2024

Andijan (UZB)



All times GMT +5



Men



26 Feb 2024 10:30 KAZ v TJK (One Pool) 0 - 2

26 Feb 2024 14:30 UZB v KGZ (One Pool) 13 - 0

27 Feb 2024 14:30 TJK v KGZ (One Pool) 5 - 0

27 Feb 2024 16:30 UZB v KAZ (One Pool) 8 - 1

29 Feb 2024 14:30 KAZ v KGZ (One Pool)

29 Feb 2024 16:30 TJK v UZB (One Pool)

2 Mar 2024 10:30 3rd One Pool v 4th One Pool (3/4th Place)

2 Mar 2024 14:30 1st One Pool v 2nd One Pool (Final)



Pool Standings



Women



26 Feb 2024 12:30 KAZ v TJK (One Pool) 13 - 1

28 Feb 2024 16:30 UZB v KAZ (One Pool)

1 Mar 2024 16:30 TJK v UZB (One Pool)

2 Mar 2024 16:30 1st One Pool v 2nd One Pool (Final)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Tenaga crowned MHL champions after 21-year wait



By Aftar Singh





Tenaga Nasional clinched their first Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) title in 21 years after hammering JW Antsbees 22-1 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Tuesday. - NSTP/HAZREEN MOHAMAD



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional clinched their first Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) title in 21 years after hammering JW Antsbees 22-1 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Tuesday.







Rot-Weiss star Oruz steps back from international stage







Rot-Weiss Köln star Timur Oruz has called time on his German international career for professional reasons following a stellar life with the Honamas team.







Hockey Australia announces blockbuster 2024 National Championships calendar







Hockey Australia is pleased to announce its line-up of 2024 National Championships events dates, in what is continuing to shape up as a stellar year for hockey.







Hockey One League set to explore expansion







Hockey One League (Hockey One, H1) has today launched a process to test the market interest for potential new franchise by inviting any interested party to respond to an Invitation for Expression of Interest (EOI).







England Hockey League 2023/24: Weekend 14 Review







The England Hockey League 2023/24 continued with thrilling action in Division 1 and Conferences across the country. Here's the full round up of both Men's and Women's Leagues from the 14th weekend:







SPAR & Tops Indoor Hockey IPT 2024, exciting action to unfold in Cape Town







The much-anticipated 2024 SPAR South African Indoor Hockey IPT powered by TOPS at SPAR is set to kick off amidst great enthusiasm and anticipation in the Mother City this week. The event, scheduled to take place at the Wynberg Military Base and University of Cape Town (UCT) in Cape Town from 28 February to 2 March 2024 , promises an electrifying display of talent and sportsmanship.







Former Olympian praises Dutch hockey club OHC Bully







LAHORE: Former Olympian Khawaja Junaid Ahmed, the host and chairman of Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy, has thanked the OHC Bully, the Dutch hockey club, Dutch Embassy in Islamabad, Punjab Police, Higher Education Commission and other stakeholders who were involved and made the Friendship Hockey Series, between Pakistan and Dutch hockey club players, possible.







Richard Njuki's big dream for Kenyan hockey team at African Games



By Agnes Makhandia



Encouraged by rags-to-riches stories of some of the World's biggest superstars who have risen from underprivileged backgrounds to achieve success, Richard Njuki Wanganga, who plays for Kenya Hockey Union Premier League team Western Jaguars is determined to rise from the rough and tumble of his upbringing Mukuru Kia Njenga slums in Nairobi to stardom







2024 AAU Junior Olympic Games to Showcase Exciting Expansion with U-16 Boys Hockey5s Format







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce that the 2024 edition of the AAU Junior Olympic Games, taking place July 29 to August 1 at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem., N.C., will feature a groundbreaking addition of U-16 Boys teams competing in the fast-paced and dynamic Hockey5s format.







2024 U-10 & U-12 Co-Ed National Indoor Tournament Pool Winners Crowned





Credit: Colin Hollinger



LANCASTER, Pa. – It was a fun-filled weekend at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. for the two youngest age divisions of the 2024 National Indoor Tournament (NIT), presented by YOLO Sportswear. U-10 and U-12 Co-Ed teams from all over the country competed for three days for a chance to be crowned pool champion.







Elena Norman resigns as Hockey India CEO



The Federation thanked her for her unparalleled contributions to Indian hockey







New Delhi: Long-serving CEO of Hockey India, Elena Norman on Tuesday resigned from her post after holding the position for nearly 13 years.







Elena Norman quits as Hockey India CEO after 13 years



Elena Norman resigned as CEO of Hockey India after nearly 13 years on Tuesday.



Uthra Ganesan





File Photo: Elena Norman resigns as the CEO of Hockey India. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV



After months of speculation, Hockey India’s long-serving CEO Elena Norman finally resigned on Tuesday, ending not just a 13-year-old association with the federation but also marking the end of an era in the administration of the sport.







Elena Norman resigns as Hockey India CEO days after Janneke Schopman's exit



Elena Norman ended her 13-year tenure as Hockey India CEO just days after women’s hockey coach Janneke Schopman resigned.





Hockey India CEO Elena Norman in a file photo. Image: Hockey India



Elena Norman resigned as CEO of Hockey India on Tuesday, just three days after women’s hockey coach Janneke Schopman had stepped down. Norman had occupied the role for 13 years.







Elena Norman, 1st CEO of Hockey India, forced to resign



K ARUMUGAM







Elena Norman, 1st CEO of Hockey India, has been forced to resign. Various former players, the sport’s well wishers and media by and large rue her decision, which was round the corner for about a year. Elena was first professional Chief Executive Officer of any Olympic sport in India and has set high standard for others to emulate in her long tenure. Its painful the pioneering professional had to bow out of factionalism within the Hockey India set up.







Hockey India CEO Elena Norman resigns citing unpaid dues, difficult work environment



Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said he did all he could do to persuade Norman to continue in the role



Vinayak Padmadeo





Hockey India CEO Elena Norman. Photo: X/@TheHockeyIndia



Close on the heels of Indian women’s coach Janneke Schopman, Hockey India chief executive officer Elena Norman has also put in her papers.







Why has Elena Norman resigned as Hockey India CEO?



Elena Norman, who had been part of Hockey India for 13 years, said there are factions within the national body leading to a political tussle.





Elena Norman, former Hockey India CEO, in a file photo. Image: Hockey India



Elena Norman has revealed a “difficult” environment within Hockey India which prevented her from carrying out her duties as CEO. On Tuesday she tendered her resignation to organisation president and former player Dilip Tirkey.



