Thursday 29 February 2024

Central Asia Championship 2024
Andijan (UZB)
All times GMT +5
Men
26 Feb 2024 10:30 KAZ v TJK (One Pool) 0 - 2
26 Feb 2024 14:30 UZB v KGZ (One Pool) 13 - 0
27 Feb 2024 14:30 TJK v KGZ (One Pool) 5 - 0
27 Feb 2024 16:30 UZB v KAZ (One Pool) 8 - 1
29 Feb 2024 14:30 KAZ v KGZ (One Pool)
29 Feb 2024 16:30 TJK v UZB (One Pool)
2 Mar 2024 10:30 3rd One Pool v 4th One Pool (3/4th Place)
2 Mar 2024 14:30 1st One Pool v 2nd One Pool (Final)
Pool Standings
Women
26 Feb 2024 12:30 KAZ v TJK (One Pool) 13 - 1
28 Feb 2024 16:30 UZB v KAZ (One Pool) 1 - 1
1 Mar 2024 16:30 TJK v UZB (One Pool)
2 Mar 2024 16:30 1st One Pool v 2nd One Pool (Final)
Pool standings
Mulder Names Roster to Compete in 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup
CALGARY, Canada – U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team Head Coach Jason Mulder and his coaching staff have named the 12-athlete roster that will compete at the men’s Indoor Pan American Cup (IPAC). The 2024 edition will take place at the Sevens Chiefs Sportsplex in Calgary, Alberta, Canada from March 17 to 22 and is the continental qualifier for men’s FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup.
SPAR & Tops at SPAR Indoor Hockey IPT 2024 | Favourites deliver victories on the opening day in Wynberg
20 games of action took place across two venues in Western Cape as the SPAR & Tops Indoor Hockey IPT action got underway at the SPAR and Tops at SPAR Indoor Hockey IPT. The Wynberg Military Base played host to the A Section while the B Section was at UCT.
Western Province and Defending Champs KZN Raiders Win Key IPT Day 1 Matches
South African national Laiken Brisset of Northern Blues passes on the ball on day 1 of the Spar Indoor Hockey IPT at Wynberg Military Base on Wednesday, 28 February, 2023. Photo: Zach Zinn / ES Media
Wynberg Military Base played host to the A Section while the B Section was at UCT as 12 games of action got the 2024 Spar Indoor Hockey IPT underway in the Western Cape on Wednesday, 28 February 2024.
‘Play for the Little Girl Who Fell in Love with Sport’ – SA Hockey Star Cailynn den Bakker
Alicia Pillay
Cailynn den Bakker might only be 22 but she has already established herself as an important cog in the South African Women’s Indoor and Field hockey teams, and since making her international debut in 2023, Den Bakker has quickly established a solid reputation. Photos: Ray Chaplin
Cailynn den Bakker might only be 22 years of age, but she has already established herself as an important cog in the South African Women’s Indoor and Field hockey teams and, since making her international debut in 2023, Den Bakker has been a soaring success on – and off the field.
Hockey Ireland Domestic Fixtures Preview: Saturday March 2.
A relatively quiet weekend in the top Divisions of the EY Hockey League, with only one fixture in each Division, but a busy programme in EYHL 2 and in cup competitions. Here are the national fixtures for the weekend:
In-form Azrai hungry for more as Tenaga eye treble
By Aftar Singh
Goal-scoring machine Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal (left) is hungry for more after scoring an impressive 23 goals in 10 matches en route to Tenaga Nasional’s victories in the Charity Shield and Malaysia Hockey League (MHL). BERNAMA PIC
KUALA LUMPUR: Goal-scoring machine Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal is hungry for more after scoring an impressive 23 goals in 10 matches en route to Tenaga Nasional's victories in the Charity Shield and Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).
Sarjit set to be named new national hockey coach
By Aftar Singh
Sarjit Singh. - NSTP file pic
KUALA LUMPUR: Sarjit Singh is expected to be the new head coach of the national men's hockey team.
'My father told me to seize the moment', says Indian Men's Hockey Team defender Amir Ali
The 19-year-old made his senior team debut against Ireland on 16th February
New Delhi: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Ireland in the FIH Hockey Pro League on February 16th at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Notably, this match marked a significant milestone for the young defender Amir Ali as he made his debut for the senior team.
Hockey Australia strengthens commitment to protecting the hockey community with SIA partnership
Hockey Australia is pleased to announce that, in partnership with Sport Integrity Australia (SIA), it has adopted the SIA National Integrity Framework, to strengthen its ongoing commitment to protecting the hockey community.
ABN AMRO EHL U14 schedule confirmed
The line-up for the ABN AMRO EHL U14 tournaments is almost complete with the young stars of the future going for success at Pinoké on March 30th and 31st.
Joint Statement by Hockey India President, Dr Dilip Tirkey and Hockey India Secretary General, Shri Bhola Nath Singh
Hockey India is an autonomous and professional body dedicated to the development of Indian Hockey. Our primary objective as an organisation has been and continues to remain the welfare and progress of the sport of Hockey and our athletes.
Hockey India Leadership Unites to Propel Indian Hockey to a New Era
New Delhi, 28 February, 2024: In a significant development, the top leadership of Hockey India, including President Dr. Dilip Tirkey, Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh, and Treasurer Sekar J Manoharan, collectively addressed a gathering to discuss the future trajectory of men's and women's hockey.