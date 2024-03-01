Friday 1 March 2024

Central Asia Championship 2024

Andijan (UZB)



All times GMT +5



Men



26 Feb 2024 10:30 KAZ v TJK (One Pool) 0 - 2

26 Feb 2024 14:30 UZB v KGZ (One Pool) 13 - 0

27 Feb 2024 14:30 TJK v KGZ (One Pool) 5 - 0

27 Feb 2024 16:30 UZB v KAZ (One Pool) 8 - 1

29 Feb 2024 14:30 KAZ v KGZ (One Pool) 8 - 0

29 Feb 2024 16:30 TJK v UZB (One Pool) 0 - 11

2 Mar 2024 10:30 KAZ v KGZ (3/4th Place)

2 Mar 2024 14:30 UZB v TJK (Final)



Pool Standings



Women



26 Feb 2024 12:30 KAZ v TJK (One Pool) 13 - 1

28 Feb 2024 16:30 UZB v KAZ (One Pool) 1 - 1

1 Mar 2024 16:30 TJK v UZB (One Pool)

2 Mar 2024 16:30 1st One Pool v 2nd One Pool (Final)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre



Kentwell Announces Women’s 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup Roster





World Sport Pics



CALGARY, Canada. – U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team Head Coach Jun Kentwell and her coaching staff have named the 12-athlete roster that will compete at the women’s Indoor Pan American Cup (IPAC). The 2024 edition will take place at the Sevens Chiefs Sportsplex in Calgary, Alberta, Canada from March 17 to 22 and is the continental qualifier for women’s FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup.







Indoor USMNT to Compete in 2024 Big Apple International Indoor Championship





Credit: Erika Latta



SPRING CITY, Pa. – The U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team will compete this weekend, March 1 to 3, 2024, at the Big Apple International Indoor Championship, an International Hockey Federation (FIH) Sanctioned Event. Taking place at The Training Center, the event format includes three divisions of collegiate, men and women where a champion will be crowned in each.







Malaysian University capture MHL title



By Aftar Singh





The Malaysian University team celebrating after winning the women's Malaysia Hockey League title at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian University won the women's Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) title today after coming from a goal down to edge CS Mustang 2-1 at the National Stadium.







Western Province Dominates SPAR & Tops at SPAR Indoor Hockey IPT 2024 Midway Mark







The SPAR & Tops at SPAR Indoor Hockey IPT 2024 has reached its halfway point, hosted at the Wynberg Military Base and UCT in the Western Cape. Western Province teams have emerged as the dominant force, shaping the narrative of both the men’s and women’s tournaments.







Cambridge: England over 80s hockey team hold practice match



The England over 80s side will face the Netherlands in an international match in April



By Mousumi Bakshi & Kris Holland







A group of octogenarian hockey players gathered in Cambridge for a practice game ahead of their next international match.







Scottish Premiership split starts for the men while the women play catch-up games



Now for the split. In the men’s Premiership each side has five games to play and 15 points up for grabs – so the pressure is now on for both the top and bottom issues.







‘My seniors' words helped me calm my nerves,’ says Indian Women's Hockey Team midfielder Sunelita Toppo



The 16-year-old made her senior debut against China on 3rd February







New Delhi: Sundergarh, the hockey hotbed in Odisha, has produced another fabulous player named Sunelita Toppo. The 16-year-old made her debut for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team on 3rd February against China in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24.







Marijke Fleuren: A Hockey Journey of Passion, Equality, and Family







In the lead up to the International Women’s Day 2024, a year that marks the 100 years of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), we are speaking with women in hockey, who have made major contributions towards the growth of the sport over the past few decades.







Hockey Volunteers Recognised in National Volunteers in Sports Awards Ceremony





Cathryn Watson – Ballymoney HC



Thursday February 29, Dublin: Hockey was well represented today as the Federation of Irish Sport honoured its list of recipients for the 2023 Volunteers in Sports Awards.







'Elena Norman did a commendable job'- Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey



Despite former Hockey India CEO Elena Norman leaving in an uncomfortable situation, President Dilip Tirkey applauded her work.





Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey (Source: Hockey India)



Former Hockey India Chief Executive Officer Elena Norman resigned two days back after a 13-year-long stint.







Hockey India's Bholanath Singh: 'If Schopman was removed after Asian Games, we might have qualified for Paris Olympics'



As Janneke Schopman and Elena Norman exited, they pointed at issues within Hockey India. CEO Norman said there were factions in the body.

Ho





Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh. Image: Hockey India



Hockey India have lost two key stakeholders in a week. First women’s hockey coach Janneke Schopman resigned . Three days later, Hockey India CEO Elena Norman quit as well. Both alleged to difficult working conditions within the organisation. Schopman and Norman said they found support from Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey while making no such claims for secretary-general Bholanath Singh.



