Saturday 2 March 2024

Central Asia Championship 2024

Andijan (UZB)



All times GMT +5



Men



26 Feb 2024 10:30 KAZ v TJK (One Pool) 0 - 2

26 Feb 2024 14:30 UZB v KGZ (One Pool) 13 - 0

27 Feb 2024 14:30 TJK v KGZ (One Pool) 5 - 0

27 Feb 2024 16:30 UZB v KAZ (One Pool) 8 - 1

29 Feb 2024 14:30 KAZ v KGZ (One Pool) 8 - 0

29 Feb 2024 16:30 TJK v UZB (One Pool) 0 - 11

2 Mar 2024 10:30 KAZ v KGZ (3/4th Place) 8 - 0

2 Mar 2024 14:30 UZB v TJK (Final)



Pool Standings



Women



26 Feb 2024 12:30 KAZ v TJK (One Pool) 13 - 1

28 Feb 2024 16:30 UZB v KAZ (One Pool) 1 - 1

1 Mar 2024 16:30 TJK v UZB (One Pool) 0 - 15

2 Mar 2024 16:30 UZB v KAZ (Final)



Pool standings



Western Province & KZN Raiders to battle in Womens final while Southern Gauteng stun Western Province Men in the Group Stages







The third day of the SPAR & Tops at SPAR Indoor Hockey IPT saw the two women’s semi-finals take place with both offering tantalizing entertainment for the crowd at the Wynberg Military Base.







Western Province in Top Gear as Spar Indoor Hockey IPT 2024 Semi-Finalists Decided





Jessica Lardant of the KZN Raiders is challenged by Western Province duo Michelle Winter and Chelsea Jeffrey on day two of the Spar indoor Hockey IPT in Wynberg on Thursday, 29 February, 2023. Photo: Zach Zinn / ES Media



The Spar Indoor Hockey IPT 2024 has reached its halfway point, hosted at the Wynberg Military Base and UCT in the Western Cape, and Western Province has emerged as the dominant force, shaping the narrative of the women’s tournament in the Western Cape on Thursday, 29 February 2024.







Gantoise back in gear for double EHL-challenge







Gantoise’s women’s and men’s teams are both getting their season back and up and running on Sunday with EHL FINAL8 thoughts on their mind.







UiTM edge Nurinsafi 2-1 in TNB Cup



By Aftar Singh





Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) came back from a goal down to edge Nurinsafi Sporting 2-1 in the quarter-final first leg of the TNB Cup at Bertam Hockey Stadium today. COURTESY PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) came back from a goal down to edge Nurinsafi Sporting 2-1 in the quarter-final first leg of the TNB Cup at Bertam Hockey Stadium today







Liaoning ready for redemption in Vivian May Soars Cup after heartbreak



By Aftar Singh





Undefeated Malaysian University (MU) won the league crown with a 100 per cent record with seven wins and two draws. - NSTP/HAZREEN MOHAMAD



KUALA LUMPUR: China's Liaoning are aiming for redemption in the Vivian May Soars Cup after failing to win the women's Malaysia Hockey League (WMHL).







Match officials sleeping on the job?



By Aftar Singh





A Maybank player (in yellow) in action against TNB Thunderbolts in the TNB Cup quarter-final first leg at the National Hockey Stadium yesterday. - Pic courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Were the technical officials aware of what was happening during the match between TNB Thunderbolts and Maybank in the TNB Cup quarter-final first leg at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday?







‘Looking forward to defending our title in China,’ says Indian Men’s Hockey Team Vice Captain Hardik Singh



The Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will be held in September this year







New Delhi: The Asian Hockey Federation on 28th February announced that the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will take place in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, People’s Republic of China, from 8th to 17th September 2024. The teams qualified for this edition are China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, and defending Champions India.







England Hockey League 2023/24 Premier Division Weekend 14 Preview







The Premier Division continues this weekend with Women's and Men's England Hockey Premier Division commencing week 14. Rod Gilmour from The Hockey Paper has previewed all the action.







Marelize de Klerk: A Unique Path to International Hockey Umpiring







In the lead up to the International Women’s Day 2024, a year that marks the 100 years of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), we are speaking with women in hockey, who have made major contributions towards the growth of the sport over the past few decades.







Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases Sportstar’s coffee table book on FIH Hockey World Cup 2023



The 252-page book vividly captures sporting actions, cultural extravaganza and spectators’ excitement. Outstanding photographs and rich printing production have made the book lively.





Sportstar’s editor Ayon Sengupta (left) handed the book to the honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, Mr. Patnaik (centre) on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released a coffee table book titled ‘FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023’, brought out by Sportstar, the sports magazine of The Hindu Group, here on Friday.



