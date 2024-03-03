News for 03 March 2024

Sunday 3 March 2024

Central Asia Championship 2024

Andijan (UZB)



All times GMT +5



Men



26 Feb 2024 10:30 KAZ v TJK (One Pool) 0 - 2

26 Feb 2024 14:30 UZB v KGZ (One Pool) 13 - 0

27 Feb 2024 14:30 TJK v KGZ (One Pool) 5 - 0

27 Feb 2024 16:30 UZB v KAZ (One Pool) 8 - 1

29 Feb 2024 14:30 KAZ v KGZ (One Pool) 8 - 0

29 Feb 2024 16:30 TJK v UZB (One Pool) 0 - 11

2 Mar 2024 10:30 KAZ v KGZ (3/4th Place) 8 - 0

2 Mar 2024 14:30 UZB v TJK (Final) 7 - 0



Pool Standings



Women



26 Feb 2024 12:30 KAZ v TJK (One Pool) 13 - 1

28 Feb 2024 16:30 UZB v KAZ (One Pool) 1 - 1

1 Mar 2024 16:30 TJK v UZB (One Pool) 0 - 15

2 Mar 2024 16:30 UZB v KAZ (Final) 1 - 2



Pool standings



Paris 2024 Hockey Olympic tournaments match schedules to be revealed on 6 March at Olympic House!







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is glad to announce that the match schedules of the Paris 2024 hockey Olympic tournaments – women and men – will be unveiled on 6 March at the Olympic House in Lausanne by IOC President Thomas Bach and FIH President Tayyab Ikram.







Western Province Men and KZN Raiders Women defend their titles at the SPAR & Tops at SPAR Indoor Hockey IPT







A frenetic four days across two Western Cape venues have reached their conclusion and our champions have been crowned. Ultimately it was the defending champions in both tournaments who followed similar scripts to reverse their pool stage defeat and emerge victorious.







South African Hockey Unveils Mustapha Cassiem and Tegan Fourie as Indoor Hockey Players of the Year







South African Hockey proudly announced Mustapha Cassiem and Tegan Fourie as the SA Indoor Hockey Players of the Year during the inaugural SA Indoor Hockey Awards ceremony held at the Wynberg Military Base in Western Cape.







Hockey Ireland Domestic Weekend Results Round-Up – Saturday March 2







EY HOCKEY LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1: THREE ROCK ROVERS V YMCA



This game failed an early morning pitch inspection, there was ice and residual snow still on the field, so the game was postponed. It will be rescheduled for another date in due course.







Indian Men’s Hockey Team midfielder Manpreet Singh recalls his top 5 moments after making 350 appearances



The charismatic midfielder made his 350th appearance against Spain on 10th February







New Delhi: Manpreet Singh, the prolific midfielder from Mithapur, Punjab, began playing hockey as a means to support his family and never imagined that he would become a crucial cog in the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, let alone achieve 350 appearances for India. He reached the milestone when India took on Spain in their first match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on 10th February 2024.







With experience, things have changed for me: PR Sreejesh





PR Sreejesh (Getty Images)



Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh highlighted how experience has taught him to avoid dwelling on negative thoughts, a skill that has proved invaluable during crucial moments while defending the goalpost for the Indian team.







An Evening with Decorated Olympian Mudassar Asghar



By Ijaz Chaudhry







It was the 13th episode of ‘Meet A Hockey Stalwart’ organized by Major (retd) Peerzada, Pakistan’s hockey international of the early 1980s. The stalwart this time was Col (retd) Mudassar Asghar. The inside right was a member of Pakistan’s two Olympic medal-winning teams: Silver in 1972 & bronze in 1976. He also had a long spell as the secretary of PHF (1993-1999) which saw Pakistan winning its last global title, the 1994 World Cup. Earlier that year, Pakistan had also won the annual Champions trophy after 14 years, magnificently hosted in Lahore.











‘Fantastic challenge’: What I learned from umpiring my first club hockey game



Rookie umpire Alastair Whatley, Southgate HC’s secretary, talks through his experience blowing the whistle for his first league game.





Umpiring is a fantastic challenge for this writer PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



I was definitely nervous. The tell tale signs were there. Too much caffeine consumed. Inability to hold a conversation for longer than 30 seconds. Eyes looking heaven wards hoping for a reprieve from the weather Gods. Worse, a fulcrum of umpires and ‘supporters’ were gathering on the balcony to offer their festive cheer and wisdom. It looked like a long 80 minutes was about to follow. But there was no turning back.