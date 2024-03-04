Monday 4 March 2024

Sarjit gets the job of reviving Malaysian hockey



By Aftar Singh





The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) today announced Sarjit’s appointment as the new head coach of the national men’s team. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Sarjit Singh has been given the task of getting the underperforming national men's hockey team back on their feet.







We didn't fail, insists MHC boss Subahan



By Aftar Singh





Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said the setback of not qualifying for the Paris Olympics does not equate as failure as the national team had done well in other tournaments.- BERNAMA pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said the setback of not qualifying for the Paris Olympics does not equate as failure as the national team had done well in other tournaments.







UiTM to face champions Tenaga in TNB Cup semis



By Aftar Singh





UiTM HA-KPT players celebrate after scoring a goal during the TNB Malaysian Hockey League 2024 at the Bukit Jalil Hockey Stadium against the Nurinsafi Sporting. - NSTPSADIQ SANI



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and newly crowned league champions Tenaga Nasional will face off in the TNB Cup semi-finals following convincing victories today.







Maybank aim to reach final again after 25 years



By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank have not qualified for the TNB Cup final for the last 25 years, and they also have a score to settle with defending champions Terengganu in the semi-final first leg at the National Hockey Stadium tomorrow. The return leg is on March 7.







Old Georgians land Euro spot for 2024/25 season







Old Georgians landed a European spot for next season on a dramatic Saturday night as their helter-skelter 6-5 win over Southgate ensured they win the Top 6 phase of the English men’s competition.







KZN Raiders Women Earn Fourth Consecutive Spar Indoor Hockey IPT Championship Title





The KZN Raiders pictured after winning the 2024 Spar Indoor Hockey IPT at the Wynberg Military Base in Cape Town, on Saturday, 2 March, 2024. Photo: ES Media



The defending champions KZN Raiders reversed their pool stage defeat to emerge victorious and be crowned Spar Indoor Hockey IPT champions for a remarkable fourth consecutive title, at the Wynberg Military Base in Cape Town, on Saturday, 2 March, 2024.







Grange men and Watsonians women still in Scottish Premiership pole position



Grange retained their four point lead at the top of the men`s Premiership with a comfortable 5-1 at Hillhead – a little more convincing than the 1-1 draw a few weeks ago. Grange were three up at the interval through Dylan Bean, Ben Pearson and Jamie Green. A glimmer of hope for Hillhead came early in the second half when Fraser Ward scored from the spot, but any revival was stifled by a double from David Nairn. Hillhead did have another spot effort, but this time Ward`s effort was saved by Grange keeper Bart Kuijpers.



