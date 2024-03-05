Tuesday 5 March 2024

2024 Women’s Nations Cup to be played in Terrassa, Spain







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is glad to announce that the city of Terrassa, Spain will host the upcoming Women’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup from 3 to 9 June 2024. Terrassa is a renowned venue for international hockey that successfully hosted, amongst others, the 1992 Olympic hockey tournaments and the 2022 FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup. The matches will be played at the Martí Colomer Stadium, which is home to Spanish hockey club Linia 22.







New national coach Sarjit faces tough questions



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Newly appointed national men's hockey team head coach Sarjit Singh was asked a hard question today in his first press conference.







'Hockey veterans' Marhan, Faizal eye comeback under new coach Sarjit



By Aftar Singh





Marhan Jalil (right) in action against JM Antsbees player, Sarsitharan Thaiyalen during the Malaysian Hockey League in Stadium Bukit Jalik, recently. - NSTP/HAZREEN MOHAMAD



KUALA LUMPUR: Defender Marhan Jalil and forward Faizal Saari are not ready to give up on their hopes of donning the national men's hockey team jersey under newly appointed coach Sarjit Singh.







MHC chief hopes to see more talent from Malaysia's various races



By Aftar Singh





MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said at present there are only a few Indian and Chinese playing in the Malaysia Hockey League. - NSTP/AIMAN DANIAL



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) wants to see more players from the country's various races in its national teams.







Dutch hockey team’s visit strengthens cultural ties with Pakistan: Kh Junaid



LAHORE - Former Olympian Khawaja Junaid, Chairman of Khawa­ja Junaid Hockey Academy, thanked the OHC Bully team, Dutch Embassy in Islam­abad, Punjab Police, HEC, and other stakeholders, for their pivotal roles in mak­ing the Friendship Hockey Series a resounding success.







USA to Host Junior CanAm Indoor Series in March







NEWTON, Pa. – USA Field Hockey and Field Hockey Canada's Indoor Programs will compete in the annual CanAm Indoor Series on March 16 and 17 at the Philly Sport Center in Newtown, Pa. This year it was decided by both nations that because of the conflict with the Indoor Pan American Cups, the 2024 edition will feature the U-19 boys only and that it will not be a Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) sanctioned event.







Scotland Aspiring and Emerging squads announced for Easter 4 Nations







The squads have been announced for the Scotland Aspiring and Emerging teams competing in the upcoming Easter 4 Nations tournaments.







England Hockey League 2023/24 Premier Division Weekend 14 Review







The England Hockey League 2023/24 Premier Division showcased itself once again with enthralling action across the country.







Els van Breda Vriesman: A pioneer in hockey administration







In the lead up to the International Women’s Day 2024, a year that marks 100 years of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), we are speaking with women in hockey, who have made major contributions towards the growth of the sport over the past few decades.







Alyson Annan: A Trailblazer in Women’s Hockey







In the lead up to the International Women’s Day 2024, a year that marks 100 years of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), we are speaking with women in hockey, who have made major contributions towards the growth of the sport over the past few decades.







Madibaz hockey star to make senior debut at African Games







Madibaz hockey goalkeeper Kamva Dyakala has realised a cherished dream following his selection for South Africa's senior team.







‘I’ve been able to use my experience at top level to motivate the team’



The Hockey Paper speaks to former England and GB International Lucy Wood of Guildford women, who currently lead Conference East





Lucy Wood is hoping to earn promotion with Guildford women PIC: Nick Evans / ukhockeyphotos



Being a part of the Guildford 1s is just fantastic. We have a great mix of youth and experience and have welcomed some talented players over the last couple of seasons, including Ukrainian Internationals and Rose Thomas (former Welsh and GB GK). We now have greater depth in our squad and increased competition for places, which is always a good thing.







Like mother like son – hockey is in the genes of this family



South Africa's Celia Seerane talks about how her hockey skills rubbed off on her one-year-old and her upcoming tournament.



Ditiro Masuku





Milan Seerane applies what he learned from just watching his hockey super star mom play.



Little did Celia and her husband Hendy Seerane know that her passion for hockey had rubbed off on their son Milan (1), until when they saw him carrying the stick like a pro. With excitement coursing through their veins, the couple watched in amazement as Milan knew exactly what to do with it.







Hockey India launches comprehensive Coaching Course & Match Officials



Education & Development Plan for emerging Coaches and Match Officials







New Delhi: Hockey India continues its extensive Coaching Course and Match Officials Education & Development Plan, aimed at nurturing emerging coaches and match officials. This initiative reflects Hockey India's dedication to fostering excellence across all levels of the sport.



Barry Cawte to depart as Scottish Hockey CEO







Scottish Hockey has announced that Barry Cawte is stepping down as CEO. Barry joined Scottish Hockey in October 2021 and will leave at the end of May after an extremely successful period for the organisation. Barry will be joining Cricket Wales as CEO. The Board of Scottish Hockey have started the recruitment process for a permanent successor and will keep the membership informed as this progresses.