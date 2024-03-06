Wednesday 6 March 2024

Indoor Hockey, the Journey Begins



The speed, dynamism, rules, goals, skills, endless spins, plays off the boards, impossible saves that no one perceives except the goalkeeper under the three posts - everything is flashy. The competition of the most magnetic variant of this sport begins: from March 19 to 22, the Indoor Pan American Cups will be played in Canada. A tournament that will send the best of America to compete against the world powers.







Dublin: Ireland Head Coach Sean Dancer has decided to step-away from the Senior Women’s Hockey programme. It comes just over a month after the team narrowly failed to qualify for Paris 2024, losing to GB in Valencia at the Olympic Qualifiers in January.







Ireland women’s coach Sean Dancer has left his role after nearly five years.







Ireland head coach Sean Dancer has left the role after five years in charge in the wake of the team's failure to qualify for this year's Paris Olympics.







Loreto within two points of league title







Despite dropping their first points of the women’s EY Hockey League campaign, Loreto took a big step further toward the regular season title.







Junior and Campo start 2024 on winning note







Both Junior FC and Club de Campo returned to action for the second half of the Spanish season in winning fashion as the Iberdrola League got back into gear for 2024.







Tenaga, Terengganu virtually in TNB Cup final



Tenaga Nasional (red) took a step closer to qualify for the TNB Cup final when they defeated Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) 3-1 in the semi-final first leg at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today. NSTP/EIZAIRI SHAMSUDINs



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional took a step closer to qualify for the TNB Cup final when they defeated Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) 3-1 in the semi-final first leg at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.







Premier Division Finals Schedule Confirmed As Tickets Go On Sale







The full schedule for the England Hockey League Premier Division Finals weekend at Surbiton Hockey Club on 13 – 14 April 2024 has been released.







‘As Seniors, we can't take our place for granted in the core group,’ says Jharkhand sensation Salima Tete



Indian Women's Hockey Team players will turn up for their respective state teams in the upcoming 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 Pune where the core probables group for FIH Women's World Cup 2026 will be selected







New Delhi: Looking to rebuild the Indian Women's Hockey team ahead of their qualification for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup in 2026, Hockey India has urged senior players to make themselves available for the forthcoming 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024. This marquee tournament in the domestic calendar not only provides players with a chance to showcase their talent and vie for top honours but also offers an opportunity to earn a place in the core probables group.







FIH President’s development mission goes on







As part of his hockey development global mission and commitment, FIH President Tayyab Ikram recently met the Saudi Hockey Federation (SHF) President Mohammed Al-Mandil and Board members in Riyadh.







PHF officials deprived of salaries



The month of Ramadan is only a week away and PHF employees are going through agony



KARACHI: Twenty three employees working in the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) have been deprived of their salaries for five months and are facing difficulties in meeting their families’ needs in times of such extreme inflation as the PHF high ups haven’t paid any attention in resolving their issues, The News learnt on Monday.



