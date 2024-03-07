Thursday 7 March 2024

Paris 2024 Hockey Olympic tournaments’ schedules revealed







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is glad to announce that, at a ceremony held at the Olympic House in Lausanne earlier today, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and FIH President Tayyab Ikram unveiled the competition schedule for hockey at Paris 2024, to be played from 27 July to 9 August.







Dates set! Hockeyroos & Kookaburras primed for Olympic Showdown







Four months out from the start of the Paris 2024 Olympics, the dates have been set for the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras, unveiling a jam-packed world-class schedule.







Indian men’s hockey team to begin Paris Olympics 2024 campaign against New Zealand



The Indian men’s hockey team has been grouped with Australia, Belgium, New Zealand, Ireland and Argentina in Group B for the Paris Olympics, scheduled to be held later in the year.





FILE PHOTO: Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU



German hockey guru Lissek offers to help Malaysia



By Aftar Singh





Paul Lissek (second from left) training Jiwa Mohan Academy players at Tun Razak Stadium.



KUALA LUMPUR: Former national hockey coach Paul Lissek, who is in Kuala Lumpur, is ready to help the Malaysian team if his services are needed.







Azrai's freak injury blow to Tenaga's treble dream



By Aftar Singh





Tenaga won 3-1 over UiTM in the semi-final first leg of the TNB Cup at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. -NSTP/EIZAIRI SHAMSUDIN



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga's top scorer Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal suffered a freak injury during a match that may affect his team's chances of achieving a treble.







Brinkman calls time on spell with Bloemendaal







Four-time EHL winner Thierry Brinkman has announced he will end his time with HC Bloemendaal at the end of the season following an incredible nine-year spell with the club.







One week to go: National Championship is important platform for finding new talent



Country's crème de la crème will be seen in action starting 13 March at the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024







New Delhi, 06 March 2024: All eyes will be on the forthcoming 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 Pune where India's top hockey players and budding stars will be vying for honours representing their respective state teams. Hockey India selectors will be closely watching the performances of players here to pick the core probables' for the upcoming national coaching camp.







Hockey Ireland weekend domestic fixtures preview: Saturday March 9th.







There’s a full round of matches on Saturday in the EY Hockey League Men’s Division 1, the first full round of 2024 and other fixtures in this Division again on Sunday. Elsewhere, there are games in the EYHL 2, Irish Women’s Senior Cup, and Men’s Junior Cup.







Subarna Shrestha: Nurturing the future of Hockey in Nepal







In the lead up to the International Women’s Day 2024, a year that marks 100 years of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), we are speaking with women in hockey, who have made major contributions towards the growth of the sport over the past few decades.



