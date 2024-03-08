Friday 8 March 2024

12th Hong Kong Quadrangular Hockey Tournament

Hong Kong (HKG)



All times GMT +8



8 Mar 2024 13:00 THA v MAC (One Pool) 4 - 0

8 Mar 2024 17:30 TPE v HKG (One Pool)

9 Mar 2024 11:30 THA v TPE (One Pool)

9 Mar 2024 18:15 MAC v HKG (One Pool)

10 Mar 2024 12:15 TPE v MAC (One Pool)

10 Mar 2024 16:45 HKG v THA (One Pool)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Paris 2024: Hockey tournament schedules announced



By David Rubio Salguero







The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, and the President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), Tayyab Ikram, have announced the hockey competition schedule for Paris 2024, which will take place from 27 July to 9 August.







‘By harnessing our full potential, we can beat anyone,’ says Harmanpreet Singh on 2024 Paris Olympics fixtures



Indian Men’s Hockey Team are placed in Pool B alongside Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, and Ireland







New Delhi: The anticipation for the 2024 Paris Olympics has reached a crescendo as the International Hockey Federation (FIH) unveiled the much-anticipated schedule for the tournament on Wednesday. The Indian Men’s Hockey Team, under the steadfast leadership of Captain Harmanpreet Singh, is poised to commence their campaign on 27th July against New Zealand. India will next take on Argentina on 29th July before facing Ireland and Belgium on 30th July and 1st August. They will play their last group stage game against the mighty Australians on 2nd August.







2024 Indoor Pan American Cup







The 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup will be held in Calgary, AB, from March 19-22, 2024. The last time Canada hosted the Indoor Pan American Championships was in 2005 in Waterloo, Ontario. Since then, the event has taken place in Argentina, Venezuela, Uruguay, Guyana, and in 2021, the event was held in Pennsylvania, USA.







Black Sticks Women play host to Japan







Auckland will play host to international hockey for the first time in almost two years when the Vantage Black Sticks Women (VBSW) take on Japan over two matches in April at the National Hockey Centre in North Harbour.







Junior USMNT Staff Names U-18 & U-21 Holland Tour Roster







DEN HAGUE, Netherlands – The Junior U.S. Men’s National Team staff have named the tour rosters for an international trip at the end of this month to Den Hague. The U-18 and U-21 USMNT will play at the HDM Hockey Club from March 25 to April 1.







Terengganu to meet Tenaga in TNB Cup final



By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champion Terengganu will face league champions Tenaga Nasional in the TNB Cup final tomorrow at the National Hockey Stadium.







Tenaga Nasional's two live wires threaten Terengganu in TNB Cup final



By Aftar Singh





Defending champions Terengganu must watch out for Tenaga Nasional’s live wires Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal (left) and Jang Jong Hyun



KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Terengganu must watch out for Tenaga Nasional's live wires Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal and Jang Jong Hyun in tomorrow's TNB Cup final at the National Hockey Stadium.







Malaysian University sweat over top scorer Nuramirah



By Aftar Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Universities player, Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli (left) could miss tomorrow’s (March 9) Vivian May Soars Cup final against China’s Liaoning at the National Hockey Stadium. — NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian University's (MU) top scorer Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli could miss tomorrow's (March 9) Vivian May Soars Cup final against China's Liaoning at the National Hockey Stadium.







EuroHockey raises stake in Euro HOckey League







EuroHockey has completed the acquisition of shares held by SFG Group B.V. (Southfields) in the Euro Hockey League in a move which will strengthen the governing body’s commitment to the world’s best club hockey competition.







Rot-Weiss sign up Govers but Grambusch set to depart







Rot-Weiss Köln have announced a series of changes to their line-up for next season with Blake Govers and Paul Glander joining the club while Mats Grambusch and Johannes Grosse will move on.







Sarah Wilson: Finding her team in hockey







In the lead up to the International Women’s Day 2024, a year that marks 100 years of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), we are speaking with women in hockey, who have made major contributions towards the growth of the sport over the past few decades.







Luciana Aymar: Charting a path to superstardom







In the lead up to the International Women’s Day 2024, a year that marks 100 years of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), we are speaking with women in hockey, who have made major contributions towards the growth of the sport over the past few decades.







Savita: A product of her family’s unwavering support







In the lead up to the International Women’s Day 2024, a year that marks 100 years of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), we are speaking with women in hockey, who have made major contributions towards the growth of the sport over the past few decades.







Repton reach milestone, Whitgift romp to England Hockey U18 schools title





Whitgift School celebrate U18 success PIC: Whitgift



Whitgift thumped Cranleigh 7-1 to lift the Tier 1 U18 boys’ final at Lee Valley on Thursday, while Repton girls won the U18 title to deliver a 50th national schools success.







2024 US National Indoor Tournament Concludes, U-16 Girls Tier Winners Crowned





Credit: Conner Hollinger



LANCASTER, Pa. – The conclusion of the U-16 Girls division also marked the end of a successful 2024 National Indoor Tournament (NIT), presented by YOLO Sportswear. This final weekend ended with the crowing of U-16 Girls Tier Champions after three days of competition at the Spooky Nook Sports venue in Lancaster, Pa.







Thirteenth win for Durban Girls’ College at SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge





Focussed: Durban Girls’ College’s Caprice Bengtson anticipates a pass as Maris Stella’s Madi Aling (right) attempts to block her during the finals of the Durban Central regionals of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge hosted by Maris Stella at Durban High School on Saturday, March 2.



In a tough final, Durban Girls’ College met Maris Stella after a short ten-minute break following their pool match against Durban Girls’ High, which if the latter had won, would have pushed Maris Stella out of the gold/ silver game. But DGHS was no match for the all-time champs, who won 2-0.







Podcast: Indian hockey in crisis? What to make of Janneke Schopman, Elena Norman’s exit?



Nihit Sachdeva and Uthra Ganesan discusses the exits of Indian women’s hockey team head coach Janneke Schopman, and Hockey India’s CEO for the last 13 years - Elena Norman - in the latest episode.



Uthra Ganesan,Nihit Sachdeva







In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, host Nihit Sachdeva is joined by Uthra Ganesan. The duo discusses the exits of Indian women’s hockey team head coach Janneke Schopman, and Hockey India’s CEO for the last 13 years - Elena Norman. They also talk about allegations of factionisim and financial irregularities against the federation.







Changing the Pitch



Ashley Morrison



The 1976 Montreal Olympic Games were the first to see hockey played on an artificial surface. It was a move that would change the game and have a lasting impact.







Field Hockey Canada announces three new board members



Business and sport professionals join Field Hockey Canada Board of Directors



Field Hockey Canada is excited to announce three new board members joining the Field Hockey Canada Board of Directors. Following an open national process, Field Hockey Canada appointed three strong independent nominations, with Kerry Moynihan, Ronald Prins and Terry Lockhart joining the board as FHC Directors.



