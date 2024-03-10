Sunday 10 March 2024

12th Hong Kong Men's Quadrangular Hockey Tournament

Hong Kong (HKG)



All times GMT +8



8 Mar 2024 13:00 THA v MAC (One Pool) 4 - 0

8 Mar 2024 17:30 TPE v HKG (One Pool) 1 - 1

9 Mar 2024 11:30 THA v TPE (One Pool) 3 - 2

9 Mar 2024 18:15 MAC v HKG (One Pool) 0 - 6

10 Mar 2024 12:15 TPE v MAC (One Pool) 11 - 0

10 Mar 2024 16:45 HKG v THA (One Pool)



Pool Standings

7th Women’s Hockey Invitational Tournament

8 Mar 2024 15:15 SGP v TPE (One Pool) 1 - 0

8 Mar 2024 19:45 HKG v INA (One Pool) 7 - 0

9 Mar 2024 13:45 TPE v INA (One Pool) 1 - 0

9 Mar 2024 16:00 HKG v SGP (One Pool) 2 - 0

10 Mar 2024 10:00 INA v SGP (One Pool) 2 - 0

10 Mar 2024 14:30 TPE v HKG (One Pool)



Pool Standings



Tenaga clinch historic treble with thrilling Malaysian TNB Cup victory



By Aftar Singh





Tenaga Nasional ended the season on a high by winning their first treble. - NSTP/HAIRUL ANUAR RAHIM



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional ended the season on a high by winning their first treble.







China's Liaoning crowned Vivian May Soars Cup champions



By Aftar Singh





China’s Liaoning exacted sweet revenge over Malaysian Universiti (MU) to win the Vivian May Soars Cup final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today. - NSTP/HAIRUL ANUAR RAHIM



KUALA LUMPUR: China's Liaoning exacted sweet revenge over Malaysian Universiti (MU) to win the Vivian May Soars Cup final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.







Hockey Ireland Domestic Weekend Results: Saturday March 9th







EY HOCKEY LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1: THREE ROCK ROVERS 1 – 1 YMCA



The postponed game from the previous Saturday went ahead on Thursday night at Grange Road. Tevin Kok gave the visitors, YMCA the lead in the 31st minute with a goal from open play. Ben Johnson equalised with a converted penalty corner in the 57th minute to secure a share of the spoils for Three Rock Rovers.











‘The players are focused on winning the tournament,’ says Hockey Madhya Pradesh Coach Vandana Uikey



Hockey Madhya Pradesh will take on Chhattisgarh Hockey in the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 opener







Pune, 09th March 2024: Defending Champions Hockey Madhya Pradesh will look to repeat their performance from the previous season when they take part in the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 which begins on Wednesday, the 13th of March in Pune, Maharashtra.







Amazing matches at the Junior Schools Cup and Plate Finals 2024



Junior Girls’ Cup Final – Edinburgh Academy 2-2 (2-4) George Watson’s College







A thrilling Junior Girls’ Cup Final was won by George Watson’s College after their contest with Edinburgh Academy finished 2-2 and was won 4-2 in the shootout.



