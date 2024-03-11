Monday 11 March 2024

12th Hong Kong Men's Quadrangular Hockey Tournament

Hong Kong (HKG)



All times GMT +8



8 Mar 2024 13:00 THA v MAC (One Pool) 4 - 0

8 Mar 2024 17:30 TPE v HKG (One Pool) 1 - 1

9 Mar 2024 11:30 THA v TPE (One Pool) 3 - 2

9 Mar 2024 18:15 MAC v HKG (One Pool) 0 - 6

10 Mar 2024 12:15 TPE v MAC (One Pool) 11 - 0

10 Mar 2024 16:45 HKG v THA (One Pool) 3 - 0



Pool Standings

7th Women’s Hockey Invitational Tournament

8 Mar 2024 15:15 SGP v TPE (One Pool) 1 - 0

8 Mar 2024 19:45 HKG v INA (One Pool) 7 - 0

9 Mar 2024 13:45 TPE v INA (One Pool) 1 - 0

9 Mar 2024 16:00 HKG v SGP (One Pool) 2 - 0

10 Mar 2024 10:00 INA v SGP (One Pool) 2 - 0

10 Mar 2024 14:30 TPE v HKG (One Pool) 0 - 1



Pool Standings



De Waard back but SCHC undone by Den Bosch







SCHC welcomed back Xan de Waard from injury following a frustrating start to 2024 as a foot injury ruled her out of the Netherlands’ Pro League trip to India.







Gantoise double delight for G-Force crowd







Gantoise’s men and women took another set of steps toward their respective goals with joyous home wins as part of a big Sunday at their club.







Saari brothers set to receive Sarjit's call



By Aftar Singh





Faizal Saari (white), are outstanding in the just-concluded Malaysia Hockey League BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The famous Saari brothers, Faizal and Fitri, are among the seniors expected to retain their spots in the national team under newly appointed coach Sarjit Singh.







'MHL has potential to rival top European hockey leagues'



By Aftar Singh





Tenaga Nasional celebrated a remarkable season by thwarting arch-rivals Terengganu to achieve their first treble. NSTP/HAIRUL ANUAR RAHIM



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional celebrated a remarkable season by thwarting arch-rivals Terengganu to achieve their first treble.

Hockey Ireland Domestic Weekend Results Round-Up – Sunday March 10







Things got hot today in the EY Hockey League Division 1 Men’s, including a ten-goal thriller as well as one Irish Junior Cup fixture.



