Tuesday 12 March 2024

Hockey India announces 28-member core probable group for National Men’s Coaching Camp in Bhubaneswar



The camp will begin on 12th March and end on 30th March







New Delhi: Hockey India announced on Monday the 28-member core probable group for the Senior Men’s National Coaching Camp, scheduled to commence on 12th March and last until 30th March at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The upcoming camp is significant as the Indian Team will aim to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the crucial Paris 2024 Olympics.







New players added to the GB Hockey programme





Mila Welch



GB Hockey has announced three new players that have been added to the set-up for the 2023/24 season.







Gareth Furlong selected in GB Centralised Programme







Hockey Wales are delighted to announce Gareth Furlong’s selection to the GB centralised programme in the lead up to the FIH Pro League and Paris 2024 Olympics.







Gareth Furlong relishing GB chance ahead of Paris 2024





Gareth Furlong plays club hockey for Surbiton. Image source, Getty Images



Wales' Gareth Furlong says he is relishing the opportunity to impress after being selected in the GB centralised hockey programme.







Veteran Razie left out of national hockey team



By Aftar Singh





Veteran defender and penalty corner specialist Razie Rahim has been excluded from the national hockey men’s training squad. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Veteran defender and penalty corner specialist Razie Rahim has been excluded from the national hockey men's training squad.







Who is Sarjit's mysterious third assistant?



By Aftar Singh





Who are the three coaches that will assist newly appointed national men's hockey team head coach Sarjit Singh? NSTP/AIMAN DANIAL



KUALA LUMPUR: Who are the three coaches that will assist newly appointed national men's hockey team head coach Sarjit Singh?







Terengganu's Hafizuddin is MHL best goalkeeper for the third time



By Aftar Singh





Hafizuddin Othman. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu's Hafizuddin Othman has been named as the Malaysia Hockey League's (MHL) best goalkeeper for the third time.







Junior USWNT Staff Names U-16 & U-18 Tour Rosters





Credit: Max Fulham



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Junior U.S. Women’s National Team coaches have named the tour rosters for the U-16 and U-18 teams traveling to Europe at the end of March. These selections came following a training camp this past weekend at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.







Bowdon and Richmond strike Men’s Premier Division hockey promotion



By Rod Gilmour





Richmond Hockey Club celebrated promotion to top flight for first time PIC: Richmond HC/Facebook



Bowdon, the only side unbeaten in the men’s National League, toasted promotion back to the Premier Division for the first time in 14 years at the weekend, and will be joined by top flight first-timers Richmond, one of the oldest clubs in the world.







Sutton Coldfield women secure return to England Hockey Premier Division





Sutton Coldfield have won Conference Midlands and a return to the top flight PIC: Sutton Coldfield/Facebook



Sutton Coldfield are back in the Women’s Premier Division for the first time in a decade after winning the Division One North title with two matches left to play.







‘It plays a crucial role in talent identification’: Hockey great M.M. Somaya lauds Senior Women National Championship, sheds light on tournament's importance





Somaya also foresees a quick rebound for the Indian Women's Hockey Team with strategic enhancements and coaching after missing out on the Paris Olympics’ berth



New Delhi: M.M. Somaya, celebrated former Captain of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, who was also part of the 1980 Olympics’ Gold medal winning squad, views the recent women's hockey setback – failing to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics – as a temporary glitch. He asserts that with strategic enhancements and effective coaching, the team is poised for a swift rebound.







All-new Livehockey.com.au







Hockey Australia is pleased to officially release an all-new Livehockey.com.au streaming platform and production partner.







Phil Roper: A balancing act of hockey and fatherhood







Hunched over, cross-legged with his eyes glued to the television, a dream had been realised.







South Africa's SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge



Defending champs of the Pietermaritzburg North Regionals The Wykeham Collegiate held onto their title while St. John's D.S.G. reclaimed the title in the Central Regionals.





Epworth School's Amy Fletcher watches her attempt fly outside the net as her eight second penalty is shut down by St John's D.S.G.'s Deanne Norman during the final of the Pietermaritzburg Central Regional, at the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls' Hockey Challenge, hosted by Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School at the UKZN Astro on Sunday. Photo: Val Adamson



Fourteen schools in the KwaZulu-Natal capital braved two unbelievable hot summer days as they battled it out for the Pietermaritzburg North and Central Regionals of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge on Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10.







SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge Fires Up the Turf at Westville Girls High School Sunday 17 March





Pinpoint focus. St Mary’s D.S.G.’s Georgia Pollock and Cassandra Forbes have some fun ahead of the Highway Regional of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge. St Mary’s will be taking to the Westville Girls’ High School’s astro in the hopes of defending their regional title on Sunday 17 March.



Westville Girls High School welcomes the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge back to their turf on Sunday 17 March when seven teams take to their astro on Sunday 17 March for a day of festive hockey.